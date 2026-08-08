What is the share price of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹30.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals? The Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals? The market cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹100.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals are ₹30.76 and ₹29.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹49.52 and 52-week low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals is ₹22.80 as on .

How has the Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -2.78% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -27.26% over 1 year, -13.32% across 3 years, and 3.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals are 0.00 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global