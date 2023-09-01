Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus & Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ2003PLC018359 and registration number is 018359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is ₹184.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is 2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is ₹128.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swaraj Suiting Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is ₹145.05 and 52-week low of Swaraj Suiting Ltd. is ₹20.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.