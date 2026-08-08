What is the share price of Rodium Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rodium Realty is ₹161.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Rodium Realty? The Rodium Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rodium Realty? The market cap of Rodium Realty is ₹52.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rodium Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rodium Realty are ₹164.95 and ₹161.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rodium Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rodium Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rodium Realty is ₹224.80 and 52-week low of Rodium Realty is ₹138.00 as on .

How has the Rodium Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Rodium Realty has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -6.98% for the past month, -3.6% over 3 months, -22.69% over 1 year, 42.44% across 3 years, and 22.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rodium Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rodium Realty are 6.33 and 2.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global