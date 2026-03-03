Here's the live share price of Encompass Design India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Encompass Design India has gained 6.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 36.71%.
Encompass Design India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Encompass Design India
|1.91
|23.39
|36.71
|36.71
|36.71
|10.98
|6.45
|Page Industries
|-5.99
|-7.60
|-16.29
|-31.22
|-23.15
|-5.80
|1.50
|Pearl Global Industries
|-3.33
|-15.64
|-9.82
|20.56
|14.87
|92.31
|78.14
|Arvind Fashions
|-1.00
|-11.23
|-9.37
|-17.03
|16.72
|17.61
|21.77
|Gokaldas Exports
|-8.81
|-6.74
|-24.67
|-12.08
|-14.77
|17.29
|51.02
|Kitex Garments
|-10.56
|-13.55
|-16.03
|-10.14
|10.47
|51.19
|36.57
|Lux Industries
|-3.39
|-8.44
|-24.15
|-32.25
|-30.76
|-12.45
|-12.75
|S P Apparels
|-0.36
|-6.87
|-10.20
|-3.58
|5.61
|28.18
|31.82
|SBC Exports
|-1.12
|9.75
|19.20
|58.41
|150.63
|65.32
|75.71
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.02
|-6.74
|-25.43
|-9.07
|1.42
|-2.25
|18.28
|Swaraj Suiting
|-1.96
|12.15
|20.43
|80.54
|82.66
|139.78
|62.70
|Karnika Industries
|-17.93
|0.68
|-10.38
|-41.72
|1.97
|92.75
|48.25
|IRIS Clothings
|-2.93
|-8.72
|-0.51
|-2.14
|46.31
|1.65
|21.91
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-5.56
|-10.72
|-14.50
|-9.21
|-17.13
|91.51
|110.04
|Gretex Industries
|7.14
|31.07
|41.36
|25.00
|25.96
|116.11
|95.52
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|0.41
|-11.86
|-29.50
|-32.17
|-33.61
|-12.76
|-7.86
|CPS Shapers
|-11.07
|-0.18
|16.11
|56.25
|159.70
|33.53
|18.95
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-3.37
|-7.07
|-11.82
|-24.09
|-12.88
|-4.99
|-5.84
|VIP Clothing
|-7.81
|-20.17
|-38.71
|-43.61
|-38.79
|-22.32
|7.08
|Filatex Fashions
|-4.55
|-30.00
|-40.00
|-60.38
|-55.32
|-56.72
|-39.50
Over the last one year, Encompass Design India has gained 36.71% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Encompass Design India has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|262.04
|262.89
|10
|253.57
|256.56
|20
|239.97
|246.55
|50
|230.57
|231.47
|100
|120.81
|0
|200
|60.4
|0
Encompass Design India Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 09/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210MH2010PLC200672 and registration number is 200672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encompass Design India is ₹264.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Encompass Design India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Encompass Design India is ₹374.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Encompass Design India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Encompass Design India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Encompass Design India is ₹272.10 and 52-week low of Encompass Design India is ₹167.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Encompass Design India has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, 23.39% for the past month, 36.71% over 3 months, 36.71% over 1 year, 10.98% across 3 years, and 6.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Encompass Design India are 0.00 and 9.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.