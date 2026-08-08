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Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

REX SEALING & PACKING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹120.00 Closed
-17.24₹ -25.00
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.00₹120.00
₹120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹216.00
₹120.00
Open Price
₹120.00
Prev. Close
₹145.00
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries		00-17.24-25.00-42.603.46-3.56
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rex Sealing & Packing Industries has declined 42.60% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Rex Sealing & Packing Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5146.6140.78
10152.2150.66
20166.33162.83
50181.81176.09
100183.73182.33
200194.87180.2

Source: Dion Global

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rex Sealing & Packing Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTRex Sealing & Pack. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTRex Sealing & Pack. - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/Repayment Of Principal
Jun 01, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTRex Sealing & Pack. - Sub. Newspaper Advertisement Of Audited (Standalone) Financial Results For The Half Year And YearEn
May 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTRex Sealing & Pack. - :- Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026 A
May 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTRex Sealing & Pack. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026 At The Registered Offic

Source: Dion Global

About Rex Sealing & Packing Industries

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129MH2005PLC155252 and registration number is 155252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Nayak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manjunath Nayak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Manjunath Nayak
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Meeta Manjunath Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mayuri Bipinbhai Rupareliya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Moondra Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹120.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rex Sealing & Packing Industries?

The Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries?

The market cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹31.02 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries are ₹120.00 and ₹120.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Sealing & Packing Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹120.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Rex Sealing & Packing Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rex Sealing & Packing Industries has shown returns of -17.24% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.24% over 3 months, -42.6% over 1 year, 3.46% across 3 years, and -3.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries are 17.19 and 1.27 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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