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Rapid Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAPID INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Rapid Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rapid Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹75.00
₹75.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.83₹141.75
₹75.00
Open Price
₹75.00
Prev. Close
₹75.00
Volume
35

Source: Dion Global

Rapid Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rapid Investments		0-2.89-24.99-11.358.70-5.3018.59
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rapid Investments has gained 8.70% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Rapid Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Rapid Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rapid Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.8575.42
1076.6376.4
2078.278.59
5082.280.8
10080.1982.81
20087.6785.9

Source: Dion Global

Rapid Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rapid Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rapid Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTRapid Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 12.08.2026 At 03.00 P.M. At Its Registered Office
Jul 14, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTRapid Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTRapid Investments - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ending 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTRapid Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29/05/2026
May 26, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTRapid Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchan

Source: Dion Global

About Rapid Investments

Rapid Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1978PLC020387 and registration number is 020387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nina Ranka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanishk Ranka
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhura Ghadi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Nigam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rapid Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Rapid Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapid Investments is ₹75.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rapid Investments?

The Rapid Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rapid Investments?

The market cap of Rapid Investments is ₹16.12 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rapid Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rapid Investments are ₹75.00 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rapid Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapid Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapid Investments is ₹141.75 and 52-week low of Rapid Investments is ₹58.83 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Rapid Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rapid Investments has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.89% for the past month, -24.99% over 3 months, 8.7% over 1 year, -5.3% across 3 years, and 18.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rapid Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rapid Investments are 101.49 and 1.43 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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