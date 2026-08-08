What is the share price of Shelter Infra Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Infra Projects is ₹16.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Shelter Infra Projects? The Shelter Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shelter Infra Projects? The market cap of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹5.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shelter Infra Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shelter Infra Projects are ₹16.51 and ₹16.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shelter Infra Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹11.00 as on .

How has the Shelter Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Shelter Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.12% for the past month, -6.99% over 3 months, 10.0% over 1 year, 40.1% across 3 years, and 6.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects are -129.92 and 1.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global