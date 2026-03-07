Here's the live share price of Satani Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Satani Bearings has gained 109.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 232.83%.
Satani Bearings’s current P/E of -2,995.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deccan Bearings
|0.02
|1.49
|179.04
|189.84
|232.83
|105.24
|109.57
|Schaeffler India
|-0.87
|13.27
|14.04
|12.33
|32.87
|12.96
|33.13
|Timken India
|-2.57
|4.27
|12.15
|15.73
|29.50
|5.55
|21.44
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-8.05
|-6.37
|-13.16
|-11.85
|-11.85
|-4.12
|-2.49
|SKF India
|-6.06
|-6.63
|-9.71
|-66.82
|-56.82
|-28.68
|-6.60
|NRB Bearings
|-2.95
|-4.40
|-4.84
|-6.04
|21.98
|23.59
|17.47
|Menon Bearings
|2.35
|1.60
|11.29
|-11.30
|21.67
|5.09
|15.27
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.99
|-2.92
|-6.72
|-14.10
|5.40
|12.40
|11.37
|Galaxy Bearings
|-0.47
|-8.02
|-30.96
|-45.90
|-32.55
|-21.16
|17.73
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.19
|10.09
|18.17
|25.93
|25.44
|20.51
|28.06
|Vishal Bearings
|-1.16
|-12.28
|-19.68
|-29.95
|-39.61
|-20.49
|14.14
|Austin Engineering Company
|0.42
|-1.61
|-12.45
|-35.65
|-22.22
|-2.30
|21.04
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-4.95
|-5.05
|-12.26
|-37.79
|-50.17
|-9.75
|-4.24
Over the last one year, Deccan Bearings has gained 232.83% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (32.87%), Timken India (29.50%), SKF India (Industrial) (-11.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Bearings has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (33.13%) and Timken India (21.44%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|298.4
|298.85
|10
|301.6
|292.83
|20
|266
|267.26
|50
|177.67
|205.71
|100
|130.86
|156.36
|200
|90.77
|113.9
In the latest quarter, Satani Bearings saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:59 PM IST
|Deccan Bearings - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:53 PM IST
|Deccan Bearings - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change Of Company Name
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|Deccan Bearings - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
|Deccan Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 10/02/2026
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|Deccan Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING DATED 10/02/2026
Deccan Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1985PLC035747 and registration number is 035747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satani Bearings is ₹299.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Satani Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Satani Bearings is ₹599.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Satani Bearings are ₹299.55 and ₹299.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satani Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satani Bearings is ₹310.25 and 52-week low of Satani Bearings is ₹81.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Satani Bearings has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, 179.04% over 3 months, 232.83% over 1 year, 105.24% across 3 years, and 109.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satani Bearings are -2,995.50 and 16.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.