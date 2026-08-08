What is the share price of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹97.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles? The Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles? The market cap of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹96.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles are ₹97.85 and ₹97.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹97.85 as on .

How has the Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -22.56% for the past month, -22.56% over 3 months, -22.56% over 1 year, -8.17% across 3 years, and -4.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles are 0.00 and 3.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global