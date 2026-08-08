Here's the live share price of Salem Erode Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Salem Erode Investments
|1.42
|-5.61
|0
|7.73
|-8.74
|-2.80
|48.36
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Salem Erode Investments has declined 8.74% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Salem Erode Investments has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.09
|35.59
|10
|35.88
|35.88
|20
|36.95
|36.41
|50
|37.57
|36.89
|100
|36.17
|36.89
|200
|37.2
|37.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Salem Erode Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Salem Erode Inv. - Allotment Of Unlisted Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures On Private Placement Basis
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Salem Erode Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Salem Erode Investments Limited ('The Company')
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Salem Erode Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Salem Erode Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Salem Erode Inv. - Allotment Of Unlisted Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures On Private Placement Basis
Source: Dion Global
Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TN1931PLC145816 and registration number is 007116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salem Erode Investments is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Salem Erode Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Salem Erode Investments is ₹40.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Salem Erode Investments are ₹35.00 and ₹34.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salem Erode Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salem Erode Investments is ₹46.49 and 52-week low of Salem Erode Investments is ₹29.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Salem Erode Investments has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -5.61% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -8.74% over 1 year, -2.8% across 3 years, and 48.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salem Erode Investments are 0.00 and 2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global