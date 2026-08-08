Here's the live share price of Sambandam Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sambandam Spinning Mills
|-0.37
|10.6
|-5.7
|4.98
|-11.96
|-10.21
|-14.18
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sambandam Spinning Mills has declined 11.96% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sambandam Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.7
|106.67
|10
|106.51
|106.33
|20
|104.86
|106.47
|50
|109.25
|106.92
|100
|104.13
|106.7
|200
|106.44
|110.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sambandam Spinning Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Sambandam Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Unaudited, Limited Revi
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Sambandam Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Sambandam Spinning - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 23, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Sambandam Spinning - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 14, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Sambandam Spinning - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1973PLC000675 and registration number is 000675. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹107.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sambandam Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹45.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sambandam Spinning Mills are ₹107.50 and ₹107.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambandam Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Sambandam Spinning Mills is ₹87.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sambandam Spinning Mills has shown returns of 6.17% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, -3.37% over 3 months, -14.0% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -14.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills are -8.09 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global