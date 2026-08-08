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Indo National Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO NATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Battery Storage

Here's the live share price of Indo National along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹334.10 Closed
0.04₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo National Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹320.00₹334.65
₹334.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹255.00₹505.00
₹334.10
Open Price
₹330.10
Prev. Close
₹333.95
Volume
1,054

Source: Dion Global

Indo National Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo National		1.50-3.31-24.84-6.99-28.69-8.07-8.19
Eveready Industries India		2.39-4.224.583.15-15.261.23-1.50
High Energy Batteries (India)		0.951.44-11.02-0.83-6.741.277.16
Panasonic Energy India Company		1.44-4.04-17.80-24.61-26.84-8.00-2.87
Shervani Industrial Syndicate		-3.444.94-11.95-24.74-28.72-10.15-0.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo National has declined 28.69% compared to peers like Eveready Industries India (-15.26%), High Energy Batteries (India) (-6.74%), Panasonic Energy India Company (-26.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo National has underperformed peers relative to Eveready Industries India (-1.50%) and High Energy Batteries (India) (7.16%).

Indo National Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo National Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5327.49327.84
10328.99328.79
20333.58332.52
50346.42340.3
100337.78348.34
200370.68372.19

Source: Dion Global

Indo National Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo National remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo National Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTIndo National - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 29, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTIndo National - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 23, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTIndo National - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTIndo National - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTIndo National - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Indo National

Indo National Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TN1972PLC006196 and registration number is 006196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 451.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Deepa Seshadri
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Dwaraknath Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P Aditya Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran Joseph
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suneeta Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. BLN Prasad
    Director

FAQs on Indo National Share Price

What is the share price of Indo National?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo National is ₹334.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo National?

The Indo National is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo National?

The market cap of Indo National is ₹250.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo National?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo National are ₹334.65 and ₹320.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo National?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo National stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo National is ₹505.00 and 52-week low of Indo National is ₹255.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo National performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo National has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -24.84% over 3 months, -28.69% over 1 year, -8.07% across 3 years, and -8.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo National?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo National are -9.51 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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