Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.75 Closed
-4.93-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.75₹7.00
₹6.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.65₹8.30
₹6.75
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹7.10
Volume
9,95,625

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.92
  • R27.08
  • R37.17
  • Pivot
    6.83
  • S16.67
  • S26.58
  • S36.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.457.16
  • 105.456.75
  • 205.496.13
  • 505.775.44
  • 1005.885.18
  • 2006.955.21

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9350.0036.3643.6213.45462.50164.71
4.853.6318.3420.97-4.14206.8136.06
-1.21-11.530.5511.69-21.5436.28-30.24
-1.522.693.1122.83-26.03619.07188.93
5.7123.6237.6730.2316.09189.7127.98
-1.9820.6339.9254.4515.28136.5951.31

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingRights issue & A.G.M.
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Rights issue
05 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1993PLC013930 and registration number is 013930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Bhandari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Nayar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surinder K Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Geetika Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is ₹98.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is 15.02 and PB ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is ₹6.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is ₹8.30 and 52-week low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

