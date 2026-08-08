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SEL Manufacturing Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEL MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of SEL Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.25 Closed
-2.33₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SEL Manufacturing Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹27.78
₹27.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.00₹44.22
₹27.25
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹27.90
Volume
997

Source: Dion Global

SEL Manufacturing Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SEL Manufacturing Company		-2.26-6.16-11.38-7.00-10.07-38.6540.32
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SEL Manufacturing Company has declined 10.07% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SEL Manufacturing Company has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

SEL Manufacturing Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SEL Manufacturing Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.9827.82
1028.1328.01
2028.4728.32
5029.2128.99
10029.8829.61
20030.8631.09

Source: Dion Global

SEL Manufacturing Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SEL Manufacturing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SEL Manufacturing Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTSEL Manufacturing - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTSEL Manufacturing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTSEL Manufacturing - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 16, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTSEL Manufacturing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTSEL Manufacturing - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About SEL Manufacturing Company

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB2000PLC023679 and registration number is 023679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Meghna Mahendra Savla
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Bhalla
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Naveen Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashankrai
    Director
  • Ms. Menka Rajdev Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharminder Pal
    Additional Director

FAQs on SEL Manufacturing Company Share Price

What is the share price of SEL Manufacturing Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹27.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SEL Manufacturing Company?

The SEL Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SEL Manufacturing Company?

The market cap of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹90.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SEL Manufacturing Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SEL Manufacturing Company are ₹27.78 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SEL Manufacturing Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEL Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹44.22 and 52-week low of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SEL Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The SEL Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -2.33% over the past day, -6.16% for the past month, -11.38% over 3 months, -10.07% over 1 year, -38.65% across 3 years, and 40.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company are -0.47 and -1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SEL Manufacturing Company News

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