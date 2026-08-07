What is the share price of Euro India Fresh Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹269.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Euro India Fresh Foods? The Euro India Fresh Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Euro India Fresh Foods? The market cap of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹667.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Euro India Fresh Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro India Fresh Foods are ₹269.30 and ₹247.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro India Fresh Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro India Fresh Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹381.96 and 52-week low of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹204.98 as on .

How has the Euro India Fresh Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Euro India Fresh Foods has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -15.46% for the past month, 8.81% over 3 months, 13.38% over 1 year, 23.25% across 3 years, and 25.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods are 141.51 and 8.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global