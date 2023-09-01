Follow Us

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SEL MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹123.05 Closed
1.441.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.35₹123.70
₹123.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹784.20
₹123.05
Open Price
₹123.70
Prev. Close
₹121.30
Volume
9,754

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1124.82
  • R2125.93
  • R3128.17
  • Pivot
    122.58
  • S1121.47
  • S2119.23
  • S3118.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5693.39120.79
  • 10653.03120.56
  • 20710.75120.28
  • 50882.22126.53
  • 100972.08170.14
  • 200518.18260.07

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. Share Holdings

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB2000PLC023679 and registration number is 023679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 420.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Maheshwary
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Bhalla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naveen Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mehtani
    Director
  • Mr. Shashank Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Khanna
    Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Anukool Bhatnagar
    Director

FAQs on SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The market cap of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹407.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -2.07 and PB ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹123.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹784.20 and 52-week low of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

