What is the share price of IRIS Clothings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRIS Clothings is ₹54.52 as on .

What kind of stock is IRIS Clothings? The IRIS Clothings is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of IRIS Clothings? The market cap of IRIS Clothings is ₹1,037.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IRIS Clothings? Today’s highest and lowest price of IRIS Clothings are ₹54.80 and ₹53.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRIS Clothings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRIS Clothings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRIS Clothings is ₹54.80 and 52-week low of IRIS Clothings is ₹26.35 as on .

How has the IRIS Clothings performed historically in terms of returns? The IRIS Clothings has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, 21.1% for the past month, 46.72% over 3 months, 70.22% over 1 year, 7.92% across 3 years, and 27.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IRIS Clothings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRIS Clothings are 59.06 and 7.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global