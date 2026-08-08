Here's the live share price of Proventus Agrocom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Proventus Agrocom
|6.17
|10.61
|30.30
|45.64
|81.05
|24.20
|14.82
|Nestle India
|2.01
|4.63
|4.34
|18.86
|37.83
|11.10
|11.09
|Britannia Industries
|1.73
|1.16
|-5.23
|-5.70
|0.61
|5.75
|8.67
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.57
|-7.29
|5.98
|31.12
|38.18
|22.15
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.83
|-3.00
|-7.53
|-7.04
|-14.57
|8.85
|14.45
|Orkla India
|1.71
|-6.00
|-11.99
|-3.33
|-20.57
|-7.39
|-4.50
|Hindustan Foods
|0.27
|6.95
|5.21
|13.05
|6.65
|0.40
|8.59
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.69
|29.61
|10.06
|-1.22
|-25.21
|5.92
|21.84
|Gopal Snacks
|2.74
|2.19
|-16.70
|-6.90
|-23.53
|-8.49
|-5.19
|Prataap Snacks
|5.86
|0.19
|21.59
|12.71
|34.38
|12.16
|11.28
|ADF Foods
|-4.15
|-16.33
|-2.66
|15.26
|13.76
|5.72
|9.02
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|1.71
|8.96
|11.77
|23.92
|-12.38
|-12.40
|-11.56
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.98
|12.32
|45.35
|7.98
|7.98
|2.59
|1.55
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.94
|-24.33
|31.11
|21.42
|46.51
|17.44
|41.01
|HMA Agro Industries
|8.33
|1.51
|-9.82
|-20.06
|-27.66
|-28.63
|-17.61
|Krishival Foods
|-1.11
|-3.89
|5.80
|15.51
|8.84
|14.92
|56.18
|Freshara Agro Exports
|6.98
|21.49
|71.29
|82.44
|92.90
|38.97
|21.83
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-0.06
|-6.19
|26.63
|26.63
|26.63
|8.19
|4.83
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-14.17
|-15.46
|8.81
|8.59
|13.38
|23.25
|25.94
|Sarveshwar Foods
|0.30
|-6.09
|-14.18
|-18.71
|-56.73
|-5.96
|38.85
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Proventus Agrocom has gained 81.05% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Proventus Agrocom has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,684
|1,675.95
|10
|1,672.67
|1,667.37
|20
|1,625.14
|1,637.11
|50
|1,549.42
|1,548.93
|100
|1,383.25
|1,445.24
|200
|1,264.73
|1,351.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Proventus Agrocom saw a drop in promoter holding to 127.16%, while DII stake increased to 1.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Proventus Agrocom fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Proventus Agrocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC269390 and registration number is 269390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Proventus Agrocom is ₹1,720.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Proventus Agrocom is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Proventus Agrocom is ₹592.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Proventus Agrocom are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Proventus Agrocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Proventus Agrocom is ₹1,750.00 and 52-week low of Proventus Agrocom is ₹815.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Proventus Agrocom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.61% for the past month, 30.3% over 3 months, 81.05% over 1 year, 24.2% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom are 41.58 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global