RBZ Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

RBZ JEWELLERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of RBZ Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹121.90 Closed
-2.71₹ -3.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

RBZ Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹125.00
₹121.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.55₹175.00
₹121.90
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹125.30
Volume
4,829

Over the last 5 years, the share price of RBZ Jewellers has gained 3.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.82%.

RBZ Jewellers’s current P/E of 9.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

RBZ Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RBZ Jewellers		-2.36-14.19-9.94-10.99-17.645.103.03
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77

Over the last one year, RBZ Jewellers has declined 17.64% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, RBZ Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

RBZ Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

RBZ Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.75126.69
10132.22130.04
20137.59134.03
50139.86138.04
100142.22140.17
200141.4143.64

RBZ Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RBZ Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

RBZ Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 12:29 AM ISTRBZ Jewellers - Receipt Of Insurance Claim Amount In Relation To Earlier Reported Fraud.
Feb 24, 2026, 10:31 PM ISTRBZ Jewellers - Receipt Of Insurance Claim Amount In Relation To Earlier Reported Fraud.
Feb 19, 2026, 12:12 AM ISTRBZ Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTRBZ Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 14, 2026, 10:15 PM ISTRBZ Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About RBZ Jewellers

RBZ Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2008PLC053586 and registration number is 053586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Kantilal Zaveri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harit Rajendrakumar Zaveri
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jitendra Pratap Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Nitin Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Rajendrabhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Omkar Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RBZ Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of RBZ Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBZ Jewellers is ₹121.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is RBZ Jewellers?

The RBZ Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RBZ Jewellers?

The market cap of RBZ Jewellers is ₹487.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RBZ Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RBZ Jewellers are ₹125.00 and ₹115.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RBZ Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBZ Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBZ Jewellers is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of RBZ Jewellers is ₹107.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the RBZ Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The RBZ Jewellers has shown returns of -2.71% over the past day, -10.24% for the past month, -12.11% over 3 months, -20.82% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and 3.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RBZ Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RBZ Jewellers are 9.43 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

RBZ Jewellers News

