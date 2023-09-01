Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB2000PLC023679 and registration number is 023679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 420.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹407.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -2.07 and PB ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹123.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹784.20 and 52-week low of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.