Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.33
|15.02
|26.76
|42.90
|331.26
|259.39
|5.23
|3.70
|18.17
|21.39
|-4.06
|207.56
|36.03
|-1.21
|-11.61
|0.47
|11.56
|-21.64
|36.41
|-30.46
|-1.14
|3.36
|3.80
|23.02
|-25.88
|622.58
|189.57
|6.48
|24.81
|38.57
|30.60
|16.81
|191.61
|28.63
|-2.41
|20.38
|39.00
|53.66
|15.89
|128.46
|50.98
|-0.69
|-7.12
|13.99
|-25.44
|90.64
|349.66
|520.95
|-3.96
|0
|3.59
|-6.92
|-8.06
|667.61
|89.90
|-4.78
|51.12
|36.77
|45.28
|13.78
|450.41
|161.39
|3.00
|19.56
|18.39
|27.55
|4.17
|524.24
|258.26
|4.50
|10.07
|0
|-6.23
|-49.66
|-2.25
|-58.10
|7.33
|1.43
|-0.39
|55.53
|67.45
|155.40
|33.40
|9.09
|14.29
|9.09
|0
|-14.29
|20.00
|26.32
|1.44
|-0.47
|11.05
|11.05
|-5.38
|539.39
|1,010.53
|-9.44
|-35.43
|-47.97
|29.22
|17.81
|17.81
|17.81
|-0.32
|34.60
|46.38
|15.09
|29.21
|187.36
|240.65
|19.98
|43.98
|15.18
|-14.10
|94.62
|153.40
|10.17
|10.34
|12.30
|55.86
|56.65
|28.91
|255.40
|348.75
|12.07
|21.48
|27.02
|17.92
|-15.22
|28.83
|46.56
|4.32
|-3.50
|-2.28
|24.60
|10.41
|-47.70
|-29.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|13 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nutricircle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1993PLC015901 and registration number is 015901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹5.57 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nutricircle Ltd. is -8.46 and PB ratio of Nutricircle Ltd. is -1.81 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹204.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutricircle Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹206.15 and 52-week low of Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹73.65 as on Aug 28, 2023.