What is the share price of Sambandam Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹107.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Sambandam Spinning Mills? The Sambandam Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills? The market cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹45.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sambandam Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sambandam Spinning Mills are ₹107.50 and ₹107.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sambandam Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambandam Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹87.00 as on .

How has the Sambandam Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Sambandam Spinning Mills has shown returns of 6.17% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, -3.37% over 3 months, -14.0% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -14.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills are -8.09 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global