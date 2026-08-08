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Shivansh Finserve Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVANSH FINSERVE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Shivansh Finserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.50 Closed
-0.88₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shivansh Finserve Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.10₹14.30
₹13.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.76₹14.30
₹13.50
Open Price
₹14.29
Prev. Close
₹13.62
Volume
41,426

Source: Dion Global

Shivansh Finserve Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shivansh Finserve		12.4141.2133.6695.37103.3138.6056.24
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shivansh Finserve has gained 103.31% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivansh Finserve has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Shivansh Finserve Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shivansh Finserve Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.4112.48
1010.2911.62
2010.0110.86
509.9310.19
1009.49.59
2008.498.79

Source: Dion Global

Shivansh Finserve Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shivansh Finserve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shivansh Finserve Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTShivansh Finserve - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTShivansh Finserve - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTShivansh Finserve - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTShivansh Finserve - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday I.E. 6Th August, 2026 At
Jul 31, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTShivansh Finserve - Clarification sought from Shivansh Finserve Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Shivansh Finserve

Shivansh Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1984PLC082579 and registration number is 082579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of raw milk & dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jignesh Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nehalkumar Shah
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Pina Shah
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Shivansh Finserve Share Price

What is the share price of Shivansh Finserve?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivansh Finserve is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shivansh Finserve?

The Shivansh Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivansh Finserve?

The market cap of Shivansh Finserve is ₹8.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivansh Finserve?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivansh Finserve are ₹14.30 and ₹13.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivansh Finserve?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivansh Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivansh Finserve is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Shivansh Finserve is ₹5.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shivansh Finserve performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shivansh Finserve has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, 41.21% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 103.31% over 1 year, 38.6% across 3 years, and 56.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivansh Finserve?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivansh Finserve are 64.59 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shivansh Finserve News

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