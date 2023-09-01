Follow Us

SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹427.45 Closed
520.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹412.50₹427.45
₹427.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹253.00₹456.65
₹427.45
Open Price
₹422.00
Prev. Close
₹407.10
Volume
4,998

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1432.43
  • R2437.42
  • R3447.38
  • Pivot
    422.47
  • S1417.48
  • S2407.52
  • S3402.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5399.72409.46
  • 10390.58398.3
  • 20360.51390.4
  • 50313.67378.8
  • 100273.41365.23
  • 200264.18346.09

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16
-7.4966.4961.4381.77100.49130.00130.00

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sayaji Hotels Ltd.

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TN1982PLC124332 and registration number is 005131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Thottapuly Narayanan Unni
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Raoof Razak Dhanani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Suchitra Dhanani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Isha Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saquib Salim Agboatwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Chintaman Chaudhari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sayaji Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is ₹748.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sayaji Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is 17.58 and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is 5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sayaji Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is ₹427.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sayaji Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is ₹456.65 and 52-week low of Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is ₹253.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

