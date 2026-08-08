Here's the live share price of Sayaji Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sayaji Hotels
|9.67
|9.94
|14.24
|17.08
|9.67
|-8.04
|5.15
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sayaji Hotels has gained 9.67% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sayaji Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|293.85
|302.99
|10
|301.12
|301.75
|20
|302.45
|300.15
|50
|290.29
|293.78
|100
|284.95
|289.12
|200
|285.51
|288.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sayaji Hotels saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Sayaji Hotels Lt - Reconstitiution Of Committees Of The Board
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Sayaji Hotels Lt - Quick Results
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Sayaji Hotels Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Sayaji Hotels Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 And Approval Of
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Sayaji Hotels Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Sayaji Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100TN1982PLC124332 and registration number is 005131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sayaji Hotels is ₹329.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sayaji Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sayaji Hotels is ₹576.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sayaji Hotels are ₹329.00 and ₹315.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sayaji Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sayaji Hotels is ₹329.00 and 52-week low of Sayaji Hotels is ₹250.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sayaji Hotels has shown returns of 4.44% over the past day, 9.94% for the past month, 14.24% over 3 months, 9.67% over 1 year, -8.04% across 3 years, and 5.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels are -386.15 and 3.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global