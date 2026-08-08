Here's the live share price of Rapid Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rapid Investments
|0
|-2.89
|-24.99
|-11.35
|8.70
|-5.30
|18.59
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rapid Investments has gained 8.70% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Rapid Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.85
|75.42
|10
|76.63
|76.4
|20
|78.2
|78.59
|50
|82.2
|80.8
|100
|80.19
|82.81
|200
|87.67
|85.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rapid Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Rapid Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 12.08.2026 At 03.00 P.M. At Its Registered Office
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Rapid Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Rapid Investments - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ending 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Rapid Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29/05/2026
|May 26, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Rapid Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchan
Source: Dion Global
Rapid Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1978PLC020387 and registration number is 020387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapid Investments is ₹75.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Rapid Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rapid Investments is ₹16.12 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rapid Investments are ₹75.00 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapid Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapid Investments is ₹141.75 and 52-week low of Rapid Investments is ₹58.83 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Rapid Investments has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.89% for the past month, -24.99% over 3 months, 8.7% over 1 year, -5.3% across 3 years, and 18.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rapid Investments are 101.49 and 1.43 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global