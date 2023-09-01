Follow Us

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. Share Price

REX SEALING & PACKING INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹109.00 Closed
1.631.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.00₹109.00
₹109.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹195.00
₹109.00
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹107.25
Volume
1,000

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109
  • R2109
  • R3109
  • Pivot
    109
  • S1109
  • S2109
  • S3109

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.77107.37
  • 1014.38106.54
  • 207.19106.45
  • 502.88114
  • 1001.44128.72
  • 2000.720

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.910.60-12.80-20.00-24.23-24.23-24.23
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129MH2005PLC155252 and registration number is 155252. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Nayak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manjunath Nayak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Nayak
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Meeta Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mayuri Bipinbhai Rupareliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Moondra Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹24.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is 2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹109.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

