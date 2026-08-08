What is the share price of Swaraj Suiting? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Suiting is ₹356.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Swaraj Suiting? The Swaraj Suiting is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Suiting? The market cap of Swaraj Suiting is ₹940.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swaraj Suiting? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swaraj Suiting are ₹367.00 and ₹354.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swaraj Suiting? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Suiting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Suiting is ₹373.00 and 52-week low of Swaraj Suiting is ₹158.50 as on .

How has the Swaraj Suiting performed historically in terms of returns? The Swaraj Suiting has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 9.08% for the past month, 23.28% over 3 months, 101.07% over 1 year, 53.74% across 3 years, and 68.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swaraj Suiting? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swaraj Suiting are 17.53 and 3.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global