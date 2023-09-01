Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SRU Steels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SRU STEELS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.43 Closed
-1.97-0.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SRU Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.43₹13.43
₹13.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.90₹30.25
₹13.43
Open Price
₹13.43
Prev. Close
₹13.70
Volume
25,054

SRU Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.43
  • R213.43
  • R313.43
  • Pivot
    13.43
  • S113.43
  • S213.43
  • S313.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.2914.27
  • 1011.9715.04
  • 205.9816.44
  • 502.3918.87
  • 1001.218.78
  • 2000.60

SRU Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

SRU Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

SRU Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend & Bonus issue
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SRU Steels Ltd.

SRU Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300DL1995PLC107286 and registration number is 107286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Garg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Apoorv Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Richa Singla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Mahawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Prakash Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on SRU Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SRU Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹16.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SRU Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SRU Steels Ltd. is 21.98 and PB ratio of SRU Steels Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SRU Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹13.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRU Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRU Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹30.25 and 52-week low of SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data