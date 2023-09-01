Follow Us

PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Dry Cells | Smallcap | BSE
₹340.00 Closed
0.270.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹335.00₹340.90
₹340.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.60₹427.70
₹340.00
Open Price
₹335.05
Prev. Close
₹339.10
Volume
7,027

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1342.27
  • R2344.53
  • R3348.17
  • Pivot
    338.63
  • S1336.37
  • S2332.73
  • S3330.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5272.37339.07
  • 10269.85338.75
  • 20267.38334.74
  • 50264.76312.32
  • 100254.73288.1
  • 200274.45272.38

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.645.3947.2840.5034.3982.2619.28
4.7318.9327.2536.6719.06208.4268.00
-7.11-19.0020.9144.1840.95714.63485.42
-1.84-7.8420.5625.3827.0959.822.02
-0.2830.6015.3945.77122.7168.93-45.17

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400GJ1972PLC002091 and registration number is 002091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akinori Isomura
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Geeta Goradia
    Director
  • Mr. Tadasuke Hosoya
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Dalmia
    Director
  • Mr. Mayur Swadia
    Director
  • Mr. Hideyuki Okunaga
    Director

FAQs on Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is ₹255.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is -25.55 and PB ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is 2.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is ₹340.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is ₹427.70 and 52-week low of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is ₹200.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

