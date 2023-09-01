Follow Us

SUPER FINE KNITTERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.67 Closed
19.982.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Super Fine Knitters Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.59₹12.67
₹12.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.51₹15.40
₹12.67
Open Price
₹12.59
Prev. Close
₹10.56
Volume
40,000

Super Fine Knitters Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.7
  • R212.72
  • R312.78
  • Pivot
    12.64
  • S112.62
  • S212.56
  • S312.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5810.29
  • 108.0410.71
  • 207.9611.17
  • 506.7510.54
  • 1006.749.35
  • 2006.428.82

Super Fine Knitters Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Super Fine Knitters Ltd. Share Holdings

Super Fine Knitters Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Super Fine Knitters Ltd.

Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101PB1998PLC021814 and registration number is 021814. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Lakra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gita Lakra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Lakra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohit Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandan Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Super Fine Knitters Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Super Fine Knitters Ltd.?

The market cap of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is ₹15.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Fine Knitters Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is 0.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Super Fine Knitters Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is ₹12.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Fine Knitters Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Fine Knitters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is ₹15.40 and 52-week low of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is ₹6.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

