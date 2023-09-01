Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2010PLC062548 and registration number is 062548. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹234.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is 26.01 and PB ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is 6.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹197.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹587.00 and 52-week low of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹124.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.