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Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

REX PIPES AND CABLES INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹178.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.20₹208.00
₹178.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹178.00

Source: Dion Global

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rex Pipes and Cables Industries		04.09-8.6727.3218.5130.7146.04
ABB India		4.338.915.7330.6948.4818.8635.82
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		1.81-3.462.3227.3328.9729.4860.71
Siemens Energy India		12.948.3116.2235.5814.9110.095.93
Waaree Energies		1.37-4.37-15.79-12.98-14.105.123.04
Premier Energies		2.452.222.8229.865.717.634.51
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.04-9.230.8576.2237.7168.3760.13
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.41-2.7420.3957.2245.3513.287.77
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4815.9536.1884.0787.0823.2213.35
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.50-10.13-13.61-0.82-11.522.001.20
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.93-0.92-7.6414.64-20.4619.0837.63
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.280.02-11.370-3.87-1.31-0.79
Marine Electricals (India)		26.6532.5142.9269.6693.4371.1148.69
Kernex Microsystems (India)		6.9911.9461.46107.25137.1291.45102.17
Websol Energy Systems		-0.32-5.20-16.0734.72-22.57107.0771.91
Spectrum Electrical Industries		3.2925.3899.9687.5764.2935.09113.52
Ravindra Energy		-0.41-8.6222.4213.3518.4525.5414.62
Rishabh Instruments		4.691.5227.2043.43123.0712.997.60
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.09-1.37-20.3614.2014.204.532.69
Alpex Solar		-3.031.17-23.67-12.65-35.5432.5218.40

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rex Pipes and Cables Industries has gained 18.51% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Rex Pipes and Cables Industries has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5177.33178.16
10182181.72
20189.02185.91
50189.42183.36
100167.26170.96
200143.73149

Source: Dion Global

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rex Pipes and Cables Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rex Pipes and Cables Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Rex Pipes and Cables Industries

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2002PLC017714 and registration number is 017714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kaler
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sohani Devi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Kaler
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Kaler
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Meel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimit Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹178.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rex Pipes and Cables Industries?

The Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries?

The market cap of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹168.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Pipes and Cables Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹130.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rex Pipes and Cables Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rex Pipes and Cables Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.09% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, 18.51% over 1 year, 30.71% across 3 years, and 46.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries are 36.19 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rex Pipes and Cables Industries News

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