Here's the live share price of Menon Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Menon Bearings has gained 85.63% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Menon Bearings has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|219.69
|226.39
|10
|217.51
|220.11
|20
|199.68
|208.22
|50
|175.26
|184.31
|100
|149.95
|163.3
|200
|132.67
|145.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Menon Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.40%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Menon Bearings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Menon Bearings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Menon Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Menon Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Menon Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Menon Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1991PLC062352 and registration number is 062352. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 216.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Bearings is ₹238.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Menon Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Menon Bearings is ₹1,335.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Menon Bearings are ₹240.00 and ₹222.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Bearings is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of Menon Bearings is ₹101.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Menon Bearings has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, 40.12% for the past month, 74.23% over 3 months, 85.63% over 1 year, 20.57% across 3 years, and 23.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Menon Bearings are 30.41 and 7.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global