Here's the live share price of Super Fine Knitters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Super Fine Knitters has gained 2.75% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Fine Knitters has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.05
|10.73
|10
|9.29
|10.09
|20
|8.55
|9.6
|50
|9.81
|9.97
|100
|11.43
|10.56
|200
|10.61
|10.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Super Fine Knitters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:21 AM IST IST
|Super Fine Knitters - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Super Fine Knitters - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Super Fine Knitters - Results For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2026
|May 22, 2026, 05:27 AM IST IST
|Super Fine Knitters - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31 March 2026.
|May 01, 2026, 03:34 AM IST IST
|Super Fine Knitters - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Super Fine Knitters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101PB1998PLC021814 and registration number is 021814. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Fine Knitters is ₹11.20 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Super Fine Knitters is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Super Fine Knitters is ₹13.88 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Fine Knitters are ₹11.30 and ₹11.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Fine Knitters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Fine Knitters is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Super Fine Knitters is ₹6.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Super Fine Knitters has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 55.77% for the past month, 55.77% over 3 months, 2.75% over 1 year, 8.37% across 3 years, and 3.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Fine Knitters are 15.14 and 0.55 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global