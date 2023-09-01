Follow Us

Proventus Agrocom Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PROVENTUS AGROCOM LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,040.25 Closed
17.98158.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Proventus Agrocom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹900.00₹1,049.00
₹1,040.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹821.00₹1,348.80
₹1,040.25
Open Price
₹900.00
Prev. Close
₹881.70
Volume
14,400

Proventus Agrocom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,091.33
  • R21,144.67
  • R31,240.33
  • Pivot
    995.67
  • S1942.33
  • S2846.67
  • S3793.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5353.44897.81
  • 10176.72916.38
  • 2088.36944.6
  • 5035.341,015.25
  • 10017.670
  • 2008.840

Proventus Agrocom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.546.9120.6720.6720.6720.6720.67
-1.23-3.000.1916.7011.0635.3194.32
-0.92-6.91-3.262.3920.6118.9236.60
-1.5812.9635.1832.5817.94110.97109.18
2.981.606.4630.458.7259.5559.55
2.470.5927.5235.3753.4353.4353.43
-0.90-1.4811.649.25-7.92-1.16-16.71
2.403.76-2.0813.170.8816.2516.25
1.74-2.74-2.78-4.3022.07265.24561.11
-1.0016.0633.21101.84200.6175.1975.19
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.46-0.3543.0052.3034.9821.1821.18
-3.4918.7644.4083.7934.5938.8462.33
2.46-0.8125.4749.0350.47198.76299.37
2.601.5122.3476.7754.4844.43-16.40
-2.1113.9699.20149.7883.3490.44-35.11
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.8210.0119.0420.0116.7655.94-17.51
-2.49-4.53-0.572.306.76285.95380.88
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Proventus Agrocom Ltd. Share Holdings

About Proventus Agrocom Ltd.

Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others

Management

  • Mr. Durga Prasad Jhawar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shalin Sanjiv Khanna
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Swati Durgaprasad Jhawar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sweta Jitendra Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Proventus Agrocom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Proventus Agrocom Ltd.?

The market cap of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹356.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is 5.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Proventus Agrocom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹1,40.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Proventus Agrocom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Proventus Agrocom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹1,348.80 and 52-week low of Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is ₹821.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

