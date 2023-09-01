Follow Us

SANCHAY FINVEST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.82 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanchay Finvest Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.82₹15.82
₹15.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.13₹15.82
₹15.82
Open Price
₹15.82
Prev. Close
₹15.82
Volume
0

Sanchay Finvest Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.82
  • R215.82
  • R315.82
  • Pivot
    15.82
  • S115.82
  • S215.82
  • S315.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5015.19
  • 102.2414.28
  • 20012.48
  • 5000
  • 10000
  • 20000

Sanchay Finvest Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.0139.02136.12382.32382.32382.32382.32
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sanchay Finvest Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanchay Finvest Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanchay Finvest Ltd.

Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1991PLC006650 and registration number is 006650. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narottam Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Nandlal Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Naresh Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Vinita Sharma
    Woman Director

FAQs on Sanchay Finvest Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanchay Finvest Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is ₹4.98 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanchay Finvest Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is 33.24 and PB ratio of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is 1.5 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanchay Finvest Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is ₹15.82 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanchay Finvest Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanchay Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is ₹15.82 and 52-week low of Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is ₹3.13 as on Aug 31, 2023.

