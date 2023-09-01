Follow Us

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. Share Price

SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.00 Closed
3.681.88
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.86₹53.88
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹70.50
₹53.00
Open Price
₹52.65
Prev. Close
₹51.12
Volume
1,292

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.3
  • R255.6
  • R357.32
  • Pivot
    52.58
  • S151.28
  • S249.56
  • S348.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.7349.3
  • 1058.2148.02
  • 2058.647.18
  • 5059.5246.43
  • 10059.8946.57
  • 20063.0748.71

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.5215.4915.8017.26-9.4042.4723.83
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd.

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sarthak Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nihit Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ekta Sumit Sultania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Dilip Agrawa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bankesh Chandra Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shri Ram Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kedia
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is ₹23.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is -1.51 and PB ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is ₹70.50 and 52-week low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

