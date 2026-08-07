What is the share price of Gretex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Industries is ₹289.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gretex Industries? The Gretex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gretex Industries? The market cap of Gretex Industries is ₹448.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gretex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gretex Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gretex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Industries is ₹304.00 and 52-week low of Gretex Industries is ₹180.50 as on .

How has the Gretex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Gretex Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.22% for the past month, 5.26% over 3 months, 27.37% over 1 year, 81.17% across 3 years, and 96.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gretex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gretex Industries are 358.56 and 8.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global