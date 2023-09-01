What is the Market Cap of Proventus Agrocom Ltd.? The market cap of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹356.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd.? P/E ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is 5.63 as on .

What is the share price of Proventus Agrocom Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹1,40.25 as on .