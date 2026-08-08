What is the share price of SRU Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRU Steels is ₹1.55 as on .

What kind of stock is SRU Steels? The SRU Steels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SRU Steels? The market cap of SRU Steels is ₹9.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SRU Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of SRU Steels are ₹1.57 and ₹1.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SRU Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRU Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRU Steels is ₹6.09 and 52-week low of SRU Steels is ₹1.31 as on .

How has the SRU Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The SRU Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, 1.31% over 3 months, -71.19% over 1 year, -56.3% across 3 years, and -32.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SRU Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRU Steels are 5.29 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global