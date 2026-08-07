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ATVO Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATVO ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of ATVO Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.51 Closed
0.03₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ATVO Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.51₹33.15
₹32.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹35.00
₹32.51
Open Price
₹33.14
Prev. Close
₹32.50
Volume
21,825

Source: Dion Global

ATVO Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ATVO Enterprises has gained 68.71% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, ATVO Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

ATVO Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ATVO Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.7332.25
1031.4131.93
2031.4331.44
5028.8629.57
1002626.83
20021.2523.28

Source: Dion Global

ATVO Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ATVO Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.79%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ATVO Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTATVO Enterprises - Submission Of Clippings Of Newspaper Publication Regarding Opening Of Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of T
Jul 17, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTATVO Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTATVO Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Alongwith Lim
Jul 13, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTATVO Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 13, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTATVO Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About ATVO Enterprises

ATVO Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1995PLC072122 and registration number is 019777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Gattani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Chitra Naraniwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arpit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Gattani
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Shorya Gattani
    Additional Executive Director

FAQs on ATVO Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of ATVO Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATVO Enterprises is ₹32.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ATVO Enterprises?

The ATVO Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ATVO Enterprises?

The market cap of ATVO Enterprises is ₹347.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ATVO Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ATVO Enterprises are ₹33.15 and ₹32.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ATVO Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATVO Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATVO Enterprises is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of ATVO Enterprises is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ATVO Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The ATVO Enterprises has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 5.76% for the past month, 26.94% over 3 months, 68.71% over 1 year, 152.06% across 3 years, and 76.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ATVO Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ATVO Enterprises are 1,711.05 and 29.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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