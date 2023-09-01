Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP2009PLC022526 and registration number is 022526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.