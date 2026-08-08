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Super Fine Knitters Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPER FINE KNITTERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Super Fine Knitters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.20 Closed
1.36₹ 0.15
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Super Fine Knitters Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.20₹11.30
₹11.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.85₹11.50
₹11.20
Open Price
₹11.30
Prev. Close
₹11.05
Volume
30,000

Source: Dion Global

Super Fine Knitters Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Super Fine Knitters has gained 2.75% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Fine Knitters has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Super Fine Knitters Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Super Fine Knitters Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.0510.73
109.2910.09
208.559.6
509.819.97
10011.4310.56
20010.6110.47

Source: Dion Global

Super Fine Knitters Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Super Fine Knitters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Super Fine Knitters Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 04:21 AM IST ISTSuper Fine Knitters - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTSuper Fine Knitters - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 29, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTSuper Fine Knitters - Results For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2026
May 22, 2026, 05:27 AM IST ISTSuper Fine Knitters - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31 March 2026.
May 01, 2026, 03:34 AM IST ISTSuper Fine Knitters - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Super Fine Knitters

Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101PB1998PLC021814 and registration number is 021814. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Lakra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gita Lakra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Lakra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ambika Jindal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Super Fine Knitters Share Price

What is the share price of Super Fine Knitters?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Fine Knitters is ₹11.20 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Super Fine Knitters?

The Super Fine Knitters is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Fine Knitters?

The market cap of Super Fine Knitters is ₹13.88 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Fine Knitters?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Fine Knitters are ₹11.30 and ₹11.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Fine Knitters?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Fine Knitters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Fine Knitters is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Super Fine Knitters is ₹6.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Super Fine Knitters performed historically in terms of returns?

The Super Fine Knitters has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 55.77% for the past month, 55.77% over 3 months, 2.75% over 1 year, 8.37% across 3 years, and 3.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Fine Knitters?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Fine Knitters are 15.14 and 0.55 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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