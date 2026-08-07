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Bhandari Hosiery Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bhandari Hosiery Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.87 Closed
0.70₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhandari Hosiery Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.81₹2.90
₹2.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.02₹4.22
₹2.87
Open Price
₹2.81
Prev. Close
₹2.85
Volume
6,154

Source: Dion Global

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhandari Hosiery Exports has declined 34.60% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhandari Hosiery Exports has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.872.88
102.92.89
202.922.91
503.012.99
1003.023.1
2003.323.38

Source: Dion Global

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhandari Hosiery Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhandari Hosiery Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTBhandari Hosiery - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Jul 11, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTBhandari Hosiery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTBhandari Hosiery - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
May 29, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTBhandari Hosiery - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 29, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTBhandari Hosiery - RESULTS - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Bhandari Hosiery Exports

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1993PLC013930 and registration number is 013930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 280.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Bhandari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Nayar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar Chhabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Alka Gambhir
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Komal Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharon Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhandari Hosiery Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Bhandari Hosiery Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹2.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhandari Hosiery Exports?

The Bhandari Hosiery Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports?

The market cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹95.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhandari Hosiery Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhandari Hosiery Exports are ₹2.90 and ₹2.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhandari Hosiery Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹4.22 and 52-week low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹2.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhandari Hosiery Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhandari Hosiery Exports has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -15.34% over 3 months, -34.6% over 1 year, -6.46% across 3 years, and 3.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports are 12.30 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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