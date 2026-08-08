Here's the live share price of Rodium Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rodium Realty
|-1.85
|-6.98
|-3.60
|1.54
|-22.69
|42.44
|22.36
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rodium Realty has declined 22.69% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Rodium Realty has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|162.71
|158.9
|10
|164.07
|161.7
|20
|170.34
|164.61
|50
|167.55
|166.85
|100
|168.55
|168.14
|200
|168.48
|169.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rodium Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Rodium Realty - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Rodium Realty - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Rodium Realty - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Rodium Realty - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone And
|Apr 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Rodium Realty - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Rodium Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1993PLC206012 and registration number is 206012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rodium Realty is ₹161.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rodium Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rodium Realty is ₹52.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rodium Realty are ₹164.95 and ₹161.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rodium Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rodium Realty is ₹224.80 and 52-week low of Rodium Realty is ₹138.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rodium Realty has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -6.98% for the past month, -3.6% over 3 months, -22.69% over 1 year, 42.44% across 3 years, and 22.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rodium Realty are 6.33 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global