Here's the live share price of SRU Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SRU Steels has declined 71.19% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SRU Steels has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.51
|1.53
|10
|1.51
|1.53
|20
|1.55
|1.57
|50
|1.77
|1.68
|100
|1.66
|1.97
|200
|2.92
|2.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SRU Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|SRU Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|SRU Steels - Clarification On Price Movement Of Equity Shares - Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR
|Jun 06, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|SRU Steels - Clarification sought from SRU Steels Ltd
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|SRU Steels - Intimation Of Cancellation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 05Th June, 2026
|Jun 02, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|SRU Steels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
SRU Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300DL1995PLC107286 and registration number is 107286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRU Steels is ₹1.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SRU Steels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SRU Steels is ₹9.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SRU Steels are ₹1.57 and ₹1.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRU Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRU Steels is ₹6.09 and 52-week low of SRU Steels is ₹1.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SRU Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, 1.31% over 3 months, -71.19% over 1 year, -56.3% across 3 years, and -32.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SRU Steels are 5.29 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global