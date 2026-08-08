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Sambandam Spinning Mills Share Price

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BSE

SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sambandam Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.50 Closed
6.17₹ 6.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sambandam Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.50₹107.50
₹107.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.00₹134.00
₹107.50
Open Price
₹107.50
Prev. Close
₹101.25
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Sambandam Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sambandam Spinning Mills		-0.3710.6-5.74.98-11.96-10.21-14.18
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sambandam Spinning Mills has declined 11.96% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sambandam Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Sambandam Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sambandam Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.7106.67
10106.51106.33
20104.86106.47
50109.25106.92
100104.13106.7
200106.44110.57

Source: Dion Global

Sambandam Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sambandam Spinning Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sambandam Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTSambandam Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Unaudited, Limited Revi
Jul 09, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSambandam Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTSambandam Spinning - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 23, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTSambandam Spinning - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 14, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTSambandam Spinning - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Sambandam Spinning Mills

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1973PLC000675 and registration number is 000675. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Devarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Jegarajan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. S Dinakaran
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. D Sudharsan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M Gopalakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V Sekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Balasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. V Annapoorani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Bhaskaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J Sakthivel
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. D Niranjan Kumar
    Director - Marketing

FAQs on Sambandam Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Sambandam Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹107.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sambandam Spinning Mills?

The Sambandam Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹45.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sambandam Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sambandam Spinning Mills are ₹107.50 and ₹107.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sambandam Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambandam Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹87.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sambandam Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sambandam Spinning Mills has shown returns of 6.17% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, -3.37% over 3 months, -14.0% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -14.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills are -8.09 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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