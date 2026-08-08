Here's the live share price of Shivansh Finserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shivansh Finserve
|12.41
|41.21
|33.66
|95.37
|103.31
|38.60
|56.24
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shivansh Finserve has gained 103.31% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivansh Finserve has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.41
|12.48
|10
|10.29
|11.62
|20
|10.01
|10.86
|50
|9.93
|10.19
|100
|9.4
|9.59
|200
|8.49
|8.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shivansh Finserve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Shivansh Finserve - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Shivansh Finserve - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Shivansh Finserve - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Shivansh Finserve - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday I.E. 6Th August, 2026 At
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Shivansh Finserve - Clarification sought from Shivansh Finserve Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1984PLC082579 and registration number is 082579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of raw milk & dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivansh Finserve is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shivansh Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shivansh Finserve is ₹8.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivansh Finserve are ₹14.30 and ₹13.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivansh Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivansh Finserve is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Shivansh Finserve is ₹5.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shivansh Finserve has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 41.21% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 103.31% over 1 year, 38.6% across 3 years, and 56.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivansh Finserve are 64.59 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global