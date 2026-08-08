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Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.39 Closed
-0.75₹ -0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.80₹30.76
₹30.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.80₹49.52
₹30.39
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹30.62
Volume
5,934

Source: Dion Global

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals		1.5-2.56-16.28-1.14-26.75-13.323.41
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2613.2721.4340.2216.4716.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-48.55-42.56-39.3-31.43-8.595.7
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-1.95-19.71-12.55-22.22-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.5-1.95-5.02-3.56-7.738.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.531.51-11.422.28-22.952.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.212.924.1632.0613.83.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.518.1517.9572.78371.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.295.82-1.5923.659.96-19.2-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.388.960.3813.824.36-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-0.87-5.99-5.56-15.6817.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-4.36-13.1313.131.21-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.822.56-3.7114.3641.8-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.033.890.5115.19-1.962.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4112.343.8619.9210.55-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.551.7742.7330.823.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.192.44-8.045.95-74.56-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4637.9411.7133.24-4.2-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-13.53109.8100.9664.4721.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.731.940.6320.7513.01-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has declined 26.75% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (16.47%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-31.43%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-22.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.6430.31
1030.330.37
2030.930.76
5032.3331.57
10031.7832.09
20032.9234.21

Source: Dion Global

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTRajshree Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 24, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTRajshree Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTRajshree Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 24, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTRajshree Sugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTRajshree Sugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01542TZ1985PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Rajshree Pathy
    Chairperson
  • Mr. R Varadarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Ilango
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sheilendra Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Vasudevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Rajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹30.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals?

The Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals?

The market cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹100.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals are ₹30.76 and ₹29.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹49.52 and 52-week low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹22.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -2.78% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -27.26% over 1 year, -13.32% across 3 years, and 3.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals are 0.00 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals News

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