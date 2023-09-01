What is the Market Cap of Suditi Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹44.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd. is -3.66 and PB ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd. is 1.82 as on .

What is the share price of Suditi Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suditi Industries Ltd. is ₹16.72 as on .