What is the share price of Indo National? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo National is ₹334.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo National? The Indo National is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo National? The market cap of Indo National is ₹250.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo National? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo National are ₹334.65 and ₹320.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo National? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo National stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo National is ₹505.00 and 52-week low of Indo National is ₹255.00 as on .

How has the Indo National performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo National has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -24.84% over 3 months, -28.69% over 1 year, -8.07% across 3 years, and -8.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo National? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo National are -9.51 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global