Here's the live share price of CPS Shapers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of CPS Shapers has gained 18.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 159.70%.
CPS Shapers’s current P/E of -185.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CPS Shapers
|-11.07
|-0.18
|16.11
|56.25
|159.70
|33.53
|18.95
|Page Industries
|-5.99
|-7.60
|-16.29
|-31.22
|-23.15
|-5.80
|1.50
|Pearl Global Industries
|-3.33
|-15.64
|-9.82
|20.56
|14.87
|92.31
|78.14
|Arvind Fashions
|-1.00
|-11.23
|-9.37
|-17.03
|16.72
|17.61
|21.77
|Gokaldas Exports
|-8.81
|-6.74
|-24.67
|-12.08
|-14.77
|17.29
|51.02
|Kitex Garments
|-10.56
|-13.55
|-16.03
|-10.14
|10.47
|51.19
|36.57
|Lux Industries
|-3.39
|-8.44
|-24.15
|-32.25
|-30.76
|-12.45
|-12.75
|S P Apparels
|-0.36
|-6.87
|-10.20
|-3.58
|5.61
|28.18
|31.82
|SBC Exports
|-1.12
|9.75
|19.20
|58.41
|150.63
|65.32
|75.71
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.02
|-6.74
|-25.43
|-9.07
|1.42
|-2.25
|18.28
|Swaraj Suiting
|-1.96
|12.15
|20.43
|80.54
|82.66
|139.78
|62.70
|Karnika Industries
|-17.93
|0.68
|-10.38
|-41.72
|1.97
|92.75
|48.25
|IRIS Clothings
|-2.93
|-8.72
|-0.51
|-2.14
|46.31
|1.65
|21.91
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-5.56
|-10.72
|-14.50
|-9.21
|-17.13
|91.51
|110.04
|Gretex Industries
|7.14
|31.07
|41.36
|25.00
|25.96
|116.11
|95.52
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|0.41
|-11.86
|-29.50
|-32.17
|-33.61
|-12.76
|-7.86
|Encompass Design India
|1.91
|23.39
|36.71
|36.71
|36.71
|10.98
|6.45
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-3.37
|-7.07
|-11.82
|-24.09
|-12.88
|-4.99
|-5.84
|VIP Clothing
|-7.81
|-20.17
|-38.71
|-43.61
|-38.79
|-22.32
|7.08
|Filatex Fashions
|-4.55
|-30.00
|-40.00
|-60.38
|-55.32
|-56.72
|-39.50
Over the last one year, CPS Shapers has gained 159.70% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, CPS Shapers has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,200.43
|1,182.42
|10
|1,237.38
|1,210.24
|20
|1,225.8
|1,209.44
|50
|1,127.18
|1,139.06
|100
|990.73
|1,027.19
|200
|819.14
|875.24
In the latest quarter, CPS Shapers saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
CPS Shapers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2012PLC231749 and registration number is 231749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CPS Shapers is ₹1,125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The CPS Shapers is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of CPS Shapers is ₹256.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CPS Shapers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CPS Shapers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CPS Shapers is ₹1,349.25 and 52-week low of CPS Shapers is ₹412.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The CPS Shapers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, 16.11% over 3 months, 159.7% over 1 year, 33.53% across 3 years, and 18.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CPS Shapers are -185.40 and 17.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.