What is the share price of Suditi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suditi Industries is ₹77.43 as on .

What kind of stock is Suditi Industries? The Suditi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suditi Industries? The market cap of Suditi Industries is ₹384.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suditi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suditi Industries are ₹79.00 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suditi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suditi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suditi Industries is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Suditi Industries is ₹52.00 as on .

How has the Suditi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Suditi Industries has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -6.69% for the past month, -23.79% over 3 months, 9.67% over 1 year, 76.68% across 3 years, and 27.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suditi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suditi Industries are 38.27 and 5.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global