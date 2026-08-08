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Shree Hari Chemicals Export Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Shree Hari Chemicals Export along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.80 Closed
0.52₹ 0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Hari Chemicals Export Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.10₹175.75
₹172.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.65₹175.75
₹172.80
Open Price
₹174.85
Prev. Close
₹171.90
Volume
4,454

Source: Dion Global

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Hari Chemicals Export		28.4858.639.3558.143.7653.2718.82
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8824.4120.1117.88-22.0429.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4413.091.29-17.2-23.0815.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1327.961.97-11.5584.4289.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.534.556.933.25-12.44-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3-4.24-1.2414.4310.629.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.417.81-5.39-7.55-20.372.90.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0720.3111.0513.15-28.87-2.8-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.924.2827.8133.8421.6112.47-2.97
Amal		0.8726.0824.4633.86-24.0140.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.8313.783.4978.04-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7315.38-5.8534.012.04-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.4-2.0620.7115.2910.1440.415.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7741.4543.1861.4924.617.80.04
Dynemic Products		0.7613.0611.7920-22.03-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.02-7.59-6.8
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-16.55-10.08-3.23-7.78-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-3.72-15.22-31.91-52.15-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2427.9637.9226.611.053.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.086.15-2.12-6.03-38.5634.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Hari Chemicals Export has gained 43.76% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-22.04%), Kiri Industries (-23.08%), Indokem (84.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Hari Chemicals Export has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5134.36145.95
10134.87140.37
20129.39134
50117.92124.04
100111.69118.31
200113.01116.37

Source: Dion Global

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Hari Chemicals Export remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Hari Chemicals Export Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTShree Hari Chem. - Clarification
Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTShree Hari Chem. - Clarification sought from Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd
Aug 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTShree Hari Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For T
Jul 17, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTShree Hari Chem. - With Reference To Significant Movement In Price, In Order To Ensure That Investors Have Latest Relevant In
Jul 16, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTShree Hari Chem. - Clarification sought from Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Hari Chemicals Export

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bankesh Chandra Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nihit Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kedia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Aagrwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Dayma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varsha Aagrwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shri Ram Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Bhandarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Hari Chemicals Export Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Hari Chemicals Export?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹172.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Hari Chemicals Export?

The Shree Hari Chemicals Export is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export?

The market cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹109.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Hari Chemicals Export?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Hari Chemicals Export are ₹175.75 and ₹166.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hari Chemicals Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹175.75 and 52-week low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹87.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Hari Chemicals Export performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Hari Chemicals Export has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, 57.16% for the past month, 39.69% over 3 months, 42.22% over 1 year, 53.27% across 3 years, and 18.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export are 26.49 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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