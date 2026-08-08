What is the share price of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹178.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rex Pipes and Cables Industries? The Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries? The market cap of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹168.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Pipes and Cables Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries is ₹130.20 as on .

How has the Rex Pipes and Cables Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Rex Pipes and Cables Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.09% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, 18.51% over 1 year, 30.71% across 3 years, and 46.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries are 36.19 and 4.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global