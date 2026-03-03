Facebook Pixel Code
Shivashrit Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVASHRIT FOODS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Shivashrit Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.00 Closed
0.30₹ 0.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shivashrit Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹133.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.00₹148.50
₹133.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹132.60

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shivashrit Foods has declined 1.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.97%.

Shivashrit Foods’s current P/E of 18.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shivashrit Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shivashrit Foods		2.359.920.80-5.97-5.97-2.03-1.22
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84

Over the last one year, Shivashrit Foods has declined 5.97% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivashrit Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

Shivashrit Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shivashrit Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5129.46131.07
10131.16130.89
20129.28129.78
50127.56128.83
100129.71130.58
20078.410

Shivashrit Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shivashrit Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.36%, FII holding fell to 5.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shivashrit Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shivashrit Foods fact sheet for more information

About Shivashrit Foods

Shivashrit Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490UP2017PLC096223 and registration number is 096223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Singhal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nishant Singhal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sunita Singhal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kusum Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shivashrit Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Shivashrit Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivashrit Foods is ₹133.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shivashrit Foods?

The Shivashrit Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivashrit Foods?

The market cap of Shivashrit Foods is ₹242.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivashrit Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivashrit Foods are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivashrit Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivashrit Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivashrit Foods is ₹148.50 and 52-week low of Shivashrit Foods is ₹109.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shivashrit Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shivashrit Foods has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 9.92% for the past month, 0.8% over 3 months, -5.97% over 1 year, -2.03% across 3 years, and -1.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivashrit Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivashrit Foods are 18.15 and 2.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shivashrit Foods News

