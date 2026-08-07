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Amit International Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMIT INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Amit International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.65 Closed
3.11₹ 0.08
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amit International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.50₹2.69
₹2.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.33₹4.76
₹2.65
Open Price
₹2.59
Prev. Close
₹2.57
Volume
7,685

Source: Dion Global

Amit International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amit International has declined 11.67% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Amit International has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Amit International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amit International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.542.58
102.632.68
202.932.88
503.323.22
1003.623.48
2003.773.69

Source: Dion Global

Amit International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amit International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.50%, and public shareholding unchanged at 82.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amit International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTAmit International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August , 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTAmit International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTAmit International - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jun 14, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTAmit International - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
May 30, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTAmit International - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)

Source: Dion Global

About Amit International

Amit International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1994PLC076660 and registration number is 076660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kirti Jethala Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Somnath Vaijnath Kumbhar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Ganatra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amit International Share Price

What is the share price of Amit International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amit International is ₹2.65 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amit International?

The Amit International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amit International?

The market cap of Amit International is ₹5.02 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amit International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amit International are ₹2.69 and ₹2.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amit International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amit International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amit International is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Amit International is ₹2.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Amit International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amit International has shown returns of 3.11% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, -16.14% over 3 months, -11.67% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amit International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amit International are -33.12 and 0.26 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Amit International News

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