What is the share price of Bhandari Hosiery Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹2.87 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhandari Hosiery Exports? The Bhandari Hosiery Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports? The market cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹95.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhandari Hosiery Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhandari Hosiery Exports are ₹2.90 and ₹2.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhandari Hosiery Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹4.22 and 52-week low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹2.02 as on .

How has the Bhandari Hosiery Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhandari Hosiery Exports has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -15.34% over 3 months, -34.6% over 1 year, -6.46% across 3 years, and 3.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports are 12.30 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global