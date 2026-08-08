What is the share price of SI Capital & Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹16.66 as on .

What kind of stock is SI Capital & Financial Services? The SI Capital & Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SI Capital & Financial Services? The market cap of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹21.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SI Capital & Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of SI Capital & Financial Services are ₹16.66 and ₹15.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SI Capital & Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SI Capital & Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹23.20 and 52-week low of SI Capital & Financial Services is ₹12.85 as on .

How has the SI Capital & Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The SI Capital & Financial Services has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, 51.5% for the past month, -11.11% over 3 months, -22.26% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services are 77.13 and 1.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global