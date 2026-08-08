What is the share price of Virat Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Industries is ₹365.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Virat Industries? The Virat Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Industries? The market cap of Virat Industries is ₹530.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Virat Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Industries are ₹370.00 and ₹351.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virat Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Industries is ₹883.20 and 52-week low of Virat Industries is ₹293.15 as on .

How has the Virat Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Virat Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, -1.35% for the past month, -29.13% over 3 months, -38.3% over 1 year, 16.67% across 3 years, and 50.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virat Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Industries are 107.35 and 4.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global