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SI Capital & Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of SI Capital & Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.66 Closed
4.45₹ 0.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SI Capital & Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.17₹16.66
₹16.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.85₹23.20
₹16.66
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹15.95
Volume
5,187

Source: Dion Global

SI Capital & Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SI Capital & Financial Services		-3.1451.50-11.11-17.17-22.26-3.41-0.19
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SI Capital & Financial Services has declined 22.26% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SI Capital & Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

SI Capital & Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SI Capital & Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.9416.52
1018.1616.82
2015.6316.26
5014.9516.04
10017.9617.1
20019.6818.3

Source: Dion Global

SI Capital & Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SI Capital & Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SI Capital & Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTSI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Jul 24, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTSI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For Rights Issue Of Equity Shares
Jul 24, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTSI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTSI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 24Th July 2026.
Jul 22, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTSI Cap. & Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Meeting To Be Held On 24Th July 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About SI Capital & Financial Services

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190TZ1994PLC040490 and registration number is 029151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Manazhy
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anu Thomas Cheriyan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jitha Chummar
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Unnikrishnan Anchery
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Thomas Jacob
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayson Anto Mekkattukulam
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. T B Ramakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Habeebrahiman
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Nijo Michel
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on SI Capital & Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of SI Capital & Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹16.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SI Capital & Financial Services?

The SI Capital & Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SI Capital & Financial Services?

The market cap of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹21.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SI Capital & Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SI Capital & Financial Services are ₹16.66 and ₹15.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SI Capital & Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SI Capital & Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹23.20 and 52-week low of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹12.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SI Capital & Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The SI Capital & Financial Services has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, 51.5% for the past month, -11.11% over 3 months, -22.26% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services are 77.13 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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