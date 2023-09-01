Follow Us

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

K-LIFESTYLE & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.24 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.22₹0.24
₹0.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.30
₹0.24
Open Price
₹0.24
Prev. Close
₹0.24
Volume
0

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.25
  • R20.25
  • R30.27
  • Pivot
    0.23
  • S10.23
  • S20.21
  • S30.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.250.22
  • 100.260.22
  • 200.250.22
  • 500.250.23
  • 1000.220.23
  • 2000.210.22

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Feb, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results

About K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DN1987PLC000035 and registration number is 000035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mrs. Manasi Indrajit Wadkar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Narayan Ghumatkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Parekh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jaiprakash Mishra
    Executive Director

FAQs on K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is ₹24.54 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is -0.43 and PB ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is -0.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is ₹.24 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is ₹.30 and 52-week low of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is ₹.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.

