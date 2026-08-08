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Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE FIBC

Smallcap | NSE
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Packaging

Here's the live share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹340.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹340.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹323.95₹893.00
₹340.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹340.00

Source: Dion Global

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-5.25-30.33-30.24-40.34-29.1734.7451.93
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.500.1227.9163.26112.9196.3552.38
Time Technoplast		-1.7616.349.514.63-8.8942.9636.44
Safari Industries (India)		-4.68-7.69-3.34-31.51-27.670.5233.31
EPL		1.03-8.31-4.112.450.481.05-1.90
AGI Greenpac		0.080.0911.8711.54-23.402.9624.00
VIP Industries		5.374.03-2.42-17.95-30.02-20.38-4.81
Uflex		3.8413.479.80-2.20-16.055.75-2.86
Polyplex Corporation		0.968.8618.6625.93-1.77-4.08-6.36
Jindal Poly Films		-2.10-0.10-14.4545.4716.17-0.81-11.46
Xpro India		-26.77-21.98-6.3910.12-2.378.1644.18
Knack Packaging		9.5713.8613.8613.8613.864.422.63
Cosmo First		0.024.6416.0541.26-13.8810.99-0.29
Huhtamaki India		-7.7828.9547.5344.7431.133.09-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.54-3.59-8.82-11.16-13.90-4.523.85
Ester Industries		-0.63-4.77-11.60-10.33-19.58-4.94-9.98
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6617.1846.6730.6970.2638.4621.56
Oricon Enterprises		0.61-3.56-16.12-17.910.6730.0611.40
Hitech Corporation		0.662.32118.35101.5175.5011.037.31
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.02-13.71-22.32-35.88-15.8126.8624.55

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC has declined 29.17% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5398.6378.11
10445.49410.22
20462.06438.46
50480.44485.71
100601.96540.88
200611.35591.35

Source: Dion Global

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP2009PLC022526 and registration number is 022526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 202.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Binod Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Srikanta Barik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Khemchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hatim Badshah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Sengar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC?

The Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC?

The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹344.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹893.00 and 52-week low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC is ₹323.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -30.33% for the past month, -30.24% over 3 months, -29.17% over 1 year, 34.74% across 3 years, and 51.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC are 121.08 and 3.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC News

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