Here's the live share price of Royal Orchid Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Royal Orchid Hotels
|4.01
|-3.04
|-6.18
|-16.93
|-20.04
|2.13
|32.14
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Royal Orchid Hotels has declined 20.04% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Royal Orchid Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|314.8
|314.15
|10
|315.01
|315.15
|20
|319.09
|317.74
|50
|324.61
|323.58
|100
|327.96
|334.7
|200
|368.33
|355.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Royal Orchid Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.91%, FII holding rose to 8.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Royal Orchid Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obl
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Royal Orchid Hotels - Letter To Shareholders For Unclaimed Dividend (Final Dividend 2018-19)
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Royal Orchid Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Royal Orchid Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:37 AM IST IST
|Royal Orchid Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA1986PLC007392 and registration number is 007392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹323.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Royal Orchid Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹886.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal Orchid Hotels are ₹325.00 and ₹310.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Orchid Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹594.10 and 52-week low of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹270.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Royal Orchid Hotels has shown returns of 3.41% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -6.18% over 3 months, -20.04% over 1 year, 2.13% across 3 years, and 32.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels are 27.55 and 3.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.
Source: Dion Global