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Panasonic Energy India Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Battery StorageEV Charging

Here's the live share price of Panasonic Energy India Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹256.50 Closed
-0.58₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panasonic Energy India Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹249.00₹264.40
₹256.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹240.00₹399.00
₹256.50
Open Price
₹264.40
Prev. Close
₹258.00
Volume
21,657

Source: Dion Global

Panasonic Energy India Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panasonic Energy India Company		1.44-4.04-17.80-24.61-26.84-8.00-2.87
Eveready Industries India		2.39-4.224.583.15-15.261.23-1.50
High Energy Batteries (India)		0.951.44-11.02-0.83-6.741.277.16
Indo National		1.50-3.31-24.84-6.99-28.69-8.07-8.19
Shervani Industrial Syndicate		-3.444.94-11.95-24.74-28.72-10.15-0.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panasonic Energy India Company has declined 26.84% compared to peers like Eveready Industries India (-15.26%), High Energy Batteries (India) (-6.74%), Indo National (-28.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Panasonic Energy India Company has underperformed peers relative to Eveready Industries India (-1.50%) and High Energy Batteries (India) (7.16%).

Panasonic Energy India Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panasonic Energy India Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5251252.9
10249.71252.21
20253.62255.09
50272.74266.81
100280.33280.11
200304.25302.32

Source: Dion Global

Panasonic Energy India Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panasonic Energy India Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panasonic Energy India Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTPanasonic Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Aug 07, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTPanasonic Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTPanasonic Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTPanasonic Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd. Held On A
Aug 07, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTPanasonic Energy - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd. Held On August 07, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Panasonic Energy India Company

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400GJ1972PLC002091 and registration number is 002091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akio Fujita
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepti Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Gunta
    Director
  • Mr. Tadasuke Hosoya
    Director
  • Mr. Hidefumi Fujii
    Director

FAQs on Panasonic Energy India Company Share Price

What is the share price of Panasonic Energy India Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panasonic Energy India Company is ₹256.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panasonic Energy India Company?

The Panasonic Energy India Company is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panasonic Energy India Company?

The market cap of Panasonic Energy India Company is ₹192.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panasonic Energy India Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panasonic Energy India Company are ₹264.40 and ₹249.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panasonic Energy India Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panasonic Energy India Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panasonic Energy India Company is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of Panasonic Energy India Company is ₹240.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panasonic Energy India Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panasonic Energy India Company has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, -4.04% for the past month, -17.8% over 3 months, -26.84% over 1 year, -8.0% across 3 years, and -2.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company are 55.17 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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