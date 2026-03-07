Facebook Pixel Code
Satani Bearings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SATANI BEARINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Satani Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹299.55 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Satani Bearings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹299.50₹299.55
₹299.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.23₹310.25
₹299.55
Open Price
₹299.55
Prev. Close
₹299.55
Volume
421

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Satani Bearings has gained 109.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 232.83%.

Satani Bearings’s current P/E of -2,995.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Satani Bearings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deccan Bearings		0.021.49179.04189.84232.83105.24109.57
Schaeffler India		-0.8713.2714.0412.3332.8712.9633.13
Timken India		-2.574.2712.1515.7329.505.5521.44
SKF India (Industrial)		-8.05-6.37-13.16-11.85-11.85-4.12-2.49
SKF India		-6.06-6.63-9.71-66.82-56.82-28.68-6.60
NRB Bearings		-2.95-4.40-4.84-6.0421.9823.5917.47
Menon Bearings		2.351.6011.29-11.3021.675.0915.27
Bimetal Bearings		0.99-2.92-6.72-14.105.4012.4011.37
Galaxy Bearings		-0.47-8.02-30.96-45.90-32.55-21.1617.73
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.1910.0918.1725.9325.4420.5128.06
Vishal Bearings		-1.16-12.28-19.68-29.95-39.61-20.4914.14
Austin Engineering Company		0.42-1.61-12.45-35.65-22.22-2.3021.04
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-4.95-5.05-12.26-37.79-50.17-9.75-4.24

Over the last one year, Deccan Bearings has gained 232.83% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (32.87%), Timken India (29.50%), SKF India (Industrial) (-11.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Bearings has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (33.13%) and Timken India (21.44%).

Satani Bearings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Satani Bearings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5298.4298.85
10301.6292.83
20266267.26
50177.67205.71
100130.86156.36
20090.77113.9

Satani Bearings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Satani Bearings saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Satani Bearings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 8:59 PM ISTDeccan Bearings - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)
Feb 26, 2026, 8:53 PM ISTDeccan Bearings - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change Of Company Name
Feb 11, 2026, 12:17 AM ISTDeccan Bearings - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2025
Feb 11, 2026, 12:10 AM ISTDeccan Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 10/02/2026
Feb 05, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTDeccan Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING DATED 10/02/2026

About Satani Bearings

Deccan Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130MH1985PLC035747 and registration number is 035747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Priyankbhai Vasantbhai Ghelani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nishith Trivedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Parab
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Keshav Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Jagdishbhai Gohel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aakansha Vaid
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Arvind Oza
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Satani Bearings Share Price

What is the share price of Satani Bearings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satani Bearings is ₹299.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Satani Bearings?

The Satani Bearings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Satani Bearings?

The market cap of Satani Bearings is ₹599.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Satani Bearings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Satani Bearings are ₹299.55 and ₹299.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satani Bearings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satani Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satani Bearings is ₹310.25 and 52-week low of Satani Bearings is ₹81.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Satani Bearings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Satani Bearings has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, 179.04% over 3 months, 232.83% over 1 year, 105.24% across 3 years, and 109.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Satani Bearings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satani Bearings are -2,995.50 and 16.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

