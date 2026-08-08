Here's the live share price of T T along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, T T has declined 52.46% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, T T has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.29
|6.35
|10
|6.31
|6.36
|20
|6.47
|6.45
|50
|6.84
|6.82
|100
|7.61
|7.4
|200
|8.31
|8.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, T T saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|T T - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|T T - Intimation In Continuation Of Our Earlier Intimations Dated June 16, 2026 Regarding Forfeture Of 8,00,000 Convertible W
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|T T - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|T T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|T T - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
Source: Dion Global
T T Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL1978PLC009241 and registration number is 009241. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T T is ₹5.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The T T is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of T T is ₹149.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of T T are ₹7.25 and ₹5.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T T stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T T is ₹12.63 and 52-week low of T T is ₹5.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The T T has shown returns of -7.5% over the past day, -12.78% for the past month, -22.25% over 3 months, -52.46% over 1 year, -9.2% across 3 years, and -5.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of T T are 288.56 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global