Here's the live share price of Euro India Fresh Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-14.17
|-15.46
|8.81
|8.59
|13.38
|23.25
|25.94
|Nestle India
|2.01
|4.63
|4.34
|18.86
|37.83
|11.10
|11.09
|Britannia Industries
|1.73
|1.16
|-5.23
|-5.70
|0.61
|5.75
|8.67
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.57
|-7.29
|5.98
|31.12
|38.18
|22.15
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.83
|-3.00
|-7.53
|-7.04
|-14.57
|8.85
|14.45
|Orkla India
|1.71
|-6.00
|-11.99
|-3.33
|-20.57
|-7.39
|-4.50
|Hindustan Foods
|0.27
|6.95
|5.21
|13.05
|6.65
|0.40
|8.59
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.69
|29.61
|10.06
|-1.22
|-25.21
|5.92
|21.84
|Gopal Snacks
|2.74
|2.19
|-16.70
|-6.90
|-23.53
|-8.49
|-5.19
|Prataap Snacks
|5.86
|0.19
|21.59
|12.71
|34.38
|12.16
|11.28
|ADF Foods
|-4.15
|-16.33
|-2.66
|15.26
|13.76
|5.72
|9.02
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|1.71
|8.96
|11.77
|23.92
|-12.38
|-12.40
|-11.56
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.98
|12.32
|45.35
|7.98
|7.98
|2.59
|1.55
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.94
|-24.33
|31.11
|21.42
|46.51
|17.44
|41.01
|HMA Agro Industries
|8.33
|1.51
|-9.82
|-20.06
|-27.66
|-28.63
|-17.61
|Krishival Foods
|-1.11
|-3.89
|5.80
|15.51
|8.84
|14.92
|56.18
|Freshara Agro Exports
|6.98
|21.49
|71.29
|82.44
|92.90
|38.97
|21.83
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-0.06
|-6.19
|26.63
|26.63
|26.63
|8.19
|4.83
|Proventus Agrocom
|6.17
|10.61
|30.30
|45.64
|81.05
|24.20
|14.82
|Sarveshwar Foods
|0.30
|-6.09
|-14.18
|-18.71
|-56.73
|-5.96
|38.85
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Euro India Fresh Foods has gained 13.38% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Euro India Fresh Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|314.07
|291.58
|10
|317.02
|302.7
|20
|320.66
|309.27
|50
|294.06
|298.04
|100
|265.32
|279.23
|200
|252.44
|260
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Euro India Fresh Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Euro India Fresh Foods fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2009PLC057789 and registration number is 057789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of potato flour & meals and prepared meals of vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹269.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Euro India Fresh Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹667.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro India Fresh Foods are ₹269.30 and ₹247.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro India Fresh Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹381.96 and 52-week low of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹204.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Euro India Fresh Foods has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -15.46% for the past month, 8.81% over 3 months, 13.38% over 1 year, 23.25% across 3 years, and 25.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods are 141.51 and 8.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global