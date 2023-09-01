Follow Us

ROYAL ORCHID HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹311.35 Closed
0.521.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹305.55₹314.75
₹311.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹206.40₹385.00
₹311.35
Open Price
₹310.00
Prev. Close
₹309.75
Volume
60,127

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1315.38
  • R2319.67
  • R3324.58
  • Pivot
    310.47
  • S1306.18
  • S2301.27
  • S3296.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5276.42303.08
  • 10275.38300.94
  • 20277.21305.83
  • 50253.09316.1
  • 100199.65313.23
  • 200156.4290.44

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Investor Presentation
    Royal Orchid Hotels Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:58 PM

About Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA1986PLC007392 and registration number is 007392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chander K Baljee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sikka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Baljee
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Lilian Jessie Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Pramanik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Chandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Leena S Pirgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹853.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is 32.89 and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is 3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹311.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹385.00 and 52-week low of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹206.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

