What is the Market Cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹24.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is 2.83 as on .

What is the share price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹109.00 as on .