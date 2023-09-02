What is the Market Cap of Virat Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Virat Industries Ltd. is ₹107.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virat Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Virat Industries Ltd. is 51.65 and PB ratio of Virat Industries Ltd. is 4.29 as on .

What is the share price of Virat Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Industries Ltd. is ₹218.00 as on .