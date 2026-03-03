Here's the live share price of Karnika Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Karnika Industries has gained 48.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.63%.
Karnika Industries’s current P/E of 36.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Karnika Industries
|-17.93
|0.68
|-10.38
|-41.72
|1.97
|92.75
|48.25
|Page Industries
|-5.99
|-7.60
|-16.29
|-31.22
|-23.15
|-5.80
|1.50
|Pearl Global Industries
|-3.33
|-15.64
|-9.82
|20.56
|14.87
|92.31
|78.14
|Arvind Fashions
|-1.00
|-11.23
|-9.37
|-17.03
|16.72
|17.61
|21.77
|Gokaldas Exports
|-8.81
|-6.74
|-24.67
|-12.08
|-14.77
|17.29
|51.02
|Kitex Garments
|-10.56
|-13.55
|-16.03
|-10.14
|10.47
|51.19
|36.57
|Lux Industries
|-3.39
|-8.44
|-24.15
|-32.25
|-30.76
|-12.45
|-12.75
|S P Apparels
|-0.36
|-6.87
|-10.20
|-3.58
|5.61
|28.18
|31.82
|SBC Exports
|-1.12
|9.75
|19.20
|58.41
|150.63
|65.32
|75.71
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.02
|-6.74
|-25.43
|-9.07
|1.42
|-2.25
|18.28
|Swaraj Suiting
|-1.96
|12.15
|20.43
|80.54
|82.66
|139.78
|62.70
|IRIS Clothings
|-2.93
|-8.72
|-0.51
|-2.14
|46.31
|1.65
|21.91
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-5.56
|-10.72
|-14.50
|-9.21
|-17.13
|91.51
|110.04
|Gretex Industries
|7.14
|31.07
|41.36
|25.00
|25.96
|116.11
|95.52
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|0.41
|-11.86
|-29.50
|-32.17
|-33.61
|-12.76
|-7.86
|Encompass Design India
|1.91
|23.39
|36.71
|36.71
|36.71
|10.98
|6.45
|CPS Shapers
|-11.07
|-0.18
|16.11
|56.25
|159.70
|33.53
|18.95
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-3.37
|-7.07
|-11.82
|-24.09
|-12.88
|-4.99
|-5.84
|VIP Clothing
|-7.81
|-20.17
|-38.71
|-43.61
|-38.79
|-22.32
|7.08
|Filatex Fashions
|-4.55
|-30.00
|-40.00
|-60.38
|-55.32
|-56.72
|-39.50
Over the last one year, Karnika Industries has gained 1.97% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnika Industries has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|134.38
|126.57
|10
|136.69
|129.81
|20
|127.88
|128.67
|50
|122.51
|127.88
|100
|137.61
|133
|200
|144.02
|131.74
In the latest quarter, Karnika Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Karnika Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299WB2022PLC253035 and registration number is 253035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnika Industries is ₹118.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Karnika Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Karnika Industries is ₹733.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnika Industries are ₹123.90 and ₹106.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnika Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnika Industries is ₹224.95 and 52-week low of Karnika Industries is ₹106.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Karnika Industries has shown returns of 3.45% over the past day, 0.25% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, 2.63% over 1 year, 92.75% across 3 years, and 48.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnika Industries are 36.41 and 8.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.