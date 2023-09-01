Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
|16 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Gretex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17296WB2009PLC136911 and registration number is 136911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gretex Industries Ltd. is ₹16.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gretex Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gretex Industries Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Industries Ltd. is ₹39.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Industries Ltd. is ₹54.55 and 52-week low of Gretex Industries Ltd. is ₹10.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.