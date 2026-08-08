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Rodium Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

RODIUM REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Rodium Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.85 Closed
0.78₹ 1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rodium Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.85₹164.95
₹161.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.00₹224.80
₹161.85
Open Price
₹164.00
Prev. Close
₹160.60
Volume
178

Source: Dion Global

Rodium Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rodium Realty		-1.85-6.98-3.601.54-22.6942.4422.36
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rodium Realty has declined 22.69% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Rodium Realty has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Rodium Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rodium Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5162.71158.9
10164.07161.7
20170.34164.61
50167.55166.85
100168.55168.14
200168.48169.3

Source: Dion Global

Rodium Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rodium Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rodium Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTRodium Realty - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTRodium Realty - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTRodium Realty - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
May 22, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTRodium Realty - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone And
Apr 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTRodium Realty - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Rodium Realty

Rodium Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1993PLC206012 and registration number is 206012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    Plot No.636, 401/402, 501 X'cube, Mumbai Maharashtra 400053
  • Contact
    info@rodium.net
    www.rodium.net

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Dungarshi Chheda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Damji Nisar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohit Keshavji Dedhia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dushyant Shyam Lilani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Rajendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shachi Manish Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rodium Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Rodium Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rodium Realty is ₹161.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rodium Realty?

The Rodium Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rodium Realty?

The market cap of Rodium Realty is ₹52.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rodium Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rodium Realty are ₹164.95 and ₹161.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rodium Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rodium Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rodium Realty is ₹224.80 and 52-week low of Rodium Realty is ₹138.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rodium Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rodium Realty has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -6.98% for the past month, -3.6% over 3 months, -22.69% over 1 year, 42.44% across 3 years, and 22.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rodium Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rodium Realty are 6.33 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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