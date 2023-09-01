Follow Us

RODIUM REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rodium Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.00₹65.00
₹63.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹70.00
₹63.00
Open Price
₹64.00
Prev. Close
₹63.00
Volume
888

Rodium Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.33
  • R265.67
  • R366.33
  • Pivot
    63.67
  • S162.33
  • S261.67
  • S360.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.7463.07
  • 1049.662.37
  • 2049.460.97
  • 5050.7257.79
  • 10054.0954.77
  • 20061.4553.49

Rodium Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1012.7024.2439.8821.15-10.00-48.95
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Rodium Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Rodium Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rodium Realty Ltd.

Rodium Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1993PLC206012 and registration number is 206012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Chheda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Nisar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Dedhia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vatsal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tejal Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rodium Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rodium Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Rodium Realty Ltd. is ₹20.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rodium Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rodium Realty Ltd. is -431.51 and PB ratio of Rodium Realty Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rodium Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rodium Realty Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rodium Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rodium Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rodium Realty Ltd. is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Rodium Realty Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

