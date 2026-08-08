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Virat Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRAT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Virat Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹365.00 Closed
2.03₹ 7.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Virat Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹351.00₹370.00
₹365.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹293.15₹883.20
₹365.00
Open Price
₹355.00
Prev. Close
₹357.75
Volume
7,349

Source: Dion Global

Virat Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virat Industries		7.62-0.54-31.44-6.65-40.0616.6750.1
Dollar Industries		5.225.5-4.53-15.66-22.27-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.581.357.888.74-19.13-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4814.8964.6353.548.09-6.25
Suditi Industries		-2.09-5.52-22.617.2112.8276.6827.7
ATVO Enterprises		1.447.922.0373.8566.63152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-8.76-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.852.8648.4828.8596.56120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-10.91-25.93-36.68-50.72-9.2-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.69-17.53-22.45-34.08-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-2.18-18.15-17.94-31.0128.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.171.69-12.96-20.66-41.24-17.6-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.7-24.7770.8264.3
York Exports		15.8918.7112.8213.754.9217.939.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.631.0111.1825.19-7.14-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-3.13-0.64-55.97-70.92-56.3-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virat Industries has declined 40.06% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.27%), Rupa & Company (-19.13%), Nahar Spinning Mills (53.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Virat Industries has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Virat Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Virat Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5333.64344.92
10324.83339.04
20339.06344.19
50388.94375.96
100414.34408.43
200469.24441.63

Source: Dion Global

Virat Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Virat Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Virat Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTVirat Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTVirat Industries - Outcome Of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTVirat Industries - Update on board meeting
Aug 02, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTVirat Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Jul 16, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTVirat Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Virat Industries

Virat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1990PLC014514 and registration number is 014514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adi F Madan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavook Tripathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Namrata Dudaney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Madhav Sane
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Supriya Anil Shete
    Director
  • Mr. Vilas Sheshagiri Potdar
    Director
  • Ms. Neha Govind Tikam
    Director

FAQs on Virat Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Virat Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Industries is ₹365.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Virat Industries?

The Virat Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Industries?

The market cap of Virat Industries is ₹530.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Virat Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Industries are ₹370.00 and ₹351.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virat Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Industries is ₹883.20 and 52-week low of Virat Industries is ₹293.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Virat Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Virat Industries has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, -1.35% for the past month, -29.13% over 3 months, -38.3% over 1 year, 16.67% across 3 years, and 50.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virat Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Industries are 107.35 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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