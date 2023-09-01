Follow Us

RAPID INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹96.36 Closed
00
As on Jun 22, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rapid Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.36₹96.36
₹96.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.90₹96.36
₹96.36
Open Price
₹96.36
Prev. Close
₹96.36
Volume
0

Rapid Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R196.36
  • R296.36
  • R396.36
  • Pivot
    96.36
  • S196.36
  • S296.36
  • S396.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.8993.69
  • 1079.1792.79
  • 2068.4488.68
  • 5048.5972.72
  • 10033.80
  • 20016.90

Rapid Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.974.972.246.5317.01195.58206.39
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Rapid Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Rapid Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rapid Investments Ltd.

Rapid Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1978PLC020387 and registration number is 020387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nina Ranka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Niraj Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Nigam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rapid Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rapid Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Rapid Investments Ltd. is ₹12.62 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rapid Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rapid Investments Ltd. is 125.14 and PB ratio of Rapid Investments Ltd. is 5.82 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Rapid Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapid Investments Ltd. is ₹96.36 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rapid Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapid Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapid Investments Ltd. is ₹96.36 and 52-week low of Rapid Investments Ltd. is ₹81.90 as on Jun 22, 2023.

