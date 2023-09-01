Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023530 and registration number is 023530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is ₹11.71 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is 882.5 and PB ratio of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is 0.3 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is ₹10.59 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Financial Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is ₹27.60 and 52-week low of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.86 as on Aug 31, 2023.