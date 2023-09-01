Follow Us

Indo National Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDO NATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Dry Cells | Smallcap | NSE
₹477.90 Closed
00
As on Jul 24, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo National Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹471.55₹492.00
₹477.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹284.65₹526.55
₹477.90
Open Price
₹490.05
Prev. Close
₹477.90
Volume
0

Indo National Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1489.42
  • R2500.93
  • R3509.87
  • Pivot
    480.48
  • S1468.97
  • S2460.03
  • S3448.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5474.14422.09
  • 10435.61423.19
  • 20400.38426.97
  • 50370.5422.48
  • 100357.06405.58
  • 200394.53393.77

Indo National Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.255.1834.3039.5340.5876.0213.60
4.8818.4027.3836.5619.00210.3869.96

Indo National Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo National Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Indo-National Limited has informed the Exchange regarding ''.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:49 PM

About Indo National Ltd.

Indo National Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TN1972PLC006196 and registration number is 006196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Dwaraknath Reddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P Aditya Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. R P Khaitan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmmi Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. M Sankara Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Indo National Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo National Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo National Ltd. is ₹358.43 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo National Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo National Ltd. is 336.55 and PB ratio of Indo National Ltd. is 1.58 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo National Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo National Ltd. is ₹477.90 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo National Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo National Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo National Ltd. is ₹526.55 and 52-week low of Indo National Ltd. is ₹284.65 as on Jul 24, 2023.

