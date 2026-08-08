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Menon Bearings Share Price

NSE
BSE

MENON BEARINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Menon Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹238.35 Closed
3.72₹ 8.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Menon Bearings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹222.75₹240.00
₹238.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹240.00
₹238.35
Open Price
₹236.90
Prev. Close
₹229.80
Volume
8,606

Source: Dion Global

Menon Bearings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Menon Bearings has gained 85.63% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Menon Bearings has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

Menon Bearings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Menon Bearings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5219.69226.39
10217.51220.11
20199.68208.22
50175.26184.31
100149.95163.3
200132.67145.45

Source: Dion Global

Menon Bearings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Menon Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.40%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Menon Bearings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTMenon Bearings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTMenon Bearings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTMenon Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTMenon Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTMenon Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Menon Bearings

Menon Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1991PLC062352 and registration number is 062352. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 216.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Menon
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Arun Aradhye
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kailash A Nevagi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Santosh Prabhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandan Borgalkar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajendra Sonkawade
    Additional Director

FAQs on Menon Bearings Share Price

What is the share price of Menon Bearings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Bearings is ₹238.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Menon Bearings?

The Menon Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Menon Bearings?

The market cap of Menon Bearings is ₹1,335.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Menon Bearings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Menon Bearings are ₹240.00 and ₹222.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Menon Bearings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Bearings is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of Menon Bearings is ₹101.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Menon Bearings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Menon Bearings has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, 40.12% for the past month, 74.23% over 3 months, 85.63% over 1 year, 20.57% across 3 years, and 23.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Menon Bearings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Menon Bearings are 30.41 and 7.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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