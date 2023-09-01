What is the Market Cap of Rodium Realty Ltd.? The market cap of Rodium Realty Ltd. is ₹20.46 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rodium Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rodium Realty Ltd. is -431.51 and PB ratio of Rodium Realty Ltd. is 1.52 as on .

What is the share price of Rodium Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rodium Realty Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on .