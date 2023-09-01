What is the Market Cap of IRIS Clothings Ltd.? The market cap of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹616.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IRIS Clothings Ltd.? P/E ratio of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is 64.25 and PB ratio of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is 10.82 as on .

What is the share price of IRIS Clothings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹75.55 as on .