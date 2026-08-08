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T T Share Price

NSE
BSE

T T

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of T T along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.80 Closed
-7.50₹ -0.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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T T Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.72₹7.25
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.72₹12.63
₹5.80
Open Price
₹7.25
Prev. Close
₹6.27
Volume
89,861

Source: Dion Global

T T Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, T T has declined 52.46% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, T T has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

T T Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

T T Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.296.35
106.316.36
206.476.45
506.846.82
1007.617.4
2008.318.38

Source: Dion Global

T T Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, T T saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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T T Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTT T - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTT T - Intimation In Continuation Of Our Earlier Intimations Dated June 16, 2026 Regarding Forfeture Of 8,00,000 Convertible W
Aug 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTT T - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTT T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTT T - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About T T

T T Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1978PLC009241 and registration number is 009241. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Rikhab Chand Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Jain
    Vice Chairperson & Jt.Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mahnot
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Hardik Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Puneet Bothra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Gulgulia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Dugar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brijmohan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on T T Share Price

What is the share price of T T?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T T is ₹5.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is T T?

The T T is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of T T?

The market cap of T T is ₹149.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of T T?

Today’s highest and lowest price of T T are ₹7.25 and ₹5.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of T T?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T T stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T T is ₹12.63 and 52-week low of T T is ₹5.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the T T performed historically in terms of returns?

The T T has shown returns of -7.5% over the past day, -12.78% for the past month, -22.25% over 3 months, -52.46% over 1 year, -9.2% across 3 years, and -5.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of T T?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of T T are 288.56 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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