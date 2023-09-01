What is the Market Cap of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹853.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is 32.89 and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is 3.96 as on .

What is the share price of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹311.35 as on .