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Salem Erode Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

SALEM ERODE INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Salem Erode Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.00 Closed
-3.85₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Salem Erode Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.01₹35.00
₹35.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹46.49
₹35.00
Open Price
₹34.25
Prev. Close
₹36.40
Volume
182

Source: Dion Global

Salem Erode Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Salem Erode Investments		1.42-5.6107.73-8.74-2.8048.36
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Salem Erode Investments has declined 8.74% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Salem Erode Investments has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Salem Erode Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Salem Erode Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.0935.59
1035.8835.88
2036.9536.41
5037.5736.89
10036.1736.89
20037.237.9

Source: Dion Global

Salem Erode Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Salem Erode Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Salem Erode Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTSalem Erode Inv. - Allotment Of Unlisted Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures On Private Placement Basis
Jul 23, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTSalem Erode Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Salem Erode Investments Limited ('The Company')
Jul 20, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTSalem Erode Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 11, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTSalem Erode Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTSalem Erode Inv. - Allotment Of Unlisted Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures On Private Placement Basis

Source: Dion Global

About Salem Erode Investments

Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TN1931PLC145816 and registration number is 007116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K G Anilkkumar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Umadevi Anil Kumar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ambadath Aiyyappan Balan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saseendran Veliyath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T G Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shinto Stanly
    Independent Director

FAQs on Salem Erode Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Salem Erode Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salem Erode Investments is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Salem Erode Investments?

The Salem Erode Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salem Erode Investments?

The market cap of Salem Erode Investments is ₹40.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Salem Erode Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Salem Erode Investments are ₹35.00 and ₹34.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salem Erode Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salem Erode Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salem Erode Investments is ₹46.49 and 52-week low of Salem Erode Investments is ₹29.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Salem Erode Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Salem Erode Investments has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -5.61% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -8.74% over 1 year, -2.8% across 3 years, and 48.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salem Erode Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salem Erode Investments are 0.00 and 2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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