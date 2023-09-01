Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
|-3.22
|10.08
|9.38
|3.13
|11.02
|123.54
|6.95
|2.20
|26.34
|34.99
|81.13
|145.46
|793.26
|560.78
|-1.83
|-13.79
|-2.10
|22.36
|16.05
|-31.32
|62.12
|9.85
|-4.62
|-8.94
|-10.55
|-42.96
|79.35
|103.74
|26.55
|9.55
|15.22
|14.66
|-38.11
|42.88
|52.98
|5.32
|4.05
|50.23
|75.43
|20.99
|257.07
|-5.03
|6.93
|6.78
|1.75
|15.70
|-34.58
|55.54
|144.40
|7.08
|22.80
|68.62
|100.26
|52.68
|45.05
|45.05
|3.73
|0.66
|-7.57
|31.50
|36.83
|1.74
|-2.27
|-2.85
|2.37
|27.38
|70.35
|24.36
|6,201.36
|2,797.70
|11.63
|11.25
|20.41
|8.65
|-20.41
|184.42
|333.16
|7.29
|-6.91
|14.98
|45.88
|0.68
|298.65
|235.61
|3.91
|0.11
|-16.59
|15.86
|81.35
|256.96
|190.12
|2.47
|-12.48
|-14.63
|2.20
|-43.98
|48.60
|98.75
|-2.83
|6.95
|5.47
|11.49
|-14.08
|618.70
|540.42
|-5.56
|-2.87
|19.18
|16.40
|-8.26
|143.49
|86.01
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.50
|2.01
|17.19
|42.76
|1.46
|44.88
|44.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP2009PLC022526 and registration number is 022526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is ₹204.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is ₹201.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is ₹75.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.