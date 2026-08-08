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Pioneer Embroideries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIONEER EMBROIDERIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Pioneer Embroideries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.50 Closed
-6.00₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pioneer Embroideries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹24.50
₹23.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.55₹44.84
₹23.50
Open Price
₹24.50
Prev. Close
₹25.00
Volume
10,140

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Embroideries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pioneer Embroideries has declined 41.89% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Pioneer Embroideries has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Pioneer Embroideries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Embroideries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.724.51
1023.3124.1
2023.3223.75
5024.0924.03
10024.6925.15
20027.9728.3

Source: Dion Global

Pioneer Embroideries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pioneer Embroideries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.49%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pioneer Embroideries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTPioneer Emb. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BORAD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 14TH AUGUST, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTPioneer Emb. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 16, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTPioneer Emb. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTPioneer Emb. - Book Closure
May 26, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTPioneer Emb. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address

Source: Dion Global

About Pioneer Embroideries

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291MH1991PLC063752 and registration number is 063752. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Sekhani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saurabh Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sekhani
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sushama Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Kathuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pioneer Embroideries Share Price

What is the share price of Pioneer Embroideries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pioneer Embroideries is ₹23.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pioneer Embroideries?

The Pioneer Embroideries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Embroideries?

The market cap of Pioneer Embroideries is ₹72.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pioneer Embroideries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pioneer Embroideries are ₹24.50 and ₹23.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pioneer Embroideries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pioneer Embroideries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pioneer Embroideries is ₹44.84 and 52-week low of Pioneer Embroideries is ₹19.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pioneer Embroideries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pioneer Embroideries has shown returns of -6.0% over the past day, 0.04% for the past month, -12.96% over 3 months, -41.89% over 1 year, -17.6% across 3 years, and -19.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pioneer Embroideries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pioneer Embroideries are 118.69 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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