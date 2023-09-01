What is the Market Cap of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹3.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is -6.7 and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.82 as on .

What is the share price of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹8.85 as on .