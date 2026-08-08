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Shalimar Productions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHALIMAR PRODUCTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Shalimar Productions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.29 Closed
-3.33₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shalimar Productions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.29₹0.29
₹0.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.23₹0.50
₹0.29
Open Price
₹0.29
Prev. Close
₹0.30
Volume
8,18,680

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Productions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shalimar Productions		3.5711.54-40.82-40.82-40.82-16.04-11.69
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shalimar Productions has declined 40.82% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalimar Productions has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Shalimar Productions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Productions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.290.3
100.320.31
200.310.31
500.350.35
1000.420.39
2000.460.43

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Productions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shalimar Productions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shalimar Productions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTShalimar Productions - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve:1. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compan
Jul 23, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTShalimar Productions - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTShalimar Productions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 15, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTShalimar Productions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTShalimar Productions - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shalimar Productions

Shalimar Productions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111MH1985PLC228508 and registration number is 228508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tilokchand Kothari
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikramjit Singh Gill
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Shiwaginee Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shubham Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anju Pareek
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shalimar Productions Share Price

What is the share price of Shalimar Productions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Productions is ₹0.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shalimar Productions?

The Shalimar Productions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Productions?

The market cap of Shalimar Productions is ₹28.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalimar Productions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Productions are ₹0.29 and ₹0.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Productions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Productions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Productions is ₹0.50 and 52-week low of Shalimar Productions is ₹0.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shalimar Productions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shalimar Productions has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.54% for the past month, -40.82% over 3 months, -40.82% over 1 year, -16.04% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions are -23.97 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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