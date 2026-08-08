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Riddhi Corporate Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

RIDDHI CORPORATE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Riddhi Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.38 Closed
3.14₹ 1.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Riddhi Corporate Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.20₹62.80
₹61.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.75₹83.00
₹61.38
Open Price
₹59.51
Prev. Close
₹59.51
Volume
1,839

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Corporate Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Riddhi Corporate Services		0.620.62-2.25-7.69-13.50-30.42-18.14
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Riddhi Corporate Services has declined 13.50% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Riddhi Corporate Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Riddhi Corporate Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Corporate Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.6660.17
1060.260.15
2059.960.19
5061.1160.69
10060.6861.61
20064.2963.49

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Corporate Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Riddhi Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.60%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Riddhi Corporate Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTRiddhi Corp. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 04:11 AM IST ISTRiddhi Corp. Serv. - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For Quarter Ended March 2026
May 31, 2026, 04:08 AM IST ISTRiddhi Corp. Serv. - Financials Results For Year Ended 31-03-2026
May 31, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTRiddhi Corp. Serv. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
May 31, 2026, 03:30 AM IST ISTRiddhi Corp. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of The Directors Of The Company Held On 30

Source: Dion Global

About Riddhi Corporate Services

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2010PLC062548 and registration number is 062548. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 513.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravinchandra Kodarlal Gor
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Alpit Pravinchandra Gor
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jashubhai M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpanaben Dipakbhai Suthar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Kiritkumar Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Arvindbhai Bhadreswara
    Director

FAQs on Riddhi Corporate Services Share Price

What is the share price of Riddhi Corporate Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹61.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Riddhi Corporate Services?

The Riddhi Corporate Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Corporate Services?

The market cap of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹72.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Riddhi Corporate Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Corporate Services are ₹62.80 and ₹58.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Corporate Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Riddhi Corporate Services is ₹50.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Riddhi Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Riddhi Corporate Services has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 0.62% for the past month, -2.25% over 3 months, -13.5% over 1 year, -30.42% across 3 years, and -18.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services are 0.00 and 2.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Corporate Services News

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