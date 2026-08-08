Here's the live share price of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles
|-14.20
|-22.56
|-22.56
|-22.56
|-22.56
|-8.17
|-4.98
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles has declined 22.56% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.09
|0
|10
|36.04
|0
|20
|18.02
|0
|50
|7.21
|0
|100
|3.6
|0
|200
|1.8
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:15 PM IST IST
|Shree Balaji (Mala) - Listing of Equity Shares of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299WB2005PLC105711 and registration number is 105711. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹97.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹96.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles are ₹97.85 and ₹97.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹97.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -22.56% for the past month, -22.56% over 3 months, -22.56% over 1 year, -8.17% across 3 years, and -4.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles are 0.00 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global