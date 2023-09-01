What is the Market Cap of Nutricircle Ltd.? The market cap of Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹5.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nutricircle Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nutricircle Ltd. is -8.46 and PB ratio of Nutricircle Ltd. is -1.81 as on .

What is the share price of Nutricircle Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nutricircle Ltd. is ₹204.85 as on .