SHIVANSH FINSERVE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.10 Closed
-0.78-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shivansh Finserve Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.89₹5.13
₹5.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.33₹5.86
₹5.10
Open Price
₹4.90
Prev. Close
₹5.14
Volume
4,747

Shivansh Finserve Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.19
  • R25.28
  • R35.43
  • Pivot
    5.04
  • S14.95
  • S24.8
  • S34.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.155.12
  • 104.195.11
  • 204.25.06
  • 504.384.81
  • 1004.434.47
  • 2006.234.27

Shivansh Finserve Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.73-4.499.9156.9214.35580.00343.48
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shivansh Finserve Ltd. Share Holdings

Shivansh Finserve Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shivansh Finserve Ltd.

Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1984PLC082579 and registration number is 082579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of raw milk & dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jignesh Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Akshay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nehal Kumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pina Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shivansh Finserve Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shivansh Finserve Ltd.?

The market cap of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is ₹3.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shivansh Finserve Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is 49.04 and PB ratio of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shivansh Finserve Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivansh Finserve Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivansh Finserve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is ₹5.86 and 52-week low of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is ₹2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

