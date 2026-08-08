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IRIS Clothings Share Price

NSE
BSE

IRIS CLOTHINGS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of IRIS Clothings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.52 Closed
0.93₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IRIS Clothings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.60₹54.80
₹54.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.35₹54.80
₹54.52
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹54.02
Volume
6,97,721

Source: Dion Global

IRIS Clothings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IRIS Clothings		2.9521.1046.7248.6470.227.9227.15
Page Industries		-1.18-4.506.8414.47-12.810.474.21
Pearl Global Industries		19.3425.0455.5837.1789.3494.9664.85
Arvind Fashions		1.96-1.640.26-5.80-12.2610.7916.52
Gokaldas Exports		-1.16-4.7610.68-4.2011.4816.6329.20
Lux Industries		1.750.50-15.8722.53-3.47-6.71-21.30
Kitex Garments		-0.66-7.41-15.48-32.96-19.6231.3522.36
S P Apparels		4.49-9.9826.2931.8640.5231.8525.25
SBC Exports		-2.02-2.2821.0934.51131.3766.8285.10
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.46-8.24-15.16-16.68-10.05-17.796.73
Swaraj Suiting		-2.369.0823.2828.58101.0753.7468.01
Karnika Industries		-0.6815.21-11.76-1.02-15.4692.0447.92
Thomas Scott (India)		5.60-3.421.71-8.134.6862.4675.93
Gretex Industries		1.37-0.225.2634.1127.3781.1796.96
Encompass Design India		-1.79-2.47-5.991.4824.647.624.50
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.87-7.74-9.62-23.00-42.66-16.90-10.52
CPS Shapers		1.66-0.958.90-19.0754.3030.0817.09
Saraswati Saree Depot		1.87-4.17-16.27-29.41-40.02-35.83-23.37
Zodiac Clothing Company		1.620.86-4.47-12.10-21.89-13.81-9.80
VIP Clothing		-2.81-15.83-7.12-18.16-47.64-21.62-0.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IRIS Clothings has gained 70.22% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, IRIS Clothings has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).

IRIS Clothings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IRIS Clothings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.7652.44
1048.9450.82
2047.0548.44
5041.8343.98
10037.5440.28
20035.6237.07

Source: Dion Global

IRIS Clothings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IRIS Clothings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IRIS Clothings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the IRIS Clothings fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About IRIS Clothings

IRIS Clothings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109WB2011PLC166895 and registration number is 166895. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Ladha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Ladha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Baldev Das Ladha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Tulsyan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vranda Manish Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on IRIS Clothings Share Price

What is the share price of IRIS Clothings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS Clothings is ₹54.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IRIS Clothings?

The IRIS Clothings is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of IRIS Clothings?

The market cap of IRIS Clothings is ₹1,037.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IRIS Clothings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IRIS Clothings are ₹54.80 and ₹53.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRIS Clothings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS Clothings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS Clothings is ₹54.80 and 52-week low of IRIS Clothings is ₹26.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IRIS Clothings performed historically in terms of returns?

The IRIS Clothings has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, 21.1% for the past month, 46.72% over 3 months, 70.22% over 1 year, 7.92% across 3 years, and 27.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IRIS Clothings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRIS Clothings are 59.06 and 7.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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