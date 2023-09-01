Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.01
|39.02
|136.12
|382.32
|382.32
|382.32
|382.32
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1991PLC006650 and registration number is 006650. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is ₹4.98 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is 33.24 and PB ratio of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is 1.5 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is ₹15.82 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanchay Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is ₹15.82 and 52-week low of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is ₹3.13 as on Aug 31, 2023.