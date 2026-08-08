Here's the live share price of Panasonic Carbon India Co. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panasonic Carbon India Co.
|0.91
|-0.28
|-4.69
|-9.90
|-3.20
|3.63
|-3.85
|Graphite India
|7.98
|17.33
|-2.64
|11.15
|33.53
|15.18
|0.12
|HEG
|2.49
|26.77
|13.31
|23.52
|29.65
|23.82
|7.64
|De Nora India
|-3.01
|-3.78
|16.47
|45.90
|4.76
|-19.43
|20.64
|Rasi Electrodes
|1.66
|-3.32
|-12.26
|-12.82
|-33.33
|-12.18
|14.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panasonic Carbon India Co. has declined 3.20% compared to peers like Graphite India (33.53%), HEG (29.65%), De Nora India (4.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Panasonic Carbon India Co. has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (0.12%) and HEG (7.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|459.99
|462.83
|10
|460.14
|462.15
|20
|463.14
|463.5
|50
|471.4
|467.6
|100
|466.34
|470.64
|200
|476.53
|477.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panasonic Carbon India Co. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Carbon Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Of Directors Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financ
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Carbon Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:55 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Carbon Ind - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Carbon Ind - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 04:00 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Carbon Ind - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1982PLC009560 and registration number is 009560. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹464.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panasonic Carbon India Co. is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹223.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panasonic Carbon India Co. are ₹466.40 and ₹462.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panasonic Carbon India Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹525.60 and 52-week low of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹421.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panasonic Carbon India Co. has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -0.28% for the past month, -4.69% over 3 months, -3.2% over 1 year, 3.63% across 3 years, and -3.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Co. are 10.51 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.58 per annum.
Source: Dion Global