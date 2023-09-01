Follow Us

SALEM ERODE INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.50 Closed
-3.49-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Salem Erode Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹42.99
₹41.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹56.45
₹41.50
Open Price
₹42.99
Prev. Close
₹43.00
Volume
599

Salem Erode Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.66
  • R243.82
  • R344.65
  • Pivot
    41.83
  • S140.67
  • S239.84
  • S338.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.8242.49
  • 1049.0541.79
  • 2049.1240.9
  • 5049.6940.12
  • 10047.9140.4
  • 20051.4741.35

Salem Erode Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.958.922.02-1.84-22.571,995.963,067.94
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Salem Erode Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Salem Erode Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Salem Erode Investments Ltd.

Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TN1931PLC145816 and registration number is 007116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K G Anilkkumar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Umadevi Anil Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saseendran Veliyath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T G Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambadath Aiyyappan Balan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Salem Erode Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Salem Erode Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is ₹47.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salem Erode Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is 31923.08 and PB ratio of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is 1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Salem Erode Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is ₹41.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salem Erode Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salem Erode Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is ₹56.45 and 52-week low of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

