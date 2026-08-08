Here's the live share price of Panasonic Energy India Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|1.44
|-4.04
|-17.80
|-24.61
|-26.84
|-8.00
|-2.87
|Eveready Industries India
|2.39
|-4.22
|4.58
|3.15
|-15.26
|1.23
|-1.50
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|0.95
|1.44
|-11.02
|-0.83
|-6.74
|1.27
|7.16
|Indo National
|1.50
|-3.31
|-24.84
|-6.99
|-28.69
|-8.07
|-8.19
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|-3.44
|4.94
|-11.95
|-24.74
|-28.72
|-10.15
|-0.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panasonic Energy India Company has declined 26.84% compared to peers like Eveready Industries India (-15.26%), High Energy Batteries (India) (-6.74%), Indo National (-28.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Panasonic Energy India Company has underperformed peers relative to Eveready Industries India (-1.50%) and High Energy Batteries (India) (7.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|251
|252.9
|10
|249.71
|252.21
|20
|253.62
|255.09
|50
|272.74
|266.81
|100
|280.33
|280.11
|200
|304.25
|302.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panasonic Energy India Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Panasonic Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd. Held On A
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Panasonic Energy - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd. Held On August 07, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400GJ1972PLC002091 and registration number is 002091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panasonic Energy India Company is ₹256.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panasonic Energy India Company is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panasonic Energy India Company is ₹192.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panasonic Energy India Company are ₹264.40 and ₹249.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panasonic Energy India Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panasonic Energy India Company is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of Panasonic Energy India Company is ₹240.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panasonic Energy India Company has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, -4.04% for the past month, -17.8% over 3 months, -26.84% over 1 year, -8.0% across 3 years, and -2.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company are 55.17 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global