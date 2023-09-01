Follow Us

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PANASONIC CARBON INDIA CO. LTD.

Sector : Electrodes - Graphite | Smallcap | BSE
₹442.00 Closed
0.261.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹438.05₹447.80
₹442.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.00₹480.00
₹442.00
Open Price
₹447.80
Prev. Close
₹440.85
Volume
4,869

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1447.18
  • R2452.37
  • R3456.93
  • Pivot
    442.62
  • S1437.43
  • S2432.87
  • S3427.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5395.48443.8
  • 10394.94444.23
  • 20394.8436.72
  • 50401.52415.12
  • 100397.36398.21
  • 200413.85392.11

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.3912.2823.7722.5111.908.03-7.92
3.8910.3741.9360.9216.06154.27-52.86
1.20-3.5946.3379.9536.60112.73-59.18
-3.9510.063.6218.46-1.69460.14135.89

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. Share Holdings

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1982PLC009560 and registration number is 009560. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Senthil Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Rajashree
    Director
  • Mr. Hideyuki Okunaga
    Director
  • Mr. S Kalyanaraman
    Director
  • Mr. K Paul Jayakar
    Director
  • Mr. Akinori Isomura
    Director

FAQs on Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd.?

The market cap of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is ₹212.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is 15.22 and PB ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is ₹442.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is ₹480.00 and 52-week low of Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is ₹285.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

