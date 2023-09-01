Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1984PLC082579 and registration number is 082579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of raw milk & dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is ₹3.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is 49.04 and PB ratio of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivansh Finserve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is ₹5.86 and 52-week low of Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is ₹2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.