MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400GJ1972PLC002091 and registration number is 002091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 241.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is ₹255.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is -25.55 and PB ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is 2.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is ₹340.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is ₹427.70 and 52-week low of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. is ₹200.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.