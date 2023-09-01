Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TN1982PLC124332 and registration number is 005131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is ₹748.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is 17.58 and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is 5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is ₹427.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is ₹456.65 and 52-week low of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is ₹253.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.