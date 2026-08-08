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Shelter Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHELTER INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shelter Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shelter Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.00₹16.51
₹16.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹20.90
₹16.50
Open Price
₹16.00
Prev. Close
₹16.50
Volume
177

Source: Dion Global

Shelter Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shelter Infra Projects		10.003.13-6.9918.7110.0040.106.14
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shelter Infra Projects has gained 10.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shelter Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Shelter Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shelter Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.2215.8
1014.6915.46
2015.1615.56
5017.0216.19
10016.2816.18
20015.6815.84

Source: Dion Global

Shelter Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shelter Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shelter Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTShelter Infra Proj. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Is Scheduled To Be Held On 11Th Day Of August, 20
Jul 21, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTShelter Infra Proj. - Shareholding Pattern For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTShelter Infra Proj. - Shareholding Pattern For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTShelter Infra Proj. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTShelter Infra Proj. - Submission Of Statements Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And

Source: Dion Global

About Shelter Infra Projects

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB1972PLC028349 and registration number is 028349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Chowdhury
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sankalan Datta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kajal Chatterjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arunansu Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sweta Patwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shelter Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Shelter Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Infra Projects is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shelter Infra Projects?

The Shelter Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shelter Infra Projects?

The market cap of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹5.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shelter Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shelter Infra Projects are ₹16.51 and ₹16.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shelter Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of Shelter Infra Projects is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shelter Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shelter Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.12% for the past month, -6.99% over 3 months, 10.0% over 1 year, 40.1% across 3 years, and 6.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects are -129.92 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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