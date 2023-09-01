Follow Us

RIDDHI CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹197.20 Closed
3.526.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.20₹198.00
₹197.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.10₹587.00
₹197.20
Open Price
₹198.00
Prev. Close
₹190.50
Volume
837

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1200.07
  • R2202.93
  • R3207.87
  • Pivot
    195.13
  • S1192.27
  • S2187.33
  • S3184.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5459.48190.7
  • 10425.62189.52
  • 20352.68189.53
  • 50228.7199.5
  • 100193.02222.74
  • 200175.78245.44

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.914.87-3.14-41.6051.3420.24269.88
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Sep, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd.

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2010PLC062548 and registration number is 062548. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravinchandra K Gor
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alpitkumar P Gor
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jayshreeben P Gor
    Director
  • Mr. Umesh A Bhadreswara
    Director
  • Mr. Subhasish Chakraborty
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpanaben Dipakbhai Suthar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jashubhai M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Soumyaranjan K Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpeshbhai C Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Kiritkumar Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹234.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is 26.01 and PB ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is 6.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹197.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹587.00 and 52-week low of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹124.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

