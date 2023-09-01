Follow Us

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REX PIPES AND CABLES INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹80.00 Closed
-0.74-0.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹80.50
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.35₹90.40
₹80.00
Open Price
₹80.50
Prev. Close
₹80.60
Volume
12,000

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.33
  • R280.67
  • R380.83
  • Pivot
    80.17
  • S179.83
  • S279.67
  • S379.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.3181.33
  • 1038.5481.41
  • 2038.8880.49
  • 5038.9672.91
  • 10038.0663.03
  • 20040.8154.25

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.62-7.1978.5792.3186.05198.51198.51
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd.

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2002PLC017714 and registration number is 017714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kaler
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sohani Devi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Kaler
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Kaler
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Meel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is ₹75.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is 3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is ₹90.40 and 52-week low of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is ₹33.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

