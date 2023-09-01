Name
Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
The market cap of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹356.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is 5.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹1,40.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Proventus Agrocom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹1,348.80 and 52-week low of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹821.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.