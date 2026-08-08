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Sanchay Finvest Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANCHAY FINVEST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sanchay Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.50 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanchay Finvest Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.50₹57.50
₹57.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.00₹64.95
₹57.50
Open Price
₹57.50
Prev. Close
₹57.52
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Sanchay Finvest Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanchay Finvest		-0.03-0.0317.4917.8072.9874.4077.32
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanchay Finvest has gained 72.98% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanchay Finvest has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sanchay Finvest Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanchay Finvest Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.8856.58
1054.2754.73
2051.2251.73
5046.2147
10039.9942.73
2003738.82

Source: Dion Global

Sanchay Finvest Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanchay Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanchay Finvest Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTSanchay Finvest - Annoucement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Aug 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTSanchay Finvest - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The Quarte
Aug 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTSanchay Finvest - Results - Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTSanchay Finvest - Board Meeting Outcome for Results - Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTSanchay Finvest - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation An

Source: Dion Global

About Sanchay Finvest

Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1991PLC006650 and registration number is 006650. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Nandlal Sharma
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Naresh Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Saran Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milan Meghnad Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Narottam Kumar Nandlal Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Sanchay Finvest Share Price

What is the share price of Sanchay Finvest?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanchay Finvest is ₹57.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanchay Finvest?

The Sanchay Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanchay Finvest?

The market cap of Sanchay Finvest is ₹46.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanchay Finvest?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanchay Finvest are ₹57.50 and ₹57.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanchay Finvest?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanchay Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanchay Finvest is ₹64.95 and 52-week low of Sanchay Finvest is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanchay Finvest performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanchay Finvest has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -0.03% for the past month, 17.49% over 3 months, 72.98% over 1 year, 74.4% across 3 years, and 77.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanchay Finvest?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanchay Finvest are -32.09 and 7.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sanchay Finvest News

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