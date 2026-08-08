What is the share price of Riddhi Corporate Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹61.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Riddhi Corporate Services? The Riddhi Corporate Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Corporate Services? The market cap of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹72.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Riddhi Corporate Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Corporate Services are ₹62.80 and ₹58.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Corporate Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹50.75 as on .

How has the Riddhi Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Riddhi Corporate Services has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 0.62% for the past month, -2.25% over 3 months, -13.5% over 1 year, -30.42% across 3 years, and -18.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services are 0.00 and 2.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global