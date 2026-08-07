Here's the live share price of Bhandari Hosiery Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhandari Hosiery Exports has declined 34.60% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhandari Hosiery Exports has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.87
|2.88
|10
|2.9
|2.89
|20
|2.92
|2.91
|50
|3.01
|2.99
|100
|3.02
|3.1
|200
|3.32
|3.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhandari Hosiery Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|Bhandari Hosiery - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Bhandari Hosiery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Bhandari Hosiery - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|May 29, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Bhandari Hosiery - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Bhandari Hosiery - RESULTS - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1993PLC013930 and registration number is 013930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 280.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹2.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhandari Hosiery Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹95.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhandari Hosiery Exports are ₹2.90 and ₹2.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhandari Hosiery Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹4.22 and 52-week low of Bhandari Hosiery Exports is ₹2.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhandari Hosiery Exports has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -15.34% over 3 months, -34.6% over 1 year, -6.46% across 3 years, and 3.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhandari Hosiery Exports are 12.30 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global