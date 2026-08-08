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Royal Orchid Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROYAL ORCHID HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Royal Orchid Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹323.30 Closed
3.41₹ 10.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Royal Orchid Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹310.00₹325.00
₹323.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.00₹594.10
₹323.30
Open Price
₹310.00
Prev. Close
₹312.65
Volume
3,157

Source: Dion Global

Royal Orchid Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Royal Orchid Hotels		4.01-3.04-6.18-16.93-20.042.1332.14
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Royal Orchid Hotels has declined 20.04% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Royal Orchid Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Royal Orchid Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Royal Orchid Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5314.8314.15
10315.01315.15
20319.09317.74
50324.61323.58
100327.96334.7
200368.33355.23

Source: Dion Global

Royal Orchid Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Royal Orchid Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.91%, FII holding rose to 8.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Royal Orchid Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTRoyal Orchid Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obl
Jul 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTRoyal Orchid Hotels - Letter To Shareholders For Unclaimed Dividend (Final Dividend 2018-19)
Jul 21, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTRoyal Orchid Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 09, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTRoyal Orchid Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 03:37 AM IST ISTRoyal Orchid Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Royal Orchid Hotels

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA1986PLC007392 and registration number is 007392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chander K Baljee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Baljee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Baljee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Thakardas Khatri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Royal Orchid Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Royal Orchid Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹323.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Royal Orchid Hotels?

The Royal Orchid Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Orchid Hotels?

The market cap of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹886.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Royal Orchid Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal Orchid Hotels are ₹325.00 and ₹310.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal Orchid Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Orchid Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹594.10 and 52-week low of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹270.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Royal Orchid Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Royal Orchid Hotels has shown returns of 3.41% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -6.18% over 3 months, -20.04% over 1 year, 2.13% across 3 years, and 32.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels are 27.55 and 3.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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