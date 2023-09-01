Follow Us

NUTRICIRCLE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹204.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nutricircle Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹204.50₹204.95
₹204.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.65₹206.15
₹204.85
Open Price
₹204.95
Prev. Close
₹204.85
Volume
0

Nutricircle Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1205.03
  • R2205.22
  • R3205.48
  • Pivot
    204.77
  • S1204.58
  • S2204.32
  • S3204.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.91201.85
  • 1079.31196.33
  • 2094.21185.2
  • 5090.57157.71
  • 10073.45130.15
  • 20064.49101.43

Nutricircle Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Nutricircle Ltd. Share Holdings

Nutricircle Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
13 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nutricircle Ltd.

Nutricircle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1993PLC015901 and registration number is 015901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh M Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yezdi Jal Batliwala
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Pankaj Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Mohita Gupta
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Nutricircle Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nutricircle Ltd.?

The market cap of Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹5.57 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nutricircle Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nutricircle Ltd. is -8.46 and PB ratio of Nutricircle Ltd. is -1.81 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Nutricircle Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹204.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nutricircle Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nutricircle Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹206.15 and 52-week low of Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹73.65 as on Aug 28, 2023.

