MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190TZ1994PLC040490 and registration number is 029151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹10.50 Cr as on Aug 08, 2023.
P/E ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is -47.8 and PB ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is 3.31 as on Aug 08, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹30.88 as on Aug 08, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹40.40 and 52-week low of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹27.08 as on Aug 08, 2023.