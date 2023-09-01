Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA1986PLC007392 and registration number is 007392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹853.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is 32.89 and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is 3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹311.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹385.00 and 52-week low of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. is ₹206.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.