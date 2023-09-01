Follow Us

AMIT INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.62 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amit International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.62₹3.62
₹3.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.90₹5.39
₹3.62
Open Price
₹3.62
Prev. Close
₹3.62
Volume
3,888

Amit International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.62
  • R23.62
  • R33.62
  • Pivot
    3.62
  • S13.62
  • S23.62
  • S33.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.723.42
  • 104.733.25
  • 204.813.1
  • 504.643
  • 1005.133.05
  • 2005.673.34

Amit International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Amit International Ltd. Share Holdings

Amit International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Amit International Ltd.

Amit International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1994PLC076660 and registration number is 076660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kirti J Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh N Vaghani
    Director
  • Ms. Rupa R Zaveri
    Director

FAQs on Amit International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amit International Ltd.?

The market cap of Amit International Ltd. is ₹6.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amit International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amit International Ltd. is 45.82 and PB ratio of Amit International Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amit International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amit International Ltd. is ₹3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amit International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amit International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amit International Ltd. is ₹5.39 and 52-week low of Amit International Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

