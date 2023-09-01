Follow Us

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. Share Price

SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE FIBC LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹201.50 Closed
4.959.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.00₹201.50
₹201.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.95₹192.00
₹201.50
Open Price
₹195.00
Prev. Close
₹192.00
Volume
6,000

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1203.67
  • R2205.83
  • R3210.17
  • Pivot
    199.33
  • S1197.17
  • S2192.83
  • S3190.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.07179.98
  • 10129.04167.8
  • 20112.97153.4
  • 5087.14140.82
  • 10069.98125.89
  • 20055.4102.51

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80
-3.2210.089.383.1311.02123.546.95
2.2026.3434.9981.13145.46793.26560.78
-1.83-13.79-2.1022.3616.05-31.3262.12
9.85-4.62-8.94-10.55-42.9679.35103.74
26.559.5515.2214.66-38.1142.8852.98
5.324.0550.2375.4320.99257.07-5.03
6.936.781.7515.70-34.5855.54144.40
7.0822.8068.62100.2652.6845.0545.05
3.730.66-7.5731.5036.831.74-2.27
-2.852.3727.3870.3524.366,201.362,797.70
11.6311.2520.418.65-20.41184.42333.16
7.29-6.9114.9845.880.68298.65235.61
3.910.11-16.5915.8681.35256.96190.12
2.47-12.48-14.632.20-43.9848.6098.75
-2.836.955.4711.49-14.08618.70540.42
-5.56-2.8719.1816.40-8.26143.4986.01
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.502.0117.1942.761.4644.8844.88

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd.

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MP2009PLC022526 and registration number is 022526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Binod Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Sengar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sakul Grover
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Khemchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hatim Badshah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is ₹204.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is ₹201.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd. is ₹75.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

