Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gretex Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GRETEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹39.40 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gretex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹39.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.80₹54.55
₹39.40
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹39.40
Volume
0

Gretex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.27
  • R213.13
  • R326.27
  • Pivot
    13.13
  • S126.27
  • S213.13
  • S326.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.8745.37
  • 1011.4145.52
  • 2010.6640.64
  • 508.7129.25
  • 10010.6821.96
  • 20012.9318.7

Gretex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-18.93-27.04-24.0154.51264.81591.23206.61
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Gretex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Gretex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2021Board MeetingOthers
16 Jun, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Gretex Industries Ltd.

Gretex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17296WB2009PLC136911 and registration number is 136911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Harlalka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Harlalka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sujata Pilinja Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Soma Nath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gretex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gretex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Gretex Industries Ltd. is ₹16.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gretex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gretex Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gretex Industries Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gretex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Industries Ltd. is ₹39.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gretex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Industries Ltd. is ₹54.55 and 52-week low of Gretex Industries Ltd. is ₹10.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data