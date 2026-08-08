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Swaraj Suiting Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWARAJ SUITING

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Swaraj Suiting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹356.10 Closed
-1.22₹ -4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swaraj Suiting Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹354.00₹367.00
₹356.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹158.50₹373.00
₹356.10
Open Price
₹362.35
Prev. Close
₹360.50
Volume
2,71,000

Source: Dion Global

Swaraj Suiting Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swaraj Suiting		-2.369.0823.2828.58101.0753.7468.01
Page Industries		-1.18-4.506.8414.47-12.810.474.21
Pearl Global Industries		19.3425.0455.5837.1789.3494.9664.85
Arvind Fashions		1.96-1.640.26-5.80-12.2610.7916.52
Gokaldas Exports		-1.16-4.7610.68-4.2011.4816.6329.20
Lux Industries		1.750.50-15.8722.53-3.47-6.71-21.30
Kitex Garments		-0.66-7.41-15.48-32.96-19.6231.3522.36
S P Apparels		4.49-9.9826.2931.8640.5231.8525.25
SBC Exports		-2.02-2.2821.0934.51131.3766.8285.10
IRIS Clothings		2.9521.1046.7248.6470.227.9227.15
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.46-8.24-15.16-16.68-10.05-17.796.73
Karnika Industries		-0.6815.21-11.76-1.02-15.4692.0447.92
Thomas Scott (India)		5.60-3.421.71-8.134.6862.4675.93
Gretex Industries		1.37-0.225.2634.1127.3781.1796.96
Encompass Design India		-1.79-2.47-5.991.4824.647.624.50
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.87-7.74-9.62-23.00-42.66-16.90-10.52
CPS Shapers		1.66-0.958.90-19.0754.3030.0817.09
Saraswati Saree Depot		1.87-4.17-16.27-29.41-40.02-35.83-23.37
Zodiac Clothing Company		1.620.86-4.47-12.10-21.89-13.81-9.80
VIP Clothing		-2.81-15.83-7.12-18.16-47.64-21.62-0.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swaraj Suiting has gained 101.07% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Swaraj Suiting has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).

Swaraj Suiting Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swaraj Suiting Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5361.89362.15
10362.16360.38
20353.14349.66
50295.4320.01
100290.72298.39
200268.97274.52

Source: Dion Global

Swaraj Suiting Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swaraj Suiting saw a drop in promoter holding to 110.82%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swaraj Suiting Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Swaraj Suiting fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Swaraj Suiting

Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2003PLC018359 and registration number is 018359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 576.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohammed Sabir Khan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Samar Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nasir Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Amreen Sheikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Annie Zuberi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swaraj Suiting Share Price

What is the share price of Swaraj Suiting?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Suiting is ₹356.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swaraj Suiting?

The Swaraj Suiting is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Suiting?

The market cap of Swaraj Suiting is ₹940.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swaraj Suiting?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swaraj Suiting are ₹367.00 and ₹354.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swaraj Suiting?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Suiting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Suiting is ₹373.00 and 52-week low of Swaraj Suiting is ₹158.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swaraj Suiting performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swaraj Suiting has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 9.08% for the past month, 23.28% over 3 months, 101.07% over 1 year, 53.74% across 3 years, and 68.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swaraj Suiting?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swaraj Suiting are 17.53 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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