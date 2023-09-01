Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291MH1991PLC063752 and registration number is 063752. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 292.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is ₹140.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is 14.48 and PB ratio of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is ₹52.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is ₹26.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.