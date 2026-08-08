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Proventus Agrocom Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROVENTUS AGROCOM

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Proventus Agrocom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,720.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Proventus Agrocom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹1,720.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹815.10₹1,750.00
₹1,720.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹1,720.00

Source: Dion Global

Proventus Agrocom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Proventus Agrocom		6.1710.6130.3045.6481.0524.2014.82
Nestle India		2.014.634.3418.8637.8311.1011.09
Britannia Industries		1.731.16-5.23-5.700.615.758.67
Zydus Wellness		-7.57-7.295.9831.1238.1822.153.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.83-3.00-7.53-7.04-14.578.8514.45
Orkla India		1.71-6.00-11.99-3.33-20.57-7.39-4.50
Hindustan Foods		0.276.955.2113.056.650.408.59
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.6929.6110.06-1.22-25.215.9221.84
Gopal Snacks		2.742.19-16.70-6.90-23.53-8.49-5.19
Prataap Snacks		5.860.1921.5912.7134.3812.1611.28
ADF Foods		-4.15-16.33-2.6615.2613.765.729.02
Tasty Bite Eatables		1.718.9611.7723.92-12.38-12.40-11.56
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.9812.3245.357.987.982.591.55
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.94-24.3331.1121.4246.5117.4441.01
HMA Agro Industries		8.331.51-9.82-20.06-27.66-28.63-17.61
Krishival Foods		-1.11-3.895.8015.518.8414.9256.18
Freshara Agro Exports		6.9821.4971.2982.4492.9038.9721.83
Hexagon Nutrition		-0.06-6.1926.6326.6326.638.194.83
Euro India Fresh Foods		-14.17-15.468.818.5913.3823.2525.94
Sarveshwar Foods		0.30-6.09-14.18-18.71-56.73-5.9638.85

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Proventus Agrocom has gained 81.05% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Proventus Agrocom has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).

Proventus Agrocom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Proventus Agrocom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,6841,675.95
101,672.671,667.37
201,625.141,637.11
501,549.421,548.93
1001,383.251,445.24
2001,264.731,351.09

Source: Dion Global

Proventus Agrocom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Proventus Agrocom saw a drop in promoter holding to 127.16%, while DII stake increased to 1.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Proventus Agrocom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Proventus Agrocom fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Proventus Agrocom

Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC269390 and registration number is 269390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ranganathan Subramanian
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Durga Prasad Jhawar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Swati Durgaprasad Jhawar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sweta Jitendra Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Proventus Agrocom Share Price

What is the share price of Proventus Agrocom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Proventus Agrocom is ₹1,720.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Proventus Agrocom?

The Proventus Agrocom is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Proventus Agrocom?

The market cap of Proventus Agrocom is ₹592.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Proventus Agrocom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Proventus Agrocom are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Proventus Agrocom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Proventus Agrocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Proventus Agrocom is ₹1,750.00 and 52-week low of Proventus Agrocom is ₹815.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Proventus Agrocom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Proventus Agrocom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.61% for the past month, 30.3% over 3 months, 81.05% over 1 year, 24.2% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom are 41.58 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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