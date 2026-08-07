What is the share price of ATVO Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ATVO Enterprises is ₹32.51 as on .

What kind of stock is ATVO Enterprises? The ATVO Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ATVO Enterprises? The market cap of ATVO Enterprises is ₹347.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ATVO Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of ATVO Enterprises are ₹33.15 and ₹32.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ATVO Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ATVO Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ATVO Enterprises is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of ATVO Enterprises is ₹12.00 as on .

How has the ATVO Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The ATVO Enterprises has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 5.76% for the past month, 26.94% over 3 months, 68.71% over 1 year, 152.06% across 3 years, and 76.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ATVO Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ATVO Enterprises are 1,711.05 and 29.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global