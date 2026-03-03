Here's the live share price of City Pulse Multiventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of City Pulse Multiventures has gained 216.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 133.91%.
City Pulse Multiventures’s current P/E of 1,512.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
|TV Today Network
|-3.34
|0.33
|-10.69
|-20.27
|-20.45
|-16.62
|-15.06
Over the last one year, City Pulse Multiventures has gained 133.13% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, City Pulse Multiventures has outperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,818.57
|2,896.75
|10
|2,947.48
|2,927.51
|20
|3,025.95
|2,982.24
|50
|3,071.91
|3,026.06
|100
|3,036.5
|2,934.24
|200
|2,556.49
|2,553.22
In the latest quarter, City Pulse Multiventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 88.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 9:15 PM IST
|City Pulse Multi - Corporate Action-Intimation of Sub division / Stock Split
|Feb 26, 2026, 9:09 PM IST
|City Pulse Multi - Corporate Action-Board to consider Bonus Issue
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:52 PM IST
|City Pulse Multi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider And Approve The Issue Of Bonus Share
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:50 PM IST
|City Pulse Multi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider And Approve The Issue Of Bonus Share
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
|City Pulse Multi - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
City Pulse Multiventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199GJ2000PLC037606 and registration number is 037606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Pulse Multiventures is ₹2,853.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The City Pulse Multiventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of City Pulse Multiventures is ₹3,042.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of City Pulse Multiventures are ₹2,945.00 and ₹2,780.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Pulse Multiventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Pulse Multiventures is ₹3,289.95 and 52-week low of City Pulse Multiventures is ₹1,080.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The City Pulse Multiventures has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -9.73% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, 133.91% over 1 year, 208.7% across 3 years, and 216.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Pulse Multiventures are 1,512.99 and 32.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.