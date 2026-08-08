Here's the live share price of Pioneer Embroideries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pioneer Embroideries has declined 41.89% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Pioneer Embroideries has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.7
|24.51
|10
|23.31
|24.1
|20
|23.32
|23.75
|50
|24.09
|24.03
|100
|24.69
|25.15
|200
|27.97
|28.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pioneer Embroideries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.49%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Emb. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BORAD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 14TH AUGUST, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Emb. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Emb. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Emb. - Book Closure
|May 26, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Pioneer Emb. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Source: Dion Global
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291MH1991PLC063752 and registration number is 063752. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Embroideries is ₹23.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pioneer Embroideries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pioneer Embroideries is ₹72.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pioneer Embroideries are ₹24.50 and ₹23.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Embroideries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Embroideries is ₹44.84 and 52-week low of Pioneer Embroideries is ₹19.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pioneer Embroideries has shown returns of -6.0% over the past day, 0.04% for the past month, -12.96% over 3 months, -41.89% over 1 year, -17.6% across 3 years, and -19.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pioneer Embroideries are 118.69 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global