Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
IRIS Clothings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109WB2011PLC166895 and registration number is 166895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹616.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is 64.25 and PB ratio of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is 10.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹75.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS Clothings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹110.90 and 52-week low of IRIS Clothings Ltd. is ₹35.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.