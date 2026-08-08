Here's the live share price of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals
|1.5
|-2.56
|-16.28
|-1.14
|-26.75
|-13.32
|3.41
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|13.27
|21.43
|40.22
|16.47
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-48.55
|-42.56
|-39.3
|-31.43
|-8.59
|5.7
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-1.95
|-19.71
|-12.55
|-22.22
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.5
|-1.95
|-5.02
|-3.56
|-7.73
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|1.51
|-11.42
|2.28
|-22.95
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.2
|12.92
|4.16
|32.06
|13.8
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.5
|18.15
|17.95
|72.78
|37
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|5.82
|-1.59
|23.65
|9.96
|-19.2
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|8.96
|0.38
|13.82
|4.36
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-0.87
|-5.99
|-5.56
|-15.68
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-4.36
|-13.13
|13.13
|1.21
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|2.56
|-3.71
|14.36
|41.8
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|3.89
|0.51
|15.19
|-1.96
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|12.34
|3.86
|19.92
|10.55
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.55
|1.77
|42.73
|30.82
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|2.44
|-8.04
|5.95
|-74.56
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|37.94
|11.71
|33.24
|-4.2
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-13.53
|109.8
|100.96
|64.47
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|1.94
|0.63
|20.75
|13.01
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has declined 26.75% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (16.47%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-31.43%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-22.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.64
|30.31
|10
|30.3
|30.37
|20
|30.9
|30.76
|50
|32.33
|31.57
|100
|31.78
|32.09
|200
|32.92
|34.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Rajshree Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Rajshree Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Rajshree Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Rajshree Sugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Rajshree Sugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01542TZ1985PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹30.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹100.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals are ₹30.76 and ₹29.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹49.52 and 52-week low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹22.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -2.78% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -27.26% over 1 year, -13.32% across 3 years, and 3.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals are 0.00 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global