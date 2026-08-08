What is the share price of Royal Orchid Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹323.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Royal Orchid Hotels? The Royal Orchid Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Orchid Hotels? The market cap of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹886.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Royal Orchid Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal Orchid Hotels are ₹325.00 and ₹310.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal Orchid Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Orchid Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹594.10 and 52-week low of Royal Orchid Hotels is ₹270.00 as on .

How has the Royal Orchid Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Royal Orchid Hotels has shown returns of 3.41% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, -6.18% over 3 months, -20.04% over 1 year, 2.13% across 3 years, and 32.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels are 27.55 and 3.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global