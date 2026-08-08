Here's the live share price of Shalimar Productions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shalimar Productions
|3.57
|11.54
|-40.82
|-40.82
|-40.82
|-16.04
|-11.69
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shalimar Productions has declined 40.82% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalimar Productions has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.29
|0.3
|10
|0.32
|0.31
|20
|0.31
|0.31
|50
|0.35
|0.35
|100
|0.42
|0.39
|200
|0.46
|0.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shalimar Productions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Productions - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve:1. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compan
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Productions - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Productions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Shalimar Productions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Productions - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shalimar Productions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111MH1985PLC228508 and registration number is 228508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Productions is ₹0.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalimar Productions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shalimar Productions is ₹28.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Productions are ₹0.29 and ₹0.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Productions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Productions is ₹0.50 and 52-week low of Shalimar Productions is ₹0.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalimar Productions has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.54% for the past month, -40.82% over 3 months, -40.82% over 1 year, -16.04% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions are -23.97 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global