Karnika Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KARNIKA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Karnika Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.30 Closed
3.45₹ 3.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Karnika Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.05₹123.90
₹118.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.05₹224.95
₹118.30
Open Price
₹114.00
Prev. Close
₹114.35
Volume
2,64,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Karnika Industries has gained 48.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.63%.

Karnika Industries’s current P/E of 36.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Karnika Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Karnika Industries		-17.930.68-10.38-41.721.9792.7548.25
Page Industries		-5.99-7.60-16.29-31.22-23.15-5.801.50
Pearl Global Industries		-3.33-15.64-9.8220.5614.8792.3178.14
Arvind Fashions		-1.00-11.23-9.37-17.0316.7217.6121.77
Gokaldas Exports		-8.81-6.74-24.67-12.08-14.7717.2951.02
Kitex Garments		-10.56-13.55-16.03-10.1410.4751.1936.57
Lux Industries		-3.39-8.44-24.15-32.25-30.76-12.45-12.75
S P Apparels		-0.36-6.87-10.20-3.585.6128.1831.82
SBC Exports		-1.129.7519.2058.41150.6365.3275.71
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.02-6.74-25.43-9.071.42-2.2518.28
Swaraj Suiting		-1.9612.1520.4380.5482.66139.7862.70
IRIS Clothings		-2.93-8.72-0.51-2.1446.311.6521.91
Thomas Scott (India)		-5.56-10.72-14.50-9.21-17.1391.51110.04
Gretex Industries		7.1431.0741.3625.0025.96116.1195.52
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		0.41-11.86-29.50-32.17-33.61-12.76-7.86
Encompass Design India		1.9123.3936.7136.7136.7110.986.45
CPS Shapers		-11.07-0.1816.1156.25159.7033.5318.95
Zodiac Clothing Company		-3.37-7.07-11.82-24.09-12.88-4.99-5.84
VIP Clothing		-7.81-20.17-38.71-43.61-38.79-22.327.08
Filatex Fashions		-4.55-30.00-40.00-60.38-55.32-56.72-39.50

Over the last one year, Karnika Industries has gained 1.97% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnika Industries has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).

Karnika Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Karnika Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5134.38126.57
10136.69129.81
20127.88128.67
50122.51127.88
100137.61133
200144.02131.74

Karnika Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Karnika Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Karnika Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Karnika Industries fact sheet for more information

About Karnika Industries

Karnika Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299WB2022PLC253035 and registration number is 253035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Niranjan Mundhra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shiv Shankar Mundhra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Mundhra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kirti Mundhra
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Kirti Taparia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Karnika Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Karnika Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnika Industries is ₹118.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Karnika Industries?

The Karnika Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karnika Industries?

The market cap of Karnika Industries is ₹733.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Karnika Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnika Industries are ₹123.90 and ₹106.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnika Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnika Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnika Industries is ₹224.95 and 52-week low of Karnika Industries is ₹106.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Karnika Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Karnika Industries has shown returns of 3.45% over the past day, 0.25% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, 2.63% over 1 year, 92.75% across 3 years, and 48.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karnika Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnika Industries are 36.41 and 8.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Karnika Industries News

