Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.44
|-35.43
|-47.97
|29.22
|17.81
|17.81
|17.81
|5.23
|3.70
|18.17
|21.39
|-4.06
|207.56
|36.03
|-1.21
|-11.61
|0.47
|11.56
|-21.64
|36.41
|-30.46
|-1.14
|3.36
|3.80
|23.02
|-25.88
|622.58
|189.57
|6.48
|24.81
|38.57
|30.60
|16.81
|191.61
|28.63
|-2.41
|20.38
|39.00
|53.66
|15.89
|128.46
|50.98
|-0.69
|-7.12
|13.99
|-25.44
|90.64
|349.66
|520.95
|-3.96
|0
|3.59
|-6.92
|-8.06
|667.61
|89.90
|-4.78
|51.12
|36.77
|45.28
|13.78
|450.41
|161.39
|3.00
|19.56
|18.39
|27.55
|4.17
|524.24
|258.26
|4.50
|10.07
|0
|-6.23
|-49.66
|-2.25
|-58.10
|7.33
|1.43
|-0.39
|55.53
|67.45
|155.40
|33.40
|9.09
|14.29
|9.09
|0
|-14.29
|20.00
|26.32
|1.44
|-0.47
|11.05
|11.05
|-5.38
|539.39
|1,010.53
|-0.32
|34.60
|46.38
|15.09
|29.21
|187.36
|240.65
|19.98
|43.98
|15.18
|-14.10
|94.62
|153.40
|10.17
|10.34
|12.30
|55.86
|56.65
|28.91
|255.40
|348.75
|12.07
|21.48
|27.02
|17.92
|-15.22
|28.83
|46.56
|0
|4.33
|15.02
|26.76
|42.90
|331.26
|259.39
|4.32
|-3.50
|-2.28
|24.60
|10.41
|-47.70
|-29.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend & Bonus issue
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SRU Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300DL1995PLC107286 and registration number is 107286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹16.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SRU Steels Ltd. is 21.98 and PB ratio of SRU Steels Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹13.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SRU Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹30.25 and 52-week low of SRU Steels Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.