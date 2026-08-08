What is the share price of Shivansh Finserve? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivansh Finserve is ₹13.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Shivansh Finserve? The Shivansh Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivansh Finserve? The market cap of Shivansh Finserve is ₹8.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivansh Finserve? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivansh Finserve are ₹14.30 and ₹13.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivansh Finserve? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivansh Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivansh Finserve is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Shivansh Finserve is ₹5.76 as on .

How has the Shivansh Finserve performed historically in terms of returns? The Shivansh Finserve has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 41.21% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 103.31% over 1 year, 38.6% across 3 years, and 56.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivansh Finserve? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivansh Finserve are 64.59 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global