Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹57.65 Closed
-0.35-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.10₹59.50
₹57.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹69.90
₹57.65
Open Price
₹57.95
Prev. Close
₹57.85
Volume
6,18,274

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159
  • R260.45
  • R361.4
  • Pivot
    58.05
  • S156.6
  • S255.65
  • S354.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.5155.48
  • 1035.2354.12
  • 2033.8751.75
  • 5034.0547.44
  • 10034.1744.78
  • 20033.8942.69

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8727.6153.2639.0168.27299.65152.41
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01542TZ1985PLC001706 and registration number is 001706. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 467.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Rajshree Pathy
    Chairperson
  • Mr. R Varadarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Vasudevan
    Director
  • Mr. S Krishnaswami
    Director
  • Mr. K Ilango
    Director
  • Dr. P Surulinarayanasami
    Director
  • Mr. Sheilendra Bhansali
    Director

FAQs on Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹191.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 17.41 and PB ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹57.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹69.90 and 52-week low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹31.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

