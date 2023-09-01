Name
Indo National Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TN1972PLC006196 and registration number is 006196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo National Ltd. is ₹358.43 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo National Ltd. is 336.55 and PB ratio of Indo National Ltd. is 1.58 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo National Ltd. is ₹477.90 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo National Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo National Ltd. is ₹526.55 and 52-week low of Indo National Ltd. is ₹284.65 as on Jul 24, 2023.