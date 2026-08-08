What is the share price of Super Fine Knitters? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Fine Knitters is ₹11.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Super Fine Knitters? The Super Fine Knitters is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Fine Knitters? The market cap of Super Fine Knitters is ₹13.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Fine Knitters? Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Fine Knitters are ₹11.30 and ₹11.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Fine Knitters? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Fine Knitters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Fine Knitters is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Super Fine Knitters is ₹6.85 as on .

How has the Super Fine Knitters performed historically in terms of returns? The Super Fine Knitters has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 55.77% for the past month, 55.77% over 3 months, 2.75% over 1 year, 8.37% across 3 years, and 3.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Fine Knitters? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Fine Knitters are 15.14 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global