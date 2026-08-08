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Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE BALAJI (MALA) TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.85 Closed
-4.95₹ -5.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.85₹97.85
₹97.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.85₹139.65
₹97.85
Open Price
₹97.85
Prev. Close
₹102.95
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles		-14.20-22.56-22.56-22.56-22.56-8.17-4.98
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles has declined 22.56% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.090
1036.040
2018.020
507.210
1003.60
2001.80

Source: Dion Global

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Share Holding Pattern

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Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 01:15 PM IST ISTShree Balaji (Mala) - Listing of Equity Shares of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299WB2005PLC105711 and registration number is 105711. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Binod Kumar Kedia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Anita Kedia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rishika Kedia
    Additional Executive Director
  • Ms. Hemlata Kedia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Dugar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Baid
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹97.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles?

The Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles?

The market cap of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹96.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles are ₹97.85 and ₹97.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is ₹97.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -22.56% for the past month, -22.56% over 3 months, -22.56% over 1 year, -8.17% across 3 years, and -4.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles are 0.00 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles News

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