Here's the live share price of IRIS Clothings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IRIS Clothings
|2.95
|21.10
|46.72
|48.64
|70.22
|7.92
|27.15
|Page Industries
|-1.18
|-4.50
|6.84
|14.47
|-12.81
|0.47
|4.21
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.34
|25.04
|55.58
|37.17
|89.34
|94.96
|64.85
|Arvind Fashions
|1.96
|-1.64
|0.26
|-5.80
|-12.26
|10.79
|16.52
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.16
|-4.76
|10.68
|-4.20
|11.48
|16.63
|29.20
|Lux Industries
|1.75
|0.50
|-15.87
|22.53
|-3.47
|-6.71
|-21.30
|Kitex Garments
|-0.66
|-7.41
|-15.48
|-32.96
|-19.62
|31.35
|22.36
|S P Apparels
|4.49
|-9.98
|26.29
|31.86
|40.52
|31.85
|25.25
|SBC Exports
|-2.02
|-2.28
|21.09
|34.51
|131.37
|66.82
|85.10
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.46
|-8.24
|-15.16
|-16.68
|-10.05
|-17.79
|6.73
|Swaraj Suiting
|-2.36
|9.08
|23.28
|28.58
|101.07
|53.74
|68.01
|Karnika Industries
|-0.68
|15.21
|-11.76
|-1.02
|-15.46
|92.04
|47.92
|Thomas Scott (India)
|5.60
|-3.42
|1.71
|-8.13
|4.68
|62.46
|75.93
|Gretex Industries
|1.37
|-0.22
|5.26
|34.11
|27.37
|81.17
|96.96
|Encompass Design India
|-1.79
|-2.47
|-5.99
|1.48
|24.64
|7.62
|4.50
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.87
|-7.74
|-9.62
|-23.00
|-42.66
|-16.90
|-10.52
|CPS Shapers
|1.66
|-0.95
|8.90
|-19.07
|54.30
|30.08
|17.09
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|1.87
|-4.17
|-16.27
|-29.41
|-40.02
|-35.83
|-23.37
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|1.62
|0.86
|-4.47
|-12.10
|-21.89
|-13.81
|-9.80
|VIP Clothing
|-2.81
|-15.83
|-7.12
|-18.16
|-47.64
|-21.62
|-0.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IRIS Clothings has gained 70.22% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, IRIS Clothings has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.76
|52.44
|10
|48.94
|50.82
|20
|47.05
|48.44
|50
|41.83
|43.98
|100
|37.54
|40.28
|200
|35.62
|37.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IRIS Clothings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the IRIS Clothings fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
IRIS Clothings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109WB2011PLC166895 and registration number is 166895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS Clothings is ₹54.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IRIS Clothings is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of IRIS Clothings is ₹1,037.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IRIS Clothings are ₹54.80 and ₹53.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS Clothings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS Clothings is ₹54.80 and 52-week low of IRIS Clothings is ₹26.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IRIS Clothings has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, 21.1% for the past month, 46.72% over 3 months, 70.22% over 1 year, 7.92% across 3 years, and 27.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRIS Clothings are 59.06 and 7.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global