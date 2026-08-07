Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Ramco group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Ramco group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Ramco Industries
|339.70
|6.25
|1.87
|5.29
|Rajapalayam Mills
|831.00
|11.00
|1.34
|0.12
|Ramco Systems
|633.40
|8.15
|1.30
|11.43
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|The Ramco Cements
|915.00
|-21.70
|-2.32
|4.99
The top gainers among the Ramco group stocks today are Ramco Industries (up 1.87%) and Rajapalayam Mills (up 1.34%). On the other hand, the top losers include The Ramco Cements (down 2.32%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Ramco Group has a strong presence across industries, including cement, and information technology.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Ramco group here.
Aside of the Ramco Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.