What is the share price of Panasonic Carbon India Co.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹464.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Panasonic Carbon India Co.? The Panasonic Carbon India Co. is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panasonic Carbon India Co.? The market cap of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹223.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panasonic Carbon India Co.? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panasonic Carbon India Co. are ₹466.40 and ₹462.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panasonic Carbon India Co.? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panasonic Carbon India Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹525.60 and 52-week low of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹421.05 as on .

How has the Panasonic Carbon India Co. performed historically in terms of returns? The Panasonic Carbon India Co. has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -0.28% for the past month, -4.69% over 3 months, -3.2% over 1 year, 3.63% across 3 years, and -3.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Co.? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Co. are 10.51 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global