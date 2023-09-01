What is the Market Cap of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is ₹356.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is 265.83 and PB ratio of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is 5.52 as on .

What is the share price of Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd. is ₹143.55 as on .