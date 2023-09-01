What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Productions Ltd.? The market cap of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹48.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is -153.12 and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is 0.47 as on .

What is the share price of Shalimar Productions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹.49 as on .