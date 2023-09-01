Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|19.98
|43.98
|15.18
|-14.10
|94.62
|153.40
|10.17
|5.23
|3.70
|18.17
|21.39
|-4.06
|207.56
|36.03
|-1.21
|-11.61
|0.47
|11.56
|-21.64
|36.41
|-30.46
|-1.14
|3.36
|3.80
|23.02
|-25.88
|622.58
|189.57
|6.48
|24.81
|38.57
|30.60
|16.81
|191.61
|28.63
|-2.41
|20.38
|39.00
|53.66
|15.89
|128.46
|50.98
|-0.69
|-7.12
|13.99
|-25.44
|90.64
|349.66
|520.95
|-3.96
|0
|3.59
|-6.92
|-8.06
|667.61
|89.90
|-4.78
|51.12
|36.77
|45.28
|13.78
|450.41
|161.39
|3.00
|19.56
|18.39
|27.55
|4.17
|524.24
|258.26
|4.50
|10.07
|0
|-6.23
|-49.66
|-2.25
|-58.10
|7.33
|1.43
|-0.39
|55.53
|67.45
|155.40
|33.40
|9.09
|14.29
|9.09
|0
|-14.29
|20.00
|26.32
|1.44
|-0.47
|11.05
|11.05
|-5.38
|539.39
|1,010.53
|-9.44
|-35.43
|-47.97
|29.22
|17.81
|17.81
|17.81
|-0.32
|34.60
|46.38
|15.09
|29.21
|187.36
|240.65
|10.34
|12.30
|55.86
|56.65
|28.91
|255.40
|348.75
|12.07
|21.48
|27.02
|17.92
|-15.22
|28.83
|46.56
|0
|4.33
|15.02
|26.76
|42.90
|331.26
|259.39
|4.32
|-3.50
|-2.28
|24.60
|10.41
|-47.70
|-29.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101PB1998PLC021814 and registration number is 021814. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is ₹15.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is 0.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is ₹12.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Fine Knitters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is ₹15.40 and 52-week low of Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is ₹6.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.