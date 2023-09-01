Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.05
|11.13
|9.16
|53.19
|64.93
|265.76
|71.75
|4.78
|1.96
|7.06
|2.43
|-0.69
|301.99
|185.13
|1.80
|-3.74
|15.30
|14.77
|5.75
|220.44
|188.13
|-0.30
|-9.53
|-3.87
|9.07
|3.52
|189.65
|385.35
|6.03
|2.90
|54.87
|94.91
|65.89
|216.22
|55.36
|-3.61
|2.97
|22.00
|17.51
|59.71
|182.06
|182.06
|7.87
|12.04
|45.94
|38.93
|13.51
|307.03
|-8.76
Menon Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1991PLC062352 and registration number is 062352. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Menon Bearings Ltd. is ₹862.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Menon Bearings Ltd. is 27.68 and PB ratio of Menon Bearings Ltd. is 6.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Bearings Ltd. is ₹153.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Bearings Ltd. is ₹166.40 and 52-week low of Menon Bearings Ltd. is ₹81.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.