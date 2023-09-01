Follow Us

Swaraj Suiting Ltd. Share Price

SWARAJ SUITING LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹128.25 Closed
-5-6.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swaraj Suiting Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.25₹134.00
₹128.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.12₹145.05
₹128.25
Open Price
₹134.00
Prev. Close
₹135.00
Volume
44,000

Swaraj Suiting Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132.08
  • R2135.92
  • R3137.83
  • Pivot
    130.17
  • S1126.33
  • S2124.42
  • S3120.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.55135.96
  • 1046.67130.88
  • 2047.31120.75
  • 5047.6699.07
  • 10050.5477.06
  • 20035.6657.29

Swaraj Suiting Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Swaraj Suiting Ltd. Share Holdings

Swaraj Suiting Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBonus & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swaraj Suiting Ltd.

Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2003PLC018359 and registration number is 018359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohammed Sabir Khan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Samar Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nasir Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Amreen Sheikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Annie Zuberi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swaraj Suiting Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Suiting Ltd.?

The market cap of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is ₹184.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swaraj Suiting Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is 2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swaraj Suiting Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is ₹128.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swaraj Suiting Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Suiting Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is ₹145.05 and 52-week low of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is ₹20.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

