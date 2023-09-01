Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue & A.G.M.
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & Rights issue
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1993PLC013930 and registration number is 013930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is ₹98.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is 15.02 and PB ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is ₹6.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is ₹8.30 and 52-week low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.