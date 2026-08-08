What is the share price of Sayaji Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Hotels is ₹329.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sayaji Hotels? The Sayaji Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Hotels? The market cap of Sayaji Hotels is ₹576.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sayaji Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sayaji Hotels are ₹329.00 and ₹315.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sayaji Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Hotels is ₹329.00 and 52-week low of Sayaji Hotels is ₹250.00 as on .

How has the Sayaji Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Sayaji Hotels has shown returns of 4.44% over the past day, 9.94% for the past month, 14.24% over 3 months, 9.67% over 1 year, -8.04% across 3 years, and 5.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels are -386.15 and 3.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global