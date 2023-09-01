Follow Us

MENON BEARINGS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | NSE
₹153.90 Closed
-2.1-3.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Menon Bearings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.10₹158.20
₹153.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.75₹166.40
₹153.90
Open Price
₹158.20
Prev. Close
₹157.20
Volume
1,95,789

Menon Bearings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.2
  • R2160.75
  • R3163.3
  • Pivot
    154.65
  • S1151.1
  • S2148.55
  • S3145

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.26148.73
  • 10105.31143.82
  • 20104.17140.14
  • 50101.15136.5
  • 10090.96130.08
  • 20088.64119.45

Menon Bearings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0511.139.1653.1964.93265.7671.75
4.781.967.062.43-0.69301.99185.13
1.80-3.7415.3014.775.75220.44188.13
-0.30-9.53-3.879.073.52189.65385.35
6.032.9054.8794.9165.89216.2255.36
-3.612.9722.0017.5159.71182.06182.06
7.8712.0445.9438.9313.51307.03-8.76

Menon Bearings Ltd. Share Holdings

Menon Bearings Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Menon Bearings Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:54 AM

About Menon Bearings Ltd.

Menon Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1991PLC062352 and registration number is 062352. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Menon
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ramesh Dattatraya Dixit
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Aradhye
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Kailash A Nevagi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Santosh Prabhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukund Laxmanrao Shinde
    Independent Director

FAQs on Menon Bearings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Menon Bearings Ltd.?

The market cap of Menon Bearings Ltd. is ₹862.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Menon Bearings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Menon Bearings Ltd. is 27.68 and PB ratio of Menon Bearings Ltd. is 6.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Menon Bearings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Bearings Ltd. is ₹153.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Menon Bearings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Bearings Ltd. is ₹166.40 and 52-week low of Menon Bearings Ltd. is ₹81.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

