What is the share price of T T? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T T is ₹5.80 as on .

What kind of stock is T T? The T T is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of T T? The market cap of T T is ₹149.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of T T? Today’s highest and lowest price of T T are ₹7.25 and ₹5.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of T T? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T T stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T T is ₹12.63 and 52-week low of T T is ₹5.72 as on .

How has the T T performed historically in terms of returns? The T T has shown returns of -7.5% over the past day, -12.78% for the past month, -22.25% over 3 months, -52.46% over 1 year, -9.2% across 3 years, and -5.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of T T? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of T T are 288.56 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global