Here's the live share price of Suditi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-5.52
|-22.61
|7.21
|12.82
|76.68
|27.7
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|5.5
|-4.53
|-15.66
|-22.27
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|1.35
|7.88
|8.74
|-19.13
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|14.89
|64.63
|53.54
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-0.54
|-31.44
|-6.65
|-40.06
|16.67
|50.1
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|7.9
|22.03
|73.85
|66.63
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-8.76
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|2.86
|48.48
|28.85
|96.56
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-10.91
|-25.93
|-36.68
|-50.72
|-9.2
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.69
|-17.53
|-22.45
|-34.08
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-2.18
|-18.15
|-17.94
|-31.01
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|1.69
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.24
|-17.6
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.7
|-24.77
|70.82
|64.3
|York Exports
|15.89
|18.71
|12.82
|13.75
|4.92
|17.9
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.6
|31.01
|11.18
|25.19
|-7.14
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-3.13
|-0.64
|-55.97
|-70.92
|-56.3
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suditi Industries has gained 12.82% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.27%), Rupa & Company (-19.13%), Nahar Spinning Mills (53.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Suditi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.2
|79.43
|10
|80.78
|80.01
|20
|81.29
|80.88
|50
|84.86
|83.38
|100
|86.85
|83.22
|200
|76.65
|77.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suditi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Suditi Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Suditi Industries - Results Financial For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Suditi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results With Limited Review Re
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Suditi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone As Well As Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results F
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Suditi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Suditi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19101MH1991PLC063245 and registration number is 063245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suditi Industries is ₹77.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suditi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suditi Industries is ₹384.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suditi Industries are ₹79.00 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suditi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suditi Industries is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Suditi Industries is ₹52.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suditi Industries has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -6.69% for the past month, -23.79% over 3 months, 9.67% over 1 year, 76.68% across 3 years, and 27.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suditi Industries are 38.27 and 5.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global