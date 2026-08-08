What is the share price of SEL Manufacturing Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹27.25 as on .

What kind of stock is SEL Manufacturing Company? The SEL Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SEL Manufacturing Company? The market cap of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹90.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SEL Manufacturing Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of SEL Manufacturing Company are ₹27.78 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SEL Manufacturing Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEL Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹44.22 and 52-week low of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹24.00 as on .

How has the SEL Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns? The SEL Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -2.33% over the past day, -6.16% for the past month, -11.38% over 3 months, -10.07% over 1 year, -38.65% across 3 years, and 40.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company are -0.47 and -1.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global