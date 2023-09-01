Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.