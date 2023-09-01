Follow Us

Shalimar Productions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHALIMAR PRODUCTIONS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.49 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shalimar Productions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.49
₹0.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹0.65
₹0.49
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
1,47,916

Shalimar Productions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.49
  • R20.49
  • R30.49
  • Pivot
    0.49
  • S10.49
  • S20.49
  • S30.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.530.49
  • 100.540.49
  • 200.550.49
  • 500.570.49
  • 1000.610.49
  • 2000.730.51

Shalimar Productions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0000-14.0400
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.1713.7325.8016.01-3.9926.6832.78
-1.10-5.2712.275.61-17.86103.30516.27
3.0621.4933.0952.8014.2855.524.73
2.59-4.9124.6018.71-5.43687.13552.97
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
2.084.7734.7744.1617.26-42.37-15.10
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Shalimar Productions Ltd. Share Holdings

Shalimar Productions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Shalimar Productions Ltd.

Shalimar Productions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111MH1985PLC228508 and registration number is 228508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tilokchand Kothari
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikramjit Singh Gill
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Madhu Bala Vaishnav
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajak
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kailash Ram Gopal Chapparwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Shalimar Productions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Productions Ltd.?

The market cap of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹48.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is -153.12 and PB ratio of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shalimar Productions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Productions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Productions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹.65 and 52-week low of Shalimar Productions Ltd. is ₹.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

