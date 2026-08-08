Here's the live share price of Shelter Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shelter Infra Projects
|10.00
|3.13
|-6.99
|18.71
|10.00
|40.10
|6.14
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shelter Infra Projects has gained 10.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shelter Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.22
|15.8
|10
|14.69
|15.46
|20
|15.16
|15.56
|50
|17.02
|16.19
|100
|16.28
|16.18
|200
|15.68
|15.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shelter Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Shelter Infra Proj. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Is Scheduled To Be Held On 11Th Day Of August, 20
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Shelter Infra Proj. - Shareholding Pattern For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Shelter Infra Proj. - Shareholding Pattern For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Shelter Infra Proj. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Shelter Infra Proj. - Submission Of Statements Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Source: Dion Global
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB1972PLC028349 and registration number is 028349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Infra Projects is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shelter Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹5.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shelter Infra Projects are ₹16.51 and ₹16.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shelter Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.12% for the past month, -6.99% over 3 months, 10.0% over 1 year, 40.1% across 3 years, and 6.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects are -129.92 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global