Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.09
|14.29
|9.09
|0
|-14.29
|20.00
|26.32
|5.23
|3.70
|18.17
|21.39
|-4.06
|207.56
|36.03
|-1.21
|-11.61
|0.47
|11.56
|-21.64
|36.41
|-30.46
|-1.14
|3.36
|3.80
|23.02
|-25.88
|622.58
|189.57
|6.48
|24.81
|38.57
|30.60
|16.81
|191.61
|28.63
|-2.41
|20.38
|39.00
|53.66
|15.89
|128.46
|50.98
|-0.69
|-7.12
|13.99
|-25.44
|90.64
|349.66
|520.95
|-3.96
|0
|3.59
|-6.92
|-8.06
|667.61
|89.90
|-4.78
|51.12
|36.77
|45.28
|13.78
|450.41
|161.39
|3.00
|19.56
|18.39
|27.55
|4.17
|524.24
|258.26
|4.50
|10.07
|0
|-6.23
|-49.66
|-2.25
|-58.10
|7.33
|1.43
|-0.39
|55.53
|67.45
|155.40
|33.40
|1.44
|-0.47
|11.05
|11.05
|-5.38
|539.39
|1,010.53
|-9.44
|-35.43
|-47.97
|29.22
|17.81
|17.81
|17.81
|-0.32
|34.60
|46.38
|15.09
|29.21
|187.36
|240.65
|19.98
|43.98
|15.18
|-14.10
|94.62
|153.40
|10.17
|10.34
|12.30
|55.86
|56.65
|28.91
|255.40
|348.75
|12.07
|21.48
|27.02
|17.92
|-15.22
|28.83
|46.56
|0
|4.33
|15.02
|26.76
|42.90
|331.26
|259.39
|4.32
|-3.50
|-2.28
|24.60
|10.41
|-47.70
|-29.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Feb, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DN1987PLC000035 and registration number is 000035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
The market cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is ₹24.54 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is -0.43 and PB ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is -0.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is ₹.24 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is ₹.30 and 52-week low of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is ₹.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.