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SRU Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRU STEELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of SRU Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.55 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SRU Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.49₹1.57
₹1.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.31₹6.09
₹1.55
Open Price
₹1.57
Prev. Close
₹1.55
Volume
54,555

Source: Dion Global

SRU Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SRU Steels has declined 71.19% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SRU Steels has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

SRU Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SRU Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.511.53
101.511.53
201.551.57
501.771.68
1001.661.97
2002.922.78

Source: Dion Global

SRU Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SRU Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SRU Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTSRU Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTSRU Steels - Clarification On Price Movement Of Equity Shares - Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR
Jun 06, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTSRU Steels - Clarification sought from SRU Steels Ltd
Jun 05, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSRU Steels - Intimation Of Cancellation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 05Th June, 2026
Jun 02, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTSRU Steels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About SRU Steels

SRU Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300DL1995PLC107286 and registration number is 107286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Sureshbhai Makvana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kairavi Lalitbhai Vadodariya
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dharmik Atulbhai Rojasara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Rajeshkumar Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Manojbhai Rathod
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on SRU Steels Share Price

What is the share price of SRU Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRU Steels is ₹1.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SRU Steels?

The SRU Steels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRU Steels?

The market cap of SRU Steels is ₹9.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SRU Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SRU Steels are ₹1.57 and ₹1.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRU Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRU Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRU Steels is ₹6.09 and 52-week low of SRU Steels is ₹1.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SRU Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The SRU Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, 1.31% over 3 months, -71.19% over 1 year, -56.3% across 3 years, and -32.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRU Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRU Steels are 5.29 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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