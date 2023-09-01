Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.87
|27.61
|53.26
|39.01
|68.27
|299.65
|152.41
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01542TZ1985PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 467.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹191.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 17.41 and PB ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹57.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹69.90 and 52-week low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹31.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.