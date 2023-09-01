What is the Market Cap of SRU Steels Ltd.? The market cap of SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹16.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SRU Steels Ltd.? P/E ratio of SRU Steels Ltd. is 21.98 and PB ratio of SRU Steels Ltd. is 1.21 as on .

What is the share price of SRU Steels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹13.43 as on .