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RR Financial Consultants Share Price

NSE
BSE

RR FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of RR Financial Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.45 Closed
4.17₹ 2.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RR Financial Consultants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.43₹68.48
₹68.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.62₹263.70
₹68.45
Open Price
₹67.03
Prev. Close
₹65.71
Volume
1,133

Source: Dion Global

RR Financial Consultants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RR Financial Consultants		-2.42-28.35-12.90-35.090.3497.2462.18
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RR Financial Consultants has gained 0.34% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, RR Financial Consultants has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

RR Financial Consultants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RR Financial Consultants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.5270.8
1076.8573.54
2080.0476.47
5075.0177.89
10077.8182.91
200114.0187.86

Source: Dion Global

RR Financial Consultants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RR Financial Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RR Financial Consultants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTRR Financial Consult - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 28, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTRR Financial Consult - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Change In Company Secretary And Compliance Officer (Key Manage
Jul 15, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTRR Financial Consult - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTRR Financial Consult - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTRR Financial Consult - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Declaration Of Financial Results For The Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2

Source: Dion Global

About RR Financial Consultants

RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023530 and registration number is 023530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajat Prasad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Singh
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Subash Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on RR Financial Consultants Share Price

What is the share price of RR Financial Consultants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Financial Consultants is ₹68.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RR Financial Consultants?

The RR Financial Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RR Financial Consultants?

The market cap of RR Financial Consultants is ₹75.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RR Financial Consultants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Financial Consultants are ₹68.48 and ₹62.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Financial Consultants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Financial Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Financial Consultants is ₹263.70 and 52-week low of RR Financial Consultants is ₹49.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RR Financial Consultants performed historically in terms of returns?

The RR Financial Consultants has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -28.35% for the past month, -12.9% over 3 months, 0.34% over 1 year, 97.24% across 3 years, and 62.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RR Financial Consultants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Financial Consultants are 10.59 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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