T T LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | NSE
₹99.95 Closed
0.810.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
T T Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.05₹102.00
₹99.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.80₹110.00
₹99.95
Open Price
₹100.80
Prev. Close
₹99.15
Volume
27,103

T T Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1101.57
  • R2103.13
  • R3104.27
  • Pivot
    100.43
  • S198.87
  • S297.73
  • S396.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.597.11
  • 1085.4293.33
  • 2086.8488.8
  • 5087.7683.01
  • 10082.3280.28
  • 20095.3480.37

T T Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.7123.6237.6730.2316.09189.7127.98
4.853.6318.3420.97-4.14206.8136.06
-1.21-11.530.5511.69-21.5436.28-30.24
-1.522.693.1122.83-26.03619.07188.93
-1.9820.6339.9254.4515.28136.5951.31
-4.9350.0036.3643.6213.45462.50164.71

T T Ltd. Share Holdings

T T Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About T T Ltd.

T T Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1978PLC009241 and registration number is 009241. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 395.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Rikhab C Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Vijay Bothra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Gulgulia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mahnot
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Amit Dugar
    Independent Director

FAQs on T T Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of T T Ltd.?

The market cap of T T Ltd. is ₹214.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of T T Ltd.?

P/E ratio of T T Ltd. is -16.76 and PB ratio of T T Ltd. is 3.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of T T Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T T Ltd. is ₹99.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of T T Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T T Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T T Ltd. is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of T T Ltd. is ₹64.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

