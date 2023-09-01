Follow Us

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.85 Closed
1.960.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.85₹8.85
₹8.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.29₹17.42
₹8.85
Open Price
₹8.85
Prev. Close
₹8.68
Volume
1,289

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.85
  • R28.85
  • R38.85
  • Pivot
    8.85
  • S18.85
  • S28.85
  • S38.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.648.3
  • 1013.537.82
  • 2013.917.23
  • 5014.356.92
  • 10016.257.77
  • 20015.579.58

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2147.508.86-10.79-36.83-24.62-37.72
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB1972PLC028349 and registration number is 028349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Chowdhury
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sankalan Datta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kajal Chatterjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arunansu Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sweta Patwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹3.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is -6.7 and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹8.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹17.42 and 52-week low of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹5.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

