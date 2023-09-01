Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹143.55 Closed
0.741.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.85₹144.65
₹143.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.50₹192.00
₹143.55
Open Price
₹142.95
Prev. Close
₹142.50
Volume
21,245

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1144.92
  • R2145.88
  • R3147.12
  • Pivot
    143.68
  • S1142.72
  • S2141.48
  • S3140.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5157.35142.83
  • 10158.46143.02
  • 20158.29144.01
  • 50144.91147.19
  • 100127.74149.01
  • 200123.65147.68

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.17-4.51-3.49-5.5117.9957.327.95
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2009PLC057789 and registration number is 057789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of potato flour & meals and prepared meals of vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manhar J Sanspara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh J Sanspara
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh V Mavani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipesh D Sanspara
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Maya D Sanspara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth V Saspara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Dinesh Tejani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Arjanbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh B Lathiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Snehal M Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is ₹356.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is 265.83 and PB ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is 5.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is ₹143.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is ₹120.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data