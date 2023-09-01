Follow Us

RR FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.59 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RR Financial Consultants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.58₹10.59
₹10.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.86₹27.60
₹10.59
Open Price
₹10.58
Prev. Close
₹10.59
Volume
0

RR Financial Consultants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.59
  • R210.6
  • R310.6
  • Pivot
    10.59
  • S110.58
  • S210.58
  • S310.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.9410.07
  • 1020.079.63
  • 2018.269.32
  • 5015.959.31
  • 10011.69.7
  • 20012.2410.51

RR Financial Consultants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0623.860.4735.7773.6147.08-17.20
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

RR Financial Consultants Ltd. Share Holdings

RR Financial Consultants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RR Financial Consultants Ltd.

RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023530 and registration number is 023530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajat Prasad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Singh
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Arun Rana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subash Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on RR Financial Consultants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RR Financial Consultants Ltd.?

The market cap of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is ₹11.71 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RR Financial Consultants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is 882.5 and PB ratio of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is 0.3 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of RR Financial Consultants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is ₹10.59 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Financial Consultants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Financial Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is ₹27.60 and 52-week low of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.86 as on Aug 31, 2023.

