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Sayaji Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAYAJI HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Sayaji Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹329.00 Closed
4.44₹ 14.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sayaji Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹315.00₹329.00
₹329.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.00₹329.00
₹329.00
Open Price
₹324.00
Prev. Close
₹315.00
Volume
353

Source: Dion Global

Sayaji Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sayaji Hotels		9.679.9414.2417.089.67-8.045.15
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sayaji Hotels has gained 9.67% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sayaji Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Sayaji Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sayaji Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5293.85302.99
10301.12301.75
20302.45300.15
50290.29293.78
100284.95289.12
200285.51288.79

Source: Dion Global

Sayaji Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sayaji Hotels saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sayaji Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTSayaji Hotels Lt - Reconstitiution Of Committees Of The Board
Aug 06, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTSayaji Hotels Lt - Quick Results
Aug 06, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTSayaji Hotels Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTSayaji Hotels Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 And Approval Of
Jul 31, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTSayaji Hotels Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Sayaji Hotels

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TN1982PLC124332 and registration number is 005131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhay Chintaman Chaudhari
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Raoof Razak Dhanani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Suchitra Dhanani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Yusuf Abdul Razak Dhanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Isha Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Kumar Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saquib Salim Agboatwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sayaji Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Sayaji Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Hotels is ₹329.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sayaji Hotels?

The Sayaji Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Hotels?

The market cap of Sayaji Hotels is ₹576.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sayaji Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sayaji Hotels are ₹329.00 and ₹315.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sayaji Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Hotels is ₹329.00 and 52-week low of Sayaji Hotels is ₹250.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sayaji Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sayaji Hotels has shown returns of 4.44% over the past day, 9.94% for the past month, 14.24% over 3 months, 9.67% over 1 year, -8.04% across 3 years, and 5.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels are -386.15 and 3.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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