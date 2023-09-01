Follow Us

SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.72 Closed
0.060.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suditi Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.75₹16.90
₹16.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.56₹35.70
₹16.72
Open Price
₹16.90
Prev. Close
₹16.71
Volume
3,598

Suditi Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.16
  • R217.61
  • R318.31
  • Pivot
    16.46
  • S116.01
  • S215.31
  • S314.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.6215.98
  • 1030.4815.47
  • 2030.8315.14
  • 5031.4515.49
  • 10032.3216.87
  • 20034.5119.84

Suditi Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Suditi Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Suditi Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suditi Industries Ltd.

Suditi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19101MH1991PLC063245 and registration number is 063245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Gangwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sanjula Sanghai
    Director
  • Mr. Rajagopal Raja Chinraj
    Whole Time Executive Director & CEO

FAQs on Suditi Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suditi Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹44.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd. is -3.66 and PB ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suditi Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹16.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suditi Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suditi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹13.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

