Here's the live share price of SEL Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-2.26
|-6.16
|-11.38
|-7.00
|-10.07
|-38.65
|40.32
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SEL Manufacturing Company has declined 10.07% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SEL Manufacturing Company has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.98
|27.82
|10
|28.13
|28.01
|20
|28.47
|28.32
|50
|29.21
|28.99
|100
|29.88
|29.61
|200
|30.86
|31.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SEL Manufacturing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|SEL Manufacturing - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|SEL Manufacturing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|SEL Manufacturing - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|SEL Manufacturing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|SEL Manufacturing - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB2000PLC023679 and registration number is 023679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹27.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SEL Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹90.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SEL Manufacturing Company are ₹27.78 and ₹27.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEL Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹44.22 and 52-week low of SEL Manufacturing Company is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SEL Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -2.33% over the past day, -6.16% for the past month, -11.38% over 3 months, -10.07% over 1 year, -38.65% across 3 years, and 40.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company are -0.47 and -1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global