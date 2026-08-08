Here's the live share price of Shree Hari Chemicals Export along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Hari Chemicals Export
|28.48
|58.6
|39.35
|58.1
|43.76
|53.27
|18.82
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|24.41
|20.11
|17.88
|-22.04
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|13.09
|1.29
|-17.2
|-23.08
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|27.96
|1.97
|-11.55
|84.42
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|4.55
|6.93
|3.25
|-12.44
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3
|-4.24
|-1.24
|14.43
|10.6
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|7.81
|-5.39
|-7.55
|-20.37
|2.9
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|20.31
|11.05
|13.15
|-28.87
|-2.8
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|4.28
|27.81
|33.84
|21.61
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|26.08
|24.46
|33.86
|-24.01
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.83
|13.7
|83.49
|78.04
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|15.38
|-5.85
|34.01
|2.04
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.4
|-2.06
|20.71
|15.29
|10.14
|40.4
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|41.45
|43.18
|61.49
|24.6
|17.8
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|13.06
|11.79
|20
|-22.03
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.02
|-7.59
|-6.8
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-16.55
|-10.08
|-3.23
|-7.78
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-3.72
|-15.22
|-31.91
|-52.15
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|27.96
|37.92
|26.6
|11.05
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|6.15
|-2.12
|-6.03
|-38.56
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Hari Chemicals Export has gained 43.76% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-22.04%), Kiri Industries (-23.08%), Indokem (84.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Hari Chemicals Export has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|134.36
|145.95
|10
|134.87
|140.37
|20
|129.39
|134
|50
|117.92
|124.04
|100
|111.69
|118.31
|200
|113.01
|116.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Hari Chemicals Export remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Shree Hari Chem. - Clarification
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Shree Hari Chem. - Clarification sought from Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Shree Hari Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For T
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Shree Hari Chem. - With Reference To Significant Movement In Price, In Order To Ensure That Investors Have Latest Relevant In
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Shree Hari Chem. - Clarification sought from Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹172.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Hari Chemicals Export is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹109.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Hari Chemicals Export are ₹175.75 and ₹166.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hari Chemicals Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹175.75 and 52-week low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹87.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Hari Chemicals Export has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, 57.16% for the past month, 39.69% over 3 months, 42.22% over 1 year, 53.27% across 3 years, and 18.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export are 26.49 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global