Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.95
|8.92
|2.02
|-1.84
|-22.57
|1,995.96
|3,067.94
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TN1931PLC145816 and registration number is 007116. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is ₹47.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is 31923.08 and PB ratio of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is 1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is ₹41.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salem Erode Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is ₹56.45 and 52-week low of Salem Erode Investments Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.