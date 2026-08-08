What is the share price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹120.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rex Sealing & Packing Industries? The Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries? The market cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹31.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries are ₹120.00 and ₹120.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Sealing & Packing Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries is ₹120.00 as on .

How has the Rex Sealing & Packing Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Rex Sealing & Packing Industries has shown returns of -17.24% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -17.24% over 3 months, -42.6% over 1 year, 3.46% across 3 years, and -3.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries are 17.19 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global