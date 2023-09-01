Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.21
|47.50
|8.86
|-10.79
|-36.83
|-24.62
|-37.72
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203WB1972PLC028349 and registration number is 028349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹3.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is -6.7 and PB ratio of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹8.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹17.42 and 52-week low of Shelter Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹5.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.