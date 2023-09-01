Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.52
|15.49
|15.80
|17.26
|-9.40
|42.47
|23.83
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC044942 and registration number is 044942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is ₹23.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is -1.51 and PB ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is ₹70.50 and 52-week low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.