What is the share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹340.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC? The Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC? The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹344.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹893.00 and 52-week low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹323.95 as on .

How has the Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -30.33% for the past month, -30.24% over 3 months, -29.17% over 1 year, 34.74% across 3 years, and 51.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC are 121.08 and 3.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global