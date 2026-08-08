Here's the live share price of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rex Pipes and Cables Industries
|0
|4.09
|-8.67
|27.32
|18.51
|30.71
|46.04
|ABB India
|4.33
|8.91
|5.73
|30.69
|48.48
|18.86
|35.82
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|1.81
|-3.46
|2.32
|27.33
|28.97
|29.48
|60.71
|Siemens Energy India
|12.94
|8.31
|16.22
|35.58
|14.91
|10.09
|5.93
|Waaree Energies
|1.37
|-4.37
|-15.79
|-12.98
|-14.10
|5.12
|3.04
|Premier Energies
|2.45
|2.22
|2.82
|29.86
|5.71
|7.63
|4.51
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.04
|-9.23
|0.85
|76.22
|37.71
|68.37
|60.13
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.41
|-2.74
|20.39
|57.22
|45.35
|13.28
|7.77
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.48
|15.95
|36.18
|84.07
|87.08
|23.22
|13.35
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.50
|-10.13
|-13.61
|-0.82
|-11.52
|2.00
|1.20
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.93
|-0.92
|-7.64
|14.64
|-20.46
|19.08
|37.63
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.28
|0.02
|-11.37
|0
|-3.87
|-1.31
|-0.79
|Marine Electricals (India)
|26.65
|32.51
|42.92
|69.66
|93.43
|71.11
|48.69
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|6.99
|11.94
|61.46
|107.25
|137.12
|91.45
|102.17
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.32
|-5.20
|-16.07
|34.72
|-22.57
|107.07
|71.91
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|3.29
|25.38
|99.96
|87.57
|64.29
|35.09
|113.52
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.41
|-8.62
|22.42
|13.35
|18.45
|25.54
|14.62
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.69
|1.52
|27.20
|43.43
|123.07
|12.99
|7.60
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.09
|-1.37
|-20.36
|14.20
|14.20
|4.53
|2.69
|Alpex Solar
|-3.03
|1.17
|-23.67
|-12.65
|-35.54
|32.52
|18.40
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rex Pipes and Cables Industries has gained 18.51% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Rex Pipes and Cables Industries has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|177.33
|178.16
|10
|182
|181.72
|20
|189.02
|185.91
|50
|189.42
|183.36
|100
|167.26
|170.96
|200
|143.73
|149
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rex Pipes and Cables Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rex Pipes and Cables Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2002PLC017714 and registration number is 017714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹178.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹168.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Pipes and Cables Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹130.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rex Pipes and Cables Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.09% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, 18.51% over 1 year, 30.71% across 3 years, and 46.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries are 36.19 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global