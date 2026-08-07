Here's the live share price of ATVO Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ATVO Enterprises has gained 68.71% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, ATVO Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.73
|32.25
|10
|31.41
|31.93
|20
|31.43
|31.44
|50
|28.86
|29.57
|100
|26
|26.83
|200
|21.25
|23.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ATVO Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.79%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|ATVO Enterprises - Submission Of Clippings Of Newspaper Publication Regarding Opening Of Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of T
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|ATVO Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|ATVO Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Alongwith Lim
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|ATVO Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|ATVO Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
ATVO Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1995PLC072122 and registration number is 019777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATVO Enterprises is ₹32.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ATVO Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ATVO Enterprises is ₹347.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ATVO Enterprises are ₹33.15 and ₹32.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATVO Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATVO Enterprises is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of ATVO Enterprises is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ATVO Enterprises has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 5.76% for the past month, 26.94% over 3 months, 68.71% over 1 year, 152.06% across 3 years, and 76.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ATVO Enterprises are 1,711.05 and 29.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global