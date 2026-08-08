Here's the live share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|-5.25
|-30.33
|-30.24
|-40.34
|-29.17
|34.74
|51.93
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.50
|0.12
|27.91
|63.26
|112.91
|96.35
|52.38
|Time Technoplast
|-1.76
|16.34
|9.51
|4.63
|-8.89
|42.96
|36.44
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.68
|-7.69
|-3.34
|-31.51
|-27.67
|0.52
|33.31
|EPL
|1.03
|-8.31
|-4.11
|2.45
|0.48
|1.05
|-1.90
|AGI Greenpac
|0.08
|0.09
|11.87
|11.54
|-23.40
|2.96
|24.00
|VIP Industries
|5.37
|4.03
|-2.42
|-17.95
|-30.02
|-20.38
|-4.81
|Uflex
|3.84
|13.47
|9.80
|-2.20
|-16.05
|5.75
|-2.86
|Polyplex Corporation
|0.96
|8.86
|18.66
|25.93
|-1.77
|-4.08
|-6.36
|Jindal Poly Films
|-2.10
|-0.10
|-14.45
|45.47
|16.17
|-0.81
|-11.46
|Xpro India
|-26.77
|-21.98
|-6.39
|10.12
|-2.37
|8.16
|44.18
|Knack Packaging
|9.57
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|4.42
|2.63
|Cosmo First
|0.02
|4.64
|16.05
|41.26
|-13.88
|10.99
|-0.29
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.78
|28.95
|47.53
|44.74
|31.13
|3.09
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.54
|-3.59
|-8.82
|-11.16
|-13.90
|-4.52
|3.85
|Ester Industries
|-0.63
|-4.77
|-11.60
|-10.33
|-19.58
|-4.94
|-9.98
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.66
|17.18
|46.67
|30.69
|70.26
|38.46
|21.56
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.61
|-3.56
|-16.12
|-17.91
|0.67
|30.06
|11.40
|Hitech Corporation
|0.66
|2.32
|118.35
|101.51
|75.50
|11.03
|7.31
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.02
|-13.71
|-22.32
|-35.88
|-15.81
|26.86
|24.55
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC has declined 29.17% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|398.6
|378.11
|10
|445.49
|410.22
|20
|462.06
|438.46
|50
|480.44
|485.71
|100
|601.96
|540.88
|200
|611.35
|591.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP2009PLC022526 and registration number is 022526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 202.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹344.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹893.00 and 52-week low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹323.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -30.33% for the past month, -30.24% over 3 months, -29.17% over 1 year, 34.74% across 3 years, and 51.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC are 121.08 and 3.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global