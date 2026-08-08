Here's the live share price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rex Sealing & Packing Industries
|0
|0
|-17.24
|-25.00
|-42.60
|3.46
|-3.56
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rex Sealing & Packing Industries has declined 42.60% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Rex Sealing & Packing Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|146.6
|140.78
|10
|152.2
|150.66
|20
|166.33
|162.83
|50
|181.81
|176.09
|100
|183.73
|182.33
|200
|194.87
|180.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rex Sealing & Packing Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Rex Sealing & Pack. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Rex Sealing & Pack. - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/Repayment Of Principal
|Jun 01, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Rex Sealing & Pack. - Sub. Newspaper Advertisement Of Audited (Standalone) Financial Results For The Half Year And YearEn
|May 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Rex Sealing & Pack. - :- Submission Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026 A
|May 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Rex Sealing & Pack. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026 At The Registered Offic
Source: Dion Global
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129MH2005PLC155252 and registration number is 155252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹120.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹31.02 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries are ₹120.00 and ₹120.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Sealing & Packing Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹120.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Rex Sealing & Packing Industries has shown returns of -17.24% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.24% over 3 months, -42.6% over 1 year, 3.46% across 3 years, and -3.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries are 17.19 and 1.27 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global