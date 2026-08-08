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Nutricircle Share Price

NSE
BSE

NUTRICIRCLE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Nutricircle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹265.55 Closed
-1.99₹ -5.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nutricircle Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹265.55₹265.55
₹265.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.35₹411.40
₹265.55
Open Price
₹265.55
Prev. Close
₹270.95
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Nutricircle Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nutricircle has gained 136.36% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Nutricircle has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Nutricircle Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nutricircle Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5285.11277.62
10288.13281.63
20280.42288.38
50333.08300.6
100289.45284.41
200238.33245.04

Source: Dion Global

Nutricircle Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nutricircle saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nutricircle Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTNutricircle - Board Meeting Intimation for MEETING DATED 14/08/2026
Jul 25, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTNutricircle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 18, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTNutricircle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 11, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTNutricircle - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTNutricircle - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification For The Year Ended 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nutricircle

Nutricircle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1993PLC015901 and registration number is 015901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Mohanlal Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandra Sheker Jadhav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sanghamitra Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sushama Anuj Yadav
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Nitin Arva Oza
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nutricircle Share Price

What is the share price of Nutricircle?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutricircle is ₹265.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nutricircle?

The Nutricircle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nutricircle?

The market cap of Nutricircle is ₹265.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nutricircle?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nutricircle are ₹265.55 and ₹265.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nutricircle?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutricircle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutricircle is ₹411.40 and 52-week low of Nutricircle is ₹112.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nutricircle performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nutricircle has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, 136.36% over 1 year, 10.59% across 3 years, and 28.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nutricircle?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nutricircle are 888.13 and 45.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nutricircle News

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