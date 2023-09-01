Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400GJ1972PLC002091 and registration number is 002091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.