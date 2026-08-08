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Suditi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUDITI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Suditi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.43 Closed
-1.99₹ -1.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suditi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹79.00
₹77.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹108.00
₹77.43
Open Price
₹79.00
Prev. Close
₹79.00
Volume
31,134

Source: Dion Global

Suditi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suditi Industries		-2.09-5.52-22.617.2112.8276.6827.7
Dollar Industries		5.225.5-4.53-15.66-22.27-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.581.357.888.74-19.13-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4814.8964.6353.548.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-0.54-31.44-6.65-40.0616.6750.1
ATVO Enterprises		1.447.922.0373.8566.63152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-8.76-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.852.8648.4828.8596.56120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-10.91-25.93-36.68-50.72-9.2-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.69-17.53-22.45-34.08-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-2.18-18.15-17.94-31.0128.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.171.69-12.96-20.66-41.24-17.6-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.7-24.7770.8264.3
York Exports		15.8918.7112.8213.754.9217.939.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.631.0111.1825.19-7.14-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-3.13-0.64-55.97-70.92-56.3-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suditi Industries has gained 12.82% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.27%), Rupa & Company (-19.13%), Nahar Spinning Mills (53.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Suditi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Suditi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suditi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.279.43
1080.7880.01
2081.2980.88
5084.8683.38
10086.8583.22
20076.6577.63

Source: Dion Global

Suditi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suditi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suditi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTSuditi Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 30, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTSuditi Industries - Results Financial For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSuditi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results With Limited Review Re
Jul 24, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTSuditi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone As Well As Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results F
Jul 10, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTSuditi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Suditi Industries

Suditi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19101MH1991PLC063245 and registration number is 063245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajagopal Raja Chinraj
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Krina Gaurav Gala
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gangwal
    Director

FAQs on Suditi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Suditi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suditi Industries is ₹77.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suditi Industries?

The Suditi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suditi Industries?

The market cap of Suditi Industries is ₹384.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suditi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suditi Industries are ₹79.00 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suditi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suditi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suditi Industries is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Suditi Industries is ₹52.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suditi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suditi Industries has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -6.69% for the past month, -23.79% over 3 months, 9.67% over 1 year, 76.68% across 3 years, and 27.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suditi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suditi Industries are 38.27 and 5.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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