Freshara Agro Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRESHARA AGRO EXPORTS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Freshara Agro Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹189.70 Closed
-1.71₹ -3.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
Freshara Agro Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹183.50₹195.00
₹189.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.20₹225.00
₹189.70
Open Price
₹190.00
Prev. Close
₹193.00
Volume
37,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Freshara Agro Exports has gained 7.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 25.34%.

Freshara Agro Exports’s current P/E of 13.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Freshara Agro Exports Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84
C K K Retail Mart		-0.4918.7318.7318.7318.735.893.49

Over the last one year, Freshara Agro Exports has gained 22.27% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Freshara Agro Exports has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

Freshara Agro Exports Financials

Freshara Agro Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5198.83198.4
10206.4200.01
20199.41197.14
50181.66186.02
100169.59178.94
200176.78172.68

Freshara Agro Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Freshara Agro Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Freshara Agro Exports Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Freshara Agro Exports fact sheet for more information

About Freshara Agro Exports

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10306TN2023PLC165437 and registration number is 165437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Junaid Ahmed
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Iqbalahmed Khudrathullah Mohammed
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Asma Syed
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gnanasambandam Venkatraghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Perumal Ravikumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Loganathan Karthik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Freshara Agro Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Freshara Agro Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Freshara Agro Exports is ₹189.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Freshara Agro Exports?

The Freshara Agro Exports is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Freshara Agro Exports?

The market cap of Freshara Agro Exports is ₹445.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Freshara Agro Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Freshara Agro Exports are ₹195.00 and ₹183.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Freshara Agro Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Freshara Agro Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Freshara Agro Exports is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Freshara Agro Exports is ₹117.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Freshara Agro Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Freshara Agro Exports has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 21.88% over 3 months, 25.34% over 1 year, 12.09% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Freshara Agro Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Freshara Agro Exports are 13.79 and 3.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Freshara Agro Exports News

