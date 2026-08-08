Here's the live share price of Virat Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-0.54
|-31.44
|-6.65
|-40.06
|16.67
|50.1
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|5.5
|-4.53
|-15.66
|-22.27
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|1.35
|7.88
|8.74
|-19.13
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|14.89
|64.63
|53.54
|8.09
|-6.25
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-5.52
|-22.61
|7.21
|12.82
|76.68
|27.7
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|7.9
|22.03
|73.85
|66.63
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-8.76
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|2.86
|48.48
|28.85
|96.56
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-10.91
|-25.93
|-36.68
|-50.72
|-9.2
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.69
|-17.53
|-22.45
|-34.08
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-2.18
|-18.15
|-17.94
|-31.01
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|1.69
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.24
|-17.6
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.7
|-24.77
|70.82
|64.3
|York Exports
|15.89
|18.71
|12.82
|13.75
|4.92
|17.9
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.6
|31.01
|11.18
|25.19
|-7.14
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-3.13
|-0.64
|-55.97
|-70.92
|-56.3
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virat Industries has declined 40.06% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.27%), Rupa & Company (-19.13%), Nahar Spinning Mills (53.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Virat Industries has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|333.64
|344.92
|10
|324.83
|339.04
|20
|339.06
|344.19
|50
|388.94
|375.96
|100
|414.34
|408.43
|200
|469.24
|441.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Virat Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Outcome Of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Update on board meeting
|Aug 02, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Virat Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Virat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1990PLC014514 and registration number is 014514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Industries is ₹365.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virat Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Virat Industries is ₹530.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Industries are ₹370.00 and ₹351.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Industries is ₹883.20 and 52-week low of Virat Industries is ₹293.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virat Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, -1.35% for the past month, -29.13% over 3 months, -38.3% over 1 year, 16.67% across 3 years, and 50.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Industries are 107.35 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global