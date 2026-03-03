Here's the live share price of RBZ Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of RBZ Jewellers has gained 3.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.82%.
RBZ Jewellers’s current P/E of 9.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RBZ Jewellers
|-2.36
|-14.19
|-9.94
|-10.99
|-17.64
|5.10
|3.03
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
Over the last one year, RBZ Jewellers has declined 17.64% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, RBZ Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.75
|126.69
|10
|132.22
|130.04
|20
|137.59
|134.03
|50
|139.86
|138.04
|100
|142.22
|140.17
|200
|141.4
|143.64
In the latest quarter, RBZ Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
|RBZ Jewellers - Receipt Of Insurance Claim Amount In Relation To Earlier Reported Fraud.
|Feb 24, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
|RBZ Jewellers - Receipt Of Insurance Claim Amount In Relation To Earlier Reported Fraud.
|Feb 19, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
|RBZ Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|RBZ Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
|RBZ Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
RBZ Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2008PLC053586 and registration number is 053586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBZ Jewellers is ₹121.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The RBZ Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RBZ Jewellers is ₹487.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RBZ Jewellers are ₹125.00 and ₹115.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBZ Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBZ Jewellers is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of RBZ Jewellers is ₹107.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The RBZ Jewellers has shown returns of -2.71% over the past day, -10.24% for the past month, -12.11% over 3 months, -20.82% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and 3.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RBZ Jewellers are 9.43 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.