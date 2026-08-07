Here's the live share price of Gretex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gretex Industries
|1.37
|-0.22
|5.26
|34.11
|27.37
|81.17
|96.96
|Page Industries
|-1.18
|-4.50
|6.84
|14.47
|-12.81
|0.47
|4.21
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.34
|25.04
|55.58
|37.17
|89.34
|94.96
|64.85
|Arvind Fashions
|1.96
|-1.64
|0.26
|-5.80
|-12.26
|10.79
|16.52
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.16
|-4.76
|10.68
|-4.20
|11.48
|16.63
|29.20
|Lux Industries
|1.75
|0.50
|-15.87
|22.53
|-3.47
|-6.71
|-21.30
|Kitex Garments
|-0.66
|-7.41
|-15.48
|-32.96
|-19.62
|31.35
|22.36
|S P Apparels
|4.49
|-9.98
|26.29
|31.86
|40.52
|31.85
|25.25
|SBC Exports
|-2.02
|-2.28
|21.09
|34.51
|131.37
|66.82
|85.10
|IRIS Clothings
|2.95
|21.10
|46.72
|48.64
|70.22
|7.92
|27.15
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.46
|-8.24
|-15.16
|-16.68
|-10.05
|-17.79
|6.73
|Swaraj Suiting
|-2.36
|9.08
|23.28
|28.58
|101.07
|53.74
|68.01
|Karnika Industries
|-0.68
|15.21
|-11.76
|-1.02
|-15.46
|92.04
|47.92
|Thomas Scott (India)
|5.60
|-3.42
|1.71
|-8.13
|4.68
|62.46
|75.93
|Encompass Design India
|-1.79
|-2.47
|-5.99
|1.48
|24.64
|7.62
|4.50
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.87
|-7.74
|-9.62
|-23.00
|-42.66
|-16.90
|-10.52
|CPS Shapers
|1.66
|-0.95
|8.90
|-19.07
|54.30
|30.08
|17.09
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|1.87
|-4.17
|-16.27
|-29.41
|-40.02
|-35.83
|-23.37
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|1.62
|0.86
|-4.47
|-12.10
|-21.89
|-13.81
|-9.80
|VIP Clothing
|-2.81
|-15.83
|-7.12
|-18.16
|-47.64
|-21.62
|-0.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gretex Industries has gained 27.37% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Gretex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|296.12
|283.3
|10
|288.47
|283.66
|20
|269.45
|279.26
|50
|271.13
|266.33
|100
|238.88
|246.43
|200
|213.75
|207.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gretex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.17%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Gretex Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Gretex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17296WB2009PLC136911 and registration number is 136911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gretex Industries is ₹289.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gretex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Gretex Industries is ₹448.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gretex Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gretex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gretex Industries is ₹304.00 and 52-week low of Gretex Industries is ₹180.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gretex Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.22% for the past month, 5.26% over 3 months, 27.37% over 1 year, 81.17% across 3 years, and 96.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gretex Industries are 358.56 and 8.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global