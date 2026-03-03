Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

CPS Shapers Share Price

NSE
BSE

CPS SHAPERS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of CPS Shapers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,125.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

CPS Shapers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹1,125.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹412.00₹1,349.25
₹1,125.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹1,125.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of CPS Shapers has gained 18.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 159.70%.

CPS Shapers’s current P/E of -185.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

CPS Shapers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CPS Shapers		-11.07-0.1816.1156.25159.7033.5318.95
Page Industries		-5.99-7.60-16.29-31.22-23.15-5.801.50
Pearl Global Industries		-3.33-15.64-9.8220.5614.8792.3178.14
Arvind Fashions		-1.00-11.23-9.37-17.0316.7217.6121.77
Gokaldas Exports		-8.81-6.74-24.67-12.08-14.7717.2951.02
Kitex Garments		-10.56-13.55-16.03-10.1410.4751.1936.57
Lux Industries		-3.39-8.44-24.15-32.25-30.76-12.45-12.75
S P Apparels		-0.36-6.87-10.20-3.585.6128.1831.82
SBC Exports		-1.129.7519.2058.41150.6365.3275.71
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.02-6.74-25.43-9.071.42-2.2518.28
Swaraj Suiting		-1.9612.1520.4380.5482.66139.7862.70
Karnika Industries		-17.930.68-10.38-41.721.9792.7548.25
IRIS Clothings		-2.93-8.72-0.51-2.1446.311.6521.91
Thomas Scott (India)		-5.56-10.72-14.50-9.21-17.1391.51110.04
Gretex Industries		7.1431.0741.3625.0025.96116.1195.52
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		0.41-11.86-29.50-32.17-33.61-12.76-7.86
Encompass Design India		1.9123.3936.7136.7136.7110.986.45
Zodiac Clothing Company		-3.37-7.07-11.82-24.09-12.88-4.99-5.84
VIP Clothing		-7.81-20.17-38.71-43.61-38.79-22.327.08
Filatex Fashions		-4.55-30.00-40.00-60.38-55.32-56.72-39.50

Over the last one year, CPS Shapers has gained 159.70% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, CPS Shapers has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).

CPS Shapers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

CPS Shapers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,200.431,182.42
101,237.381,210.24
201,225.81,209.44
501,127.181,139.06
100990.731,027.19
200819.14875.24

CPS Shapers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CPS Shapers saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

CPS Shapers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the CPS Shapers fact sheet for more information

About CPS Shapers

CPS Shapers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2012PLC231749 and registration number is 231749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Kamal Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhawna Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhav K Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Avdhesh Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Trupti Riten Kalsariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mukesh Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on CPS Shapers Share Price

What is the share price of CPS Shapers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CPS Shapers is ₹1,125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is CPS Shapers?

The CPS Shapers is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of CPS Shapers?

The market cap of CPS Shapers is ₹256.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CPS Shapers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CPS Shapers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CPS Shapers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CPS Shapers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CPS Shapers is ₹1,349.25 and 52-week low of CPS Shapers is ₹412.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the CPS Shapers performed historically in terms of returns?

The CPS Shapers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, 16.11% over 3 months, 159.7% over 1 year, 33.53% across 3 years, and 18.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CPS Shapers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CPS Shapers are -185.40 and 17.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

CPS Shapers News

More CPS Shapers News
icon
Market Pulse