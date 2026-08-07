Here's the live share price of Amit International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amit International has declined 11.67% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Amit International has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.54
|2.58
|10
|2.63
|2.68
|20
|2.93
|2.88
|50
|3.32
|3.22
|100
|3.62
|3.48
|200
|3.77
|3.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amit International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.50%, and public shareholding unchanged at 82.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Amit International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August , 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Amit International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Amit International - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jun 14, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Amit International - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|May 30, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|Amit International - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
Source: Dion Global
Amit International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1994PLC076660 and registration number is 076660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amit International is ₹2.65 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Amit International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amit International is ₹5.02 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amit International are ₹2.69 and ₹2.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amit International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amit International is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Amit International is ₹2.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Amit International has shown returns of 3.11% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, -16.14% over 3 months, -11.67% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amit International are -33.12 and 0.26 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global