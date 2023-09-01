Follow Us

PIONEER EMBROIDERIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | NSE
₹52.05 Closed
0.290.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.50₹52.40
₹52.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.30₹59.00
₹52.05
Open Price
₹51.90
Prev. Close
₹51.90
Volume
42,856

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.37
  • R252.83
  • R353.27
  • Pivot
    51.93
  • S151.47
  • S251.03
  • S350.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.9351.71
  • 1043.6350.99
  • 2043.4848.54
  • 5044.944.12
  • 10043.4541.3
  • 20048.5840.72

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9820.6339.9254.4515.28136.5951.31
4.853.6318.3420.97-4.14206.8136.06
-1.21-11.530.5511.69-21.5436.28-30.24
-1.522.693.1122.83-26.03619.07188.93
5.7123.6237.6730.2316.09189.7127.98
-4.9350.0036.3643.6213.45462.50164.71

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. Share Holdings

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291MH1991PLC063752 and registration number is 063752. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 292.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Sekhani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Bassi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gangadharan Kandam Rama Panicker
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Joginder Kumar Baweja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalkrishnan Sivaraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushama Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devraj Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.?

The market cap of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is ₹140.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is 14.48 and PB ratio of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is ₹52.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is ₹26.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

