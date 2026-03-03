Facebook Pixel Code
City Pulse Multiventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITY PULSE MULTIVENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of City Pulse Multiventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,853.50 Closed
-1.02₹ -29.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
City Pulse Multiventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,780.00₹2,945.00
₹2,853.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,080.00₹3,289.95
₹2,853.50
Open Price
₹2,945.00
Prev. Close
₹2,883.05
Volume
4,950

Over the last 5 years, the share price of City Pulse Multiventures has gained 216.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 133.91%.

City Pulse Multiventures’s current P/E of 1,512.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

City Pulse Multiventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08
TV Today Network		-3.340.33-10.69-20.27-20.45-16.62-15.06

Over the last one year, City Pulse Multiventures has gained 133.13% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, City Pulse Multiventures has outperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

City Pulse Multiventures Financials

City Pulse Multiventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,818.572,896.75
102,947.482,927.51
203,025.952,982.24
503,071.913,026.06
1003,036.52,934.24
2002,556.492,553.22

City Pulse Multiventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, City Pulse Multiventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 88.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

City Pulse Multiventures Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 9:15 PM ISTCity Pulse Multi - Corporate Action-Intimation of Sub division / Stock Split
Feb 26, 2026, 9:09 PM ISTCity Pulse Multi - Corporate Action-Board to consider Bonus Issue
Feb 26, 2026, 8:52 PM ISTCity Pulse Multi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider And Approve The Issue Of Bonus Share
Feb 26, 2026, 8:50 PM ISTCity Pulse Multi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider And Approve The Issue Of Bonus Share
Feb 12, 2026, 11:22 PM ISTCity Pulse Multi - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025

About City Pulse Multiventures

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199GJ2000PLC037606 and registration number is 037606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arpit Rajnikant Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kush Arpit Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajalben Arpit Mehta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Luvv Arpit Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shirishbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manasvi Manu Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Nareshkumar Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Smit Dinkarbhai Barot
    Independent Director

FAQs on City Pulse Multiventures Share Price

What is the share price of City Pulse Multiventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Pulse Multiventures is ₹2,853.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is City Pulse Multiventures?

The City Pulse Multiventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of City Pulse Multiventures?

The market cap of City Pulse Multiventures is ₹3,042.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of City Pulse Multiventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of City Pulse Multiventures are ₹2,945.00 and ₹2,780.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of City Pulse Multiventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Pulse Multiventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Pulse Multiventures is ₹3,289.95 and 52-week low of City Pulse Multiventures is ₹1,080.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the City Pulse Multiventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The City Pulse Multiventures has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -9.73% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, 133.91% over 1 year, 208.7% across 3 years, and 216.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of City Pulse Multiventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Pulse Multiventures are 1,512.99 and 32.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

City Pulse Multiventures News

