What is the share price of Salem Erode Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salem Erode Investments is ₹35.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Salem Erode Investments? The Salem Erode Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salem Erode Investments? The market cap of Salem Erode Investments is ₹40.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Salem Erode Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Salem Erode Investments are ₹35.00 and ₹34.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salem Erode Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salem Erode Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salem Erode Investments is ₹46.49 and 52-week low of Salem Erode Investments is ₹29.00 as on .

How has the Salem Erode Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Salem Erode Investments has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -5.61% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -8.74% over 1 year, -2.8% across 3 years, and 48.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salem Erode Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salem Erode Investments are 0.00 and 2.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global