What is the share price of Amit International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amit International is ₹2.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Amit International? The Amit International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amit International? The market cap of Amit International is ₹5.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amit International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amit International are ₹2.69 and ₹2.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amit International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amit International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amit International is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Amit International is ₹2.33 as on .

How has the Amit International performed historically in terms of returns? The Amit International has shown returns of 3.11% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, -16.14% over 3 months, -11.67% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amit International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amit International are -33.12 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global