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Euro India Fresh Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

EURO INDIA FRESH FOODS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Euro India Fresh Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹269.30 Closed
4.99₹ 12.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Euro India Fresh Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹247.00₹269.30
₹269.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹204.98₹381.96
₹269.30
Open Price
₹247.00
Prev. Close
₹256.50
Volume
31,414

Source: Dion Global

Euro India Fresh Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Euro India Fresh Foods		-14.17-15.468.818.5913.3823.2525.94
Nestle India		2.014.634.3418.8637.8311.1011.09
Britannia Industries		1.731.16-5.23-5.700.615.758.67
Zydus Wellness		-7.57-7.295.9831.1238.1822.153.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.83-3.00-7.53-7.04-14.578.8514.45
Orkla India		1.71-6.00-11.99-3.33-20.57-7.39-4.50
Hindustan Foods		0.276.955.2113.056.650.408.59
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.6929.6110.06-1.22-25.215.9221.84
Gopal Snacks		2.742.19-16.70-6.90-23.53-8.49-5.19
Prataap Snacks		5.860.1921.5912.7134.3812.1611.28
ADF Foods		-4.15-16.33-2.6615.2613.765.729.02
Tasty Bite Eatables		1.718.9611.7723.92-12.38-12.40-11.56
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.9812.3245.357.987.982.591.55
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.94-24.3331.1121.4246.5117.4441.01
HMA Agro Industries		8.331.51-9.82-20.06-27.66-28.63-17.61
Krishival Foods		-1.11-3.895.8015.518.8414.9256.18
Freshara Agro Exports		6.9821.4971.2982.4492.9038.9721.83
Hexagon Nutrition		-0.06-6.1926.6326.6326.638.194.83
Proventus Agrocom		6.1710.6130.3045.6481.0524.2014.82
Sarveshwar Foods		0.30-6.09-14.18-18.71-56.73-5.9638.85

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Euro India Fresh Foods has gained 13.38% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Euro India Fresh Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).

Euro India Fresh Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Euro India Fresh Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5314.07291.58
10317.02302.7
20320.66309.27
50294.06298.04
100265.32279.23
200252.44260

Source: Dion Global

Euro India Fresh Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Euro India Fresh Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Euro India Fresh Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Euro India Fresh Foods fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Euro India Fresh Foods

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2009PLC057789 and registration number is 057789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of potato flour & meals and prepared meals of vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manharbhai Jivanbhai Sanspara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Jivanbhai Sanspara
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Vallabhbhai Mavani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahilkumar Manharbhai Sanspara
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipesh Dinesh Sanspara
    Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Maya Dinesh Sanspara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Bhupatbhai Lathiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Dinesh Tejani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahil Vinodbhai Dhameliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Snehal Manjibhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viral Kumar R Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Babubhai Sutaria
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Euro India Fresh Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Euro India Fresh Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹269.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Euro India Fresh Foods?

The Euro India Fresh Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Euro India Fresh Foods?

The market cap of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹667.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Euro India Fresh Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro India Fresh Foods are ₹269.30 and ₹247.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro India Fresh Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro India Fresh Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹381.96 and 52-week low of Euro India Fresh Foods is ₹204.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Euro India Fresh Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Euro India Fresh Foods has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -15.46% for the past month, 8.81% over 3 months, 13.38% over 1 year, 23.25% across 3 years, and 25.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods are 141.51 and 8.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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