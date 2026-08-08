What is the share price of Rapid Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rapid Investments is ₹75.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rapid Investments? The Rapid Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rapid Investments? The market cap of Rapid Investments is ₹16.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rapid Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rapid Investments are ₹75.00 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rapid Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rapid Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rapid Investments is ₹141.75 and 52-week low of Rapid Investments is ₹58.83 as on .

How has the Rapid Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Rapid Investments has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.89% for the past month, -24.99% over 3 months, 8.7% over 1 year, -5.3% across 3 years, and 18.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rapid Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rapid Investments are 101.49 and 1.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global