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K-Lifestyle & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

K-LIFESTYLE & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of K-Lifestyle & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.20 Closed
5.26₹ 0.01
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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K-Lifestyle & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.19₹0.20
₹0.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.26
₹0.20
Open Price
₹0.19
Prev. Close
₹0.19
Volume
4,68,010

Source: Dion Global

K-Lifestyle & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, K-Lifestyle & Industries has declined 20.00% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, K-Lifestyle & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

K-Lifestyle & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

K-Lifestyle & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.190.19
100.20.2
200.210.21
500.230.23
1000.270.25
2000.270.25

Source: Dion Global

K-Lifestyle & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, K-Lifestyle & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.98%, FII holding fell to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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K-Lifestyle & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTK-Lifestyle & Ind. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 30, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTK-Lifestyle & Ind. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About K-Lifestyle & Industries

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DN1987PLC000035 and registration number is 000035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Manasi Indrajit Wadkar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Narayan Ghumatkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Parekh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jaiprakash Mishra
    Executive Director

FAQs on K-Lifestyle & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of K-Lifestyle & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.20 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is K-Lifestyle & Industries?

The K-Lifestyle & Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries?

The market cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹20.45 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of K-Lifestyle & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of K-Lifestyle & Industries are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K-Lifestyle & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K-Lifestyle & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.26 and 52-week low of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.19 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the K-Lifestyle & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The K-Lifestyle & Industries has shown returns of 5.26% over the past day, 5.26% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -20.0% over 1 year, -1.61% across 3 years, and 1.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries are -0.36 and -0.07 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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