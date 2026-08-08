What is the share price of Nutricircle? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutricircle is ₹265.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Nutricircle? The Nutricircle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nutricircle? The market cap of Nutricircle is ₹265.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nutricircle? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nutricircle are ₹265.55 and ₹265.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nutricircle? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutricircle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutricircle is ₹411.40 and 52-week low of Nutricircle is ₹112.35 as on .

How has the Nutricircle performed historically in terms of returns? The Nutricircle has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, 136.36% over 1 year, 10.59% across 3 years, and 28.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nutricircle? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nutricircle are 888.13 and 45.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global