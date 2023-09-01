Follow Us

IRIS CLOTHINGS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹75.55 Closed
-0.26-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IRIS Clothings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.80₹76.80
₹75.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.66₹110.90
₹75.55
Open Price
₹75.90
Prev. Close
₹75.75
Volume
87,850

IRIS Clothings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.77
  • R277.68
  • R378.57
  • Pivot
    75.88
  • S174.97
  • S274.08
  • S373.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5235.7474.26
  • 10233.5676.39
  • 20231.8480.36
  • 50208.5382.81
  • 100204.1779.17
  • 200202.1970.58

IRIS Clothings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

IRIS Clothings Ltd. Share Holdings

IRIS Clothings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jun, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About IRIS Clothings Ltd.

IRIS Clothings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109WB2011PLC166895 and registration number is 166895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Ladha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Ladha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Baldev Das Ladha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Tulsyan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Savli Prabhakar Mangle
    Independent Director

FAQs on IRIS Clothings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IRIS Clothings Ltd.?

The market cap of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹616.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IRIS Clothings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is 64.25 and PB ratio of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is 10.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IRIS Clothings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹75.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRIS Clothings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS Clothings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹110.90 and 52-week low of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹35.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

