Here's the live share price of Sanchay Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanchay Finvest
|-0.03
|-0.03
|17.49
|17.80
|72.98
|74.40
|77.32
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanchay Finvest has gained 72.98% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanchay Finvest has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.88
|56.58
|10
|54.27
|54.73
|20
|51.22
|51.73
|50
|46.21
|47
|100
|39.99
|42.73
|200
|37
|38.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanchay Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Sanchay Finvest - Annoucement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Sanchay Finvest - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The Quarte
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Sanchay Finvest - Results - Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Sanchay Finvest - Board Meeting Outcome for Results - Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Sanchay Finvest - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation An
Source: Dion Global
Sanchay Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1991PLC006650 and registration number is 006650. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanchay Finvest is ₹57.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanchay Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanchay Finvest is ₹46.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanchay Finvest are ₹57.50 and ₹57.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanchay Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanchay Finvest is ₹64.95 and 52-week low of Sanchay Finvest is ₹24.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanchay Finvest has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -0.03% for the past month, 17.49% over 3 months, 72.98% over 1 year, 74.4% across 3 years, and 77.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanchay Finvest are -32.09 and 7.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global