Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.62
|-7.19
|78.57
|92.31
|86.05
|198.51
|198.51
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ2002PLC017714 and registration number is 017714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is ₹75.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is 3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is ₹90.40 and 52-week low of Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Ltd. is ₹33.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.