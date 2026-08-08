Here's the live share price of Riddhi Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Riddhi Corporate Services
|0.62
|0.62
|-2.25
|-7.69
|-13.50
|-30.42
|-18.14
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Riddhi Corporate Services has declined 13.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Riddhi Corporate Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.66
|60.17
|10
|60.2
|60.15
|20
|59.9
|60.19
|50
|61.11
|60.69
|100
|60.68
|61.61
|200
|64.29
|63.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Riddhi Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.60%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Riddhi Corp. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 04:11 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Corp. Serv. - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For Quarter Ended March 2026
|May 31, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Corp. Serv. - Financials Results For Year Ended 31-03-2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Corp. Serv. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|May 31, 2026, 03:30 AM IST IST
|Riddhi Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of The Directors Of The Company Held On 30
Source: Dion Global
Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2010PLC062548 and registration number is 062548. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 513.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹61.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Riddhi Corporate Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹72.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Corporate Services are ₹62.80 and ₹58.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹50.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Riddhi Corporate Services has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 0.62% for the past month, -2.25% over 3 months, -13.5% over 1 year, -30.42% across 3 years, and -18.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services are 0.00 and 2.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global