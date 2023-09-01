Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.91
|0.60
|-12.80
|-20.00
|-24.23
|-24.23
|-24.23
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129MH2005PLC155252 and registration number is 155252. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹24.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is 2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹109.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.