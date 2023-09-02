Follow Us

VIRAT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹218.00 Closed
-0.34-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Virat Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹206.00₹218.70
₹218.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.50₹282.60
₹218.00
Open Price
₹215.20
Prev. Close
₹218.75
Volume
27,401

Virat Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1222.47
  • R2226.93
  • R3235.17
  • Pivot
    214.23
  • S1209.77
  • S2201.53
  • S3197.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5247.81220.4
  • 10244.23221.81
  • 20240.85221.66
  • 50237.45221.03
  • 100220.72221.95
  • 200180.69219.09

Virat Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Virat Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Virat Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Virat Industries Ltd.

Virat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1990PLC014514 and registration number is 014514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adi F Madan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ayesha K Dady Burjor
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajit P Walwaikar
    Director
  • Mr. Harish H Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Kaizad R Dady Burjor
    Director
  • Mr. Pheroze A Dhanbhoora
    Director

FAQs on Virat Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Virat Industries Ltd. is ₹107.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virat Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Virat Industries Ltd. is 51.65 and PB ratio of Virat Industries Ltd. is 4.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Virat Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Industries Ltd. is ₹218.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virat Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Industries Ltd. is ₹282.60 and 52-week low of Virat Industries Ltd. is ₹177.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

