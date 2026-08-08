What is the share price of K-Lifestyle & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.20 as on .

What kind of stock is K-Lifestyle & Industries? The K-Lifestyle & Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries? The market cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹20.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of K-Lifestyle & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of K-Lifestyle & Industries are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K-Lifestyle & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K-Lifestyle & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.26 and 52-week low of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.19 as on .

How has the K-Lifestyle & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The K-Lifestyle & Industries has shown returns of 5.26% over the past day, 5.26% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -20.0% over 1 year, -1.61% across 3 years, and 1.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries are -0.36 and -0.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global