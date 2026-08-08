Here's the live share price of SI Capital & Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SI Capital & Financial Services
|-3.14
|51.50
|-11.11
|-17.17
|-22.26
|-3.41
|-0.19
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SI Capital & Financial Services has declined 22.26% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SI Capital & Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.94
|16.52
|10
|18.16
|16.82
|20
|15.63
|16.26
|50
|14.95
|16.04
|100
|17.96
|17.1
|200
|19.68
|18.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SI Capital & Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|SI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|SI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For Rights Issue Of Equity Shares
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|SI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|SI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 24Th July 2026.
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|SI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Meeting To Be Held On 24Th July 2026.
Source: Dion Global
SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190TZ1994PLC040490 and registration number is 029151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹16.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SI Capital & Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹21.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SI Capital & Financial Services are ₹16.66 and ₹15.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SI Capital & Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹23.20 and 52-week low of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹12.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SI Capital & Financial Services has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, 51.5% for the past month, -11.11% over 3 months, -22.26% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services are 77.13 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global