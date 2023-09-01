Follow Us

SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹175.10 Closed
-1.99-3.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.30₹184.40
₹175.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.30₹225.00
₹175.10
Open Price
₹178.65
Prev. Close
₹178.65
Volume
1,883

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185.9
  • R2196.7
  • R3209
  • Pivot
    173.6
  • S1162.8
  • S2150.5
  • S3139.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5173.18183.64
  • 10173.88182.35
  • 20175.66174.87
  • 50178.83161.51
  • 100180.82154.2
  • 200210.13155.78

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.5815.1225.4725.97-0.77211.2983.35
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1973PLC000675 and registration number is 000675. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Devarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Jegarajan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. S Dinakaran
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. D Sudharsan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Gnanasekharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kameshwar M Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V Sekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Balasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. V Annapoorani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Bhaskaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J Sakthivel
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. D Niranjan Kumar
    Director - Marketing

FAQs on Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹74.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is -4.61 and PB ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹175.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹125.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

