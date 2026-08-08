Here's the live share price of Nutricircle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nutricircle has gained 136.36% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Nutricircle has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|285.11
|277.62
|10
|288.13
|281.63
|20
|280.42
|288.38
|50
|333.08
|300.6
|100
|289.45
|284.41
|200
|238.33
|245.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nutricircle saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Nutricircle - Board Meeting Intimation for MEETING DATED 14/08/2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Nutricircle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Nutricircle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Nutricircle - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Nutricircle - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification For The Year Ended 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Nutricircle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1993PLC015901 and registration number is 015901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutricircle is ₹265.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nutricircle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nutricircle is ₹265.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nutricircle are ₹265.55 and ₹265.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutricircle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutricircle is ₹411.40 and 52-week low of Nutricircle is ₹112.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nutricircle has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, 136.36% over 1 year, 10.59% across 3 years, and 28.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nutricircle are 888.13 and 45.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global