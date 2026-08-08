Here's the live share price of Indo National along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo National
|1.50
|-3.31
|-24.84
|-6.99
|-28.69
|-8.07
|-8.19
|Eveready Industries India
|2.39
|-4.22
|4.58
|3.15
|-15.26
|1.23
|-1.50
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|0.95
|1.44
|-11.02
|-0.83
|-6.74
|1.27
|7.16
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|1.44
|-4.04
|-17.80
|-24.61
|-26.84
|-8.00
|-2.87
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|-3.44
|4.94
|-11.95
|-24.74
|-28.72
|-10.15
|-0.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo National has declined 28.69% compared to peers like Eveready Industries India (-15.26%), High Energy Batteries (India) (-6.74%), Panasonic Energy India Company (-26.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo National has underperformed peers relative to Eveready Industries India (-1.50%) and High Energy Batteries (India) (7.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|327.49
|327.84
|10
|328.99
|328.79
|20
|333.58
|332.52
|50
|346.42
|340.3
|100
|337.78
|348.34
|200
|370.68
|372.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo National remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Indo National - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Indo National - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Indo National - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Indo National - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Indo National - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Indo National Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TN1972PLC006196 and registration number is 006196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 451.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo National is ₹334.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo National is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo National is ₹250.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo National are ₹334.65 and ₹320.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo National stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo National is ₹505.00 and 52-week low of Indo National is ₹255.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo National has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -24.84% over 3 months, -28.69% over 1 year, -8.07% across 3 years, and -8.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo National are -9.51 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global