What is the share price of Proventus Agrocom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Proventus Agrocom is ₹1,720.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Proventus Agrocom? The Proventus Agrocom is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Proventus Agrocom? The market cap of Proventus Agrocom is ₹592.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Proventus Agrocom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Proventus Agrocom are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Proventus Agrocom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Proventus Agrocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Proventus Agrocom is ₹1,750.00 and 52-week low of Proventus Agrocom is ₹815.10 as on .

How has the Proventus Agrocom performed historically in terms of returns? The Proventus Agrocom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.61% for the past month, 30.3% over 3 months, 81.05% over 1 year, 24.2% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom are 41.58 and 4.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global