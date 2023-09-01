Follow Us

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.88 Closed
00
As on Aug 8, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.88₹30.88
₹30.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.08₹40.40
₹30.88
Open Price
₹30.88
Prev. Close
₹30.88
Volume
0

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.88
  • R230.88
  • R330.88
  • Pivot
    30.88
  • S130.88
  • S230.88
  • S330.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.4830.95
  • 1033.1930.69
  • 2031.6430.63
  • 502831.14
  • 10025.129.85
  • 20017.6424.25

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.980.29-22.41-10.49105.87390.16
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd.

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190TZ1994PLC040490 and registration number is 029151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Manazhy
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Sreeram Gopinathan Nair
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Thandassery Balachandran Ramakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jitha Chummar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Anil Menon
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Unnikrishnan Anchery
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anu Thomas Cheriyan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Narayan Pillai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abraham George
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Habeeb Rahiman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thomas Jacob
    Independent Director

FAQs on SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹10.50 Cr as on Aug 08, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is -47.8 and PB ratio of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is 3.31 as on Aug 08, 2023.

What is the share price of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹30.88 as on Aug 08, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹40.40 and 52-week low of SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd. is ₹27.08 as on Aug 08, 2023.

