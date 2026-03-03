Here's the live share price of Shyam Dhani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shyam Dhani Industries has declined 12.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.12%.
Shyam Dhani Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shyam Dhani Industries
|-10.50
|-10.56
|-48.12
|-48.12
|-48.12
|-19.65
|-12.30
|Nestle India
|-3.05
|-2.16
|3.04
|7.11
|17.11
|11.53
|8.92
|Britannia Industries
|-3.30
|1.31
|2.31
|0.86
|29.64
|10.54
|11.35
|Bikaji Foods International
|0.36
|-4.98
|-9.55
|-19.59
|-3.58
|20.23
|14.73
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.03
|-9.54
|-9.71
|-18.62
|22.87
|9.39
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|-0.54
|5.90
|-4.94
|-18.63
|-18.63
|-6.64
|-4.04
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.49
|-14.36
|-22.38
|-26.97
|-24.06
|24.09
|20.48
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.46
|-0.76
|-9.05
|-9.08
|-7.69
|-5.28
|1.96
|Gopal Snacks
|0.68
|-4.20
|-11.36
|-20.11
|8.33
|-7.11
|-4.33
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.25
|-9.56
|-5.67
|3.16
|-2.76
|9.17
|8.67
|ADF Foods
|-8.49
|-6.29
|-5.65
|-13.87
|-16.93
|9.30
|1.94
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.86
|-4.36
|-14.64
|-26.26
|-16.42
|-7.85
|-13.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|-5.72
|-3.71
|-15.80
|-17.18
|-21.27
|-24.49
|-15.51
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.82
|-12.18
|-19.34
|-10.72
|99.82
|29.07
|42.91
|Krishival Foods
|-0.83
|-4.36
|-30.22
|-26.09
|39.43
|8.47
|49.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-3.63
|-9.34
|6.67
|-2.94
|24.45
|15.11
|18.08
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.65
|-9.88
|-14.92
|-52.35
|-38.40
|11.25
|49.97
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-4.63
|0.32
|23.10
|-5.95
|22.27
|12.09
|7.09
|Foods & Inns
|-4.75
|-7.98
|-24.11
|-36.75
|-36.50
|-23.62
|-8.57
|Proventus Agrocom
|0
|-4.46
|-6.25
|22.76
|-3.99
|11.66
|6.84
Over the last one year, Shyam Dhani Industries has declined 48.12% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyam Dhani Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.46
|77.9
|10
|78.86
|78.81
|20
|80.03
|81.81
|50
|77.38
|0
|100
|38.69
|0
|200
|19.34
|0
Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15499RJ2010PLC033117 and registration number is 033117. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Dhani Industries is ₹72.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shyam Dhani Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shyam Dhani Industries is ₹149.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Dhani Industries are ₹74.00 and ₹71.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Dhani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Dhani Industries is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Shyam Dhani Industries is ₹71.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shyam Dhani Industries has shown returns of -4.86% over the past day, -14.06% for the past month, -48.12% over 3 months, -48.12% over 1 year, -19.65% across 3 years, and -12.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Dhani Industries are 0.00 and 4.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.