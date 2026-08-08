What is the share price of Menon Bearings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Menon Bearings is ₹238.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Menon Bearings? The Menon Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Menon Bearings? The market cap of Menon Bearings is ₹1,335.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Menon Bearings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Menon Bearings are ₹240.00 and ₹222.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Menon Bearings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Menon Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Menon Bearings is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of Menon Bearings is ₹101.00 as on .

How has the Menon Bearings performed historically in terms of returns? The Menon Bearings has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, 40.12% for the past month, 74.23% over 3 months, 85.63% over 1 year, 20.57% across 3 years, and 23.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Menon Bearings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Menon Bearings are 30.41 and 7.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global