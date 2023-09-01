Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Shalimar Productions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111MH1985PLC228508 and registration number is 228508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹48.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is -153.12 and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Productions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹.65 and 52-week low of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.