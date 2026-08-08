What is the share price of Shree Hari Chemicals Export? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹172.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Hari Chemicals Export? The Shree Hari Chemicals Export is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export? The market cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹109.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Hari Chemicals Export? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Hari Chemicals Export are ₹175.75 and ₹166.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hari Chemicals Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹175.75 and 52-week low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export is ₹87.65 as on .

How has the Shree Hari Chemicals Export performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Hari Chemicals Export has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, 57.16% for the past month, 39.69% over 3 months, 42.22% over 1 year, 53.27% across 3 years, and 18.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export are 26.49 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global