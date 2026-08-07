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Gretex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRETEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gretex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹289.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gretex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹289.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.50₹304.00
₹289.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹289.00

Source: Dion Global

Gretex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gretex Industries		1.37-0.225.2634.1127.3781.1796.96
Page Industries		-1.18-4.506.8414.47-12.810.474.21
Pearl Global Industries		19.3425.0455.5837.1789.3494.9664.85
Arvind Fashions		1.96-1.640.26-5.80-12.2610.7916.52
Gokaldas Exports		-1.16-4.7610.68-4.2011.4816.6329.20
Lux Industries		1.750.50-15.8722.53-3.47-6.71-21.30
Kitex Garments		-0.66-7.41-15.48-32.96-19.6231.3522.36
S P Apparels		4.49-9.9826.2931.8640.5231.8525.25
SBC Exports		-2.02-2.2821.0934.51131.3766.8285.10
IRIS Clothings		2.9521.1046.7248.6470.227.9227.15
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.46-8.24-15.16-16.68-10.05-17.796.73
Swaraj Suiting		-2.369.0823.2828.58101.0753.7468.01
Karnika Industries		-0.6815.21-11.76-1.02-15.4692.0447.92
Thomas Scott (India)		5.60-3.421.71-8.134.6862.4675.93
Encompass Design India		-1.79-2.47-5.991.4824.647.624.50
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.87-7.74-9.62-23.00-42.66-16.90-10.52
CPS Shapers		1.66-0.958.90-19.0754.3030.0817.09
Saraswati Saree Depot		1.87-4.17-16.27-29.41-40.02-35.83-23.37
Zodiac Clothing Company		1.620.86-4.47-12.10-21.89-13.81-9.80
VIP Clothing		-2.81-15.83-7.12-18.16-47.64-21.62-0.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gretex Industries has gained 27.37% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Gretex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).

Gretex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gretex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5296.12283.3
10288.47283.66
20269.45279.26
50271.13266.33
100238.88246.43
200213.75207.52

Source: Dion Global

Gretex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gretex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.17%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gretex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gretex Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Gretex Industries

Gretex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17296WB2009PLC136911 and registration number is 136911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Harlalka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Arora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Harlalka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Kirtikumar Marvania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gretex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Gretex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Industries is ₹289.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gretex Industries?

The Gretex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gretex Industries?

The market cap of Gretex Industries is ₹448.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gretex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gretex Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gretex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Industries is ₹304.00 and 52-week low of Gretex Industries is ₹180.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gretex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gretex Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.22% for the past month, 5.26% over 3 months, 27.37% over 1 year, 81.17% across 3 years, and 96.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gretex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gretex Industries are 358.56 and 8.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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