What is the share price of RR Financial Consultants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Financial Consultants is ₹68.45 as on .

What kind of stock is RR Financial Consultants? The RR Financial Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RR Financial Consultants? The market cap of RR Financial Consultants is ₹75.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RR Financial Consultants? Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Financial Consultants are ₹68.48 and ₹62.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RR Financial Consultants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Financial Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Financial Consultants is ₹263.70 and 52-week low of RR Financial Consultants is ₹49.62 as on .

How has the RR Financial Consultants performed historically in terms of returns? The RR Financial Consultants has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -28.35% for the past month, -12.9% over 3 months, 0.34% over 1 year, 97.24% across 3 years, and 62.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RR Financial Consultants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Financial Consultants are 10.59 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global