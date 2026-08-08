What is the share price of Shalimar Productions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Productions is ₹0.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Shalimar Productions? The Shalimar Productions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Productions? The market cap of Shalimar Productions is ₹28.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalimar Productions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Productions are ₹0.29 and ₹0.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Productions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Productions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Productions is ₹0.50 and 52-week low of Shalimar Productions is ₹0.23 as on .

How has the Shalimar Productions performed historically in terms of returns? The Shalimar Productions has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.54% for the past month, -40.82% over 3 months, -40.82% over 1 year, -16.04% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions are -23.97 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global