Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.50
|10.07
|0
|-6.23
|-49.66
|-2.25
|-58.10
|5.23
|3.70
|18.17
|21.39
|-4.06
|207.56
|36.03
|-1.21
|-11.61
|0.47
|11.56
|-21.64
|36.41
|-30.46
|-1.14
|3.36
|3.80
|23.02
|-25.88
|622.58
|189.57
|6.48
|24.81
|38.57
|30.60
|16.81
|191.61
|28.63
|-2.41
|20.38
|39.00
|53.66
|15.89
|128.46
|50.98
|-0.69
|-7.12
|13.99
|-25.44
|90.64
|349.66
|520.95
|-3.96
|0
|3.59
|-6.92
|-8.06
|667.61
|89.90
|-4.78
|51.12
|36.77
|45.28
|13.78
|450.41
|161.39
|3.00
|19.56
|18.39
|27.55
|4.17
|524.24
|258.26
|7.33
|1.43
|-0.39
|55.53
|67.45
|155.40
|33.40
|9.09
|14.29
|9.09
|0
|-14.29
|20.00
|26.32
|1.44
|-0.47
|11.05
|11.05
|-5.38
|539.39
|1,010.53
|-9.44
|-35.43
|-47.97
|29.22
|17.81
|17.81
|17.81
|-0.32
|34.60
|46.38
|15.09
|29.21
|187.36
|240.65
|19.98
|43.98
|15.18
|-14.10
|94.62
|153.40
|10.17
|10.34
|12.30
|55.86
|56.65
|28.91
|255.40
|348.75
|12.07
|21.48
|27.02
|17.92
|-15.22
|28.83
|46.56
|0
|4.33
|15.02
|26.76
|42.90
|331.26
|259.39
|4.32
|-3.50
|-2.28
|24.60
|10.41
|-47.70
|-29.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suditi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19101MH1991PLC063245 and registration number is 063245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹44.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd. is -3.66 and PB ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹16.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suditi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹35.70 and 52-week low of Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹13.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.