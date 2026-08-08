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Panasonic Carbon India Co. Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANASONIC CARBON INDIA CO.

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Battery Storage

Here's the live share price of Panasonic Carbon India Co. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹464.90 Closed
0.57₹ 2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panasonic Carbon India Co. Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹462.00₹466.40
₹464.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹421.05₹525.60
₹464.90
Open Price
₹465.20
Prev. Close
₹462.25
Volume
1,561

Source: Dion Global

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panasonic Carbon India Co.		0.91-0.28-4.69-9.90-3.203.63-3.85
Graphite India		7.9817.33-2.6411.1533.5315.180.12
HEG		2.4926.7713.3123.5229.6523.827.64
De Nora India		-3.01-3.7816.4745.904.76-19.4320.64
Rasi Electrodes		1.66-3.32-12.26-12.82-33.33-12.1814.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panasonic Carbon India Co. has declined 3.20% compared to peers like Graphite India (33.53%), HEG (29.65%), De Nora India (4.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Panasonic Carbon India Co. has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (0.12%) and HEG (7.64%).

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5459.99462.83
10460.14462.15
20463.14463.5
50471.4467.6
100466.34470.64
200476.53477.77

Source: Dion Global

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panasonic Carbon India Co. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panasonic Carbon India Co. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTPanasonic Carbon Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Of Directors Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financ
Jul 08, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTPanasonic Carbon Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 03:55 PM IST ISTPanasonic Carbon Ind - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTPanasonic Carbon Ind - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 04:00 PM IST ISTPanasonic Carbon Ind - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Panasonic Carbon India Co.

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1982PLC009560 and registration number is 009560. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Senthil Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Rajashree
    Director
  • Mr. Hidefumi Fujii
    Director
  • Mr. K Paul Jayakar
    Director
  • Mr. Mogarala Sankara Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Akio Fujita
    Director

FAQs on Panasonic Carbon India Co. Share Price

What is the share price of Panasonic Carbon India Co.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹464.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panasonic Carbon India Co.?

The Panasonic Carbon India Co. is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panasonic Carbon India Co.?

The market cap of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹223.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panasonic Carbon India Co.?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panasonic Carbon India Co. are ₹466.40 and ₹462.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panasonic Carbon India Co.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panasonic Carbon India Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹525.60 and 52-week low of Panasonic Carbon India Co. is ₹421.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panasonic Carbon India Co. performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panasonic Carbon India Co. has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -0.28% for the past month, -4.69% over 3 months, -3.2% over 1 year, 3.63% across 3 years, and -3.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Co.?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Co. are 10.51 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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