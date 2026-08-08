Here's the live share price of Swaraj Suiting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swaraj Suiting
|-2.36
|9.08
|23.28
|28.58
|101.07
|53.74
|68.01
|Page Industries
|-1.18
|-4.50
|6.84
|14.47
|-12.81
|0.47
|4.21
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.34
|25.04
|55.58
|37.17
|89.34
|94.96
|64.85
|Arvind Fashions
|1.96
|-1.64
|0.26
|-5.80
|-12.26
|10.79
|16.52
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.16
|-4.76
|10.68
|-4.20
|11.48
|16.63
|29.20
|Lux Industries
|1.75
|0.50
|-15.87
|22.53
|-3.47
|-6.71
|-21.30
|Kitex Garments
|-0.66
|-7.41
|-15.48
|-32.96
|-19.62
|31.35
|22.36
|S P Apparels
|4.49
|-9.98
|26.29
|31.86
|40.52
|31.85
|25.25
|SBC Exports
|-2.02
|-2.28
|21.09
|34.51
|131.37
|66.82
|85.10
|IRIS Clothings
|2.95
|21.10
|46.72
|48.64
|70.22
|7.92
|27.15
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.46
|-8.24
|-15.16
|-16.68
|-10.05
|-17.79
|6.73
|Karnika Industries
|-0.68
|15.21
|-11.76
|-1.02
|-15.46
|92.04
|47.92
|Thomas Scott (India)
|5.60
|-3.42
|1.71
|-8.13
|4.68
|62.46
|75.93
|Gretex Industries
|1.37
|-0.22
|5.26
|34.11
|27.37
|81.17
|96.96
|Encompass Design India
|-1.79
|-2.47
|-5.99
|1.48
|24.64
|7.62
|4.50
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.87
|-7.74
|-9.62
|-23.00
|-42.66
|-16.90
|-10.52
|CPS Shapers
|1.66
|-0.95
|8.90
|-19.07
|54.30
|30.08
|17.09
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|1.87
|-4.17
|-16.27
|-29.41
|-40.02
|-35.83
|-23.37
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|1.62
|0.86
|-4.47
|-12.10
|-21.89
|-13.81
|-9.80
|VIP Clothing
|-2.81
|-15.83
|-7.12
|-18.16
|-47.64
|-21.62
|-0.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swaraj Suiting has gained 101.07% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Swaraj Suiting has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|361.89
|362.15
|10
|362.16
|360.38
|20
|353.14
|349.66
|50
|295.4
|320.01
|100
|290.72
|298.39
|200
|268.97
|274.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swaraj Suiting saw a drop in promoter holding to 110.82%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Swaraj Suiting fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2003PLC018359 and registration number is 018359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 576.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Suiting is ₹356.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swaraj Suiting is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Swaraj Suiting is ₹940.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swaraj Suiting are ₹367.00 and ₹354.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Suiting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Suiting is ₹373.00 and 52-week low of Swaraj Suiting is ₹158.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swaraj Suiting has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 9.08% for the past month, 23.28% over 3 months, 101.07% over 1 year, 53.74% across 3 years, and 68.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swaraj Suiting are 17.53 and 3.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global