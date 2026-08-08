Here's the live share price of K-Lifestyle & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, K-Lifestyle & Industries has declined 20.00% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, K-Lifestyle & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.19
|0.19
|10
|0.2
|0.2
|20
|0.21
|0.21
|50
|0.23
|0.23
|100
|0.27
|0.25
|200
|0.27
|0.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, K-Lifestyle & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.98%, FII holding fell to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|K-Lifestyle & Ind. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 30, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|K-Lifestyle & Ind. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DN1987PLC000035 and registration number is 000035. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.20 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The K-Lifestyle & Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹20.45 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of K-Lifestyle & Industries are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K-Lifestyle & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.26 and 52-week low of K-Lifestyle & Industries is ₹0.19 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The K-Lifestyle & Industries has shown returns of 5.26% over the past day, 5.26% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -20.0% over 1 year, -1.61% across 3 years, and 1.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries are -0.36 and -0.07 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global