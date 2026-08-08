Here's the live share price of RR Financial Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RR Financial Consultants
|-2.42
|-28.35
|-12.90
|-35.09
|0.34
|97.24
|62.18
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RR Financial Consultants has gained 0.34% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, RR Financial Consultants has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.52
|70.8
|10
|76.85
|73.54
|20
|80.04
|76.47
|50
|75.01
|77.89
|100
|77.81
|82.91
|200
|114.01
|87.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RR Financial Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|RR Financial Consult - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|RR Financial Consult - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Change In Company Secretary And Compliance Officer (Key Manage
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|RR Financial Consult - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|RR Financial Consult - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|RR Financial Consult - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Declaration Of Financial Results For The Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2
Source: Dion Global
RR Financial Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023530 and registration number is 023530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RR Financial Consultants is ₹68.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RR Financial Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RR Financial Consultants is ₹75.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RR Financial Consultants are ₹68.48 and ₹62.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RR Financial Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RR Financial Consultants is ₹263.70 and 52-week low of RR Financial Consultants is ₹49.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RR Financial Consultants has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -28.35% for the past month, -12.9% over 3 months, 0.34% over 1 year, 97.24% across 3 years, and 62.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RR Financial Consultants are 10.59 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global